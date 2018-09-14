Shopping
These Are The Fastest Electric Kettles You Can Buy
Yes, they’re better than the one you own.
Not only are electric kettles simple to use, but they take up less countertop space than a microwave and they can also heat up water faster than some stovetops. But not every electric kettle is a speed demon. According to Consumer Reports, it takes roughly 4.5 minutes to heat up water in a typical electric kettle. However, some of the fastest electric kettles on the market can beat this average time by several minutes, letting you enjoy a cup of tea or a bowl of oatmeal or noodles almost instantly.
When shopping for an electric kettle, it's important to keep in mind your budget. Despite the fact that they all do the same thing, the prices of kettles can vary dramatically. For the price, you won't find a better value than the AmazonBasics stainless steel electric kettle, which heats up water faster than some more expensive brands.
But if you're in a position to invest in a higher-end product, there are models with extra bells and whistles that will really complete your kitchen. (The Capresso 259 H2O Plus below boasts a heat-resistant body, lightning-fast heat time, and comes with a one-year warranty.)
Shop The Fastest Electric Kettles
In a hurry? These are the top picks for the fastest electric kettles:
- The Best Overall, All Things Considered: Capresso 259 H2O Plus Glass Water Kettle
- The Best Value For Just $25: AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle
- The Best Investment With High-Tech Features: Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
For a detailed look at the features of the fastest electric kettles, keep scrolling.
