Not only are electric kettles simple to use, but they take up less countertop space than a microwave and they can also heat up water faster than some stovetops. But not every electric kettle is a speed demon. According to Consumer Reports, it takes roughly 4.5 minutes to heat up water in a typical electric kettle. However, some of the fastest electric kettles on the market can beat this average time by several minutes, letting you enjoy a cup of tea or a bowl of oatmeal or noodles almost instantly.

When shopping for an electric kettle, it's important to keep in mind your budget. Despite the fact that they all do the same thing, the prices of kettles can vary dramatically. For the price, you won't find a better value than the AmazonBasics stainless steel electric kettle, which heats up water faster than some more expensive brands.

But if you're in a position to invest in a higher-end product, there are models with extra bells and whistles that will really complete your kitchen. (The Capresso 259 H2O Plus below boasts a heat-resistant body, lightning-fast heat time, and comes with a one-year warranty.)

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Capresso 259 H2O Plus Glass Water Kettle Amazon $59 See On Amazon The Capresso 259 H2O Plus electric kettle is well-rated for both style and speed. Not only is it one of the fastest electric kettles reviewed by Consumer Reports, but it also has a sleek, modern design, mid-range price point, and a larger-than-average volume capacity — it can hold up to 1.5 liters. In fact, when tested, this electric kettle can boil six cups of water in just 4.5 minutes. It also boasts a heat-resistant glass body with an easy-to-grip handle, attractive chrome accents, and a base that can swivel in any direction for easier handling. Plus, a one-year limited warranty offers protection against any defects, and an automatic shut-off function makes this kettle one of the safest gadgets you can have in the kitchen. One Reviewer Wrote: “Love this kettle. Heats up water super fast, easy to descale, and I love that it’s clear glass so I know when I need to clean it. I use it every day multiple times a day for tea, my French press, hot chocolate, getting a jump start on boiling water on the stove, whatever I need hot water for.” Holds: Up to 1.5 liters | Made From: Glass, chrome accents Also Available On: Walmart, $66 and Ace Hardware, $60

2 The Best Value For Under $25 AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a speedy boiling time, attractive design, and affordable price tag, it's no surprise that this AmazonBasics electric kettle is the number one bestseller. It's made of a combination of stainless steel and BPA-free material and has some of the same features as more expensive models, like an automatic shut-off button and a one-year limited warranty. However, its only downside is that it's a tad smaller than other electric kettles out there and only holds a single liter of liquid. While reviewers clock the average time it takes to boil one liter of water to be around 3.25 minutes (compared to the 4.5 minutes it took the Capresso to boil 1.5 liters), it hasn't been professionally tested for performance. But, at a fraction of the cost of the other two options on this list, this electric kettle is definitely worth your money. One Reviewer Wrote: “I've used hot water kettles for years (through college, grad school, early years, etc...) I have used this hot water kettle every day, multiple times a day. It has not failed me yet. It works fast, semi-quiet, and the little switch lights up while bowling and then flicks itself off when the water is done heating up. It's easy, small, and affordable.” Holds: Up to 1 liter | Made From: Stainless steel, plastic

3 The Best Investment With High-Tech Features Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle Amazon $165 See On Amazon It would be easy to focus on the beautiful appearance of this 0.9 liter-capacity Fellow Stagg EKG electric kettle. However, it doesn't prioritize form over function: Manufacturers say that this kettle takes just five minutes to heat up. But because you can adjust the temperature of the kettle to anywhere between 105 and 212 degrees Fahrenheit, that temperature level could affect the boil time. And, the features don't stop there. It has an LCD screen that lets you monitor the kettle's progress as it heats up, and it promises to maintain warmth for up to 60 minutes after reaching its designated boiling point. One Reviewer Wrote: “This works exactly as expected. Heats water fast, keeps it at my given temperature, totally controllable. Great pour speed, nice weight to the pot itself. It's a beautiful piece of art, honestly, that works really well.” Holds: Up to 0.9 liters | Made From: Stainless steel Also Available On: Williams Sonoma, $165, Sur La Table, $165, and Best Buy, $165