I'm convinced there's nothing worse than stepping out of the shower onto an icy cold floor. Sure, you can snag a bath mat or put a towel over the tile, but only a good bathroom heater can make the space feel toasty warm. And the best bathroom heaters fit your space while boasting the important safety features you need to feel comfortable.

Before you invest in a new heater, you have to be honest with yourself about the amount of space you're willing to give up for comfort. Here are some options to consider:

Portable floor heaters: There is no need to mount these heaters to a wall and they usually heat up spaces in a flash. The downside is that you can't hook them up to your thermostat, which means you won't have precise control over the temperature — and, of course, they can pose a safety hazard if they're positioned close to flammable objects like paper. Look for a unit with auto-shutoff in case you forget to turn it off when you leave your bathroom.

Wall heaters: For more a more permanent heating solution, you can install a wall heater that is convenient, space-saving, and efficient — but that will often require more DIY installation. This option does require DIY work and includes a visible electrical wire that needs to be carefully positioned away from water sources. Installing a bathroom wall heater may require you to cut into drywall, so only invest in one if you have gotten the okay from your landlord or feel confident adding this upgrade to a home you own.

Ceiling heaters: This is a great option for smaller bathrooms, as it won't take up valuable wall or floor space. These more compact heaters mount to standard electrical boxes and but require installation, and they can be a bit slower to warm up your space.

Once you've decided on the type of heater you want, it's time to think about safety features. It's important that wires and cables are installed in a way that prevent them from coming into contact with water from your shower or sink. To ensure you're buying a safe unit, look for a UL mark — an indication that it has been approved by the Underwriters Laboratories (a gold standard); a heater with a UL mark will also mean it's passed the tip-over test (aka it won't start a fire if tipped over). Another certification to look for is an ETL mark, which is proof that it has been independently tested for safety.

Ready to warm up but aren't sure which option to go with? Here are a few excellent bathroom heaters to help you narrow it down.

1 The Best Portable Heater Lasko CD08200 Small Portable Ceramic Space Heater Amazon $38 See on Amazon Dimensions: 6.25 x 6.25 x 8 inches For a no assembly required option, this powerful floor heater is a must. It features a 1500-watt motor, which is mighty enough to heat up your entire bathroom in minutes (one reviewer says it's powerful enough to heat up a 110 square foot space on its lowest setting), yet this heater is still compact enough to tuck away into any corner. To use, just take it out of the box, plug it in, and select one of three heat settings. It truly can't get any easier to warm up your bathroom in an instant. For safety purposes, this heater comes with an integrated ALCI safety plug that automatically shuts off power to the unit if it detects a short. This pick is ETL Listed and has automatic overheat protection. A helpful review: "Cozy warm heater for the bathroom! I hate stepping out of the shower during the winter months and feeling chilly as I dry off. This little heater quickly heats up the bathroom to make toweling off comfortable. Highly recommend this heater."

2 The Best Wall Heater Heat Storm Wall HS-1000-WX Deluxe Heater Amazon $99 See on Amazon Dimensions: 13 x 3.63 x 16.5 inches While you will have to mount this wall heater, it's actually simple to do and won't cause long-term damage to your drywall. It plugs in, and you can even mount it directly over an outlet to hide the cord. This heater is ultra-slim and takes up less than two square feet of wall space, which is a major plus. It can heat up to 600 square feet of space and is available in two colors: grey or white. On top of all that, this heater features an adjustable thermostat, a grill that warms up your room faster, and it's completely safe for pets and kids. There's an LCD temperature display and it comes with its own remote so you can control the temperature anytime, anywhere. This heater meets ETL safety standards with built-in overheat protection and an auto shut-off that kicks in if the heater tips over. A helpful review: "I am using it in a 32 foot motorhome to heat the bedroom and bathroom only, it heated a 170 square foot area from 42 degrees to 68 degrees in under 5 minutes. The thermostat has a low setting of 40, perfect for preventing freezing in the whole motorhome. Output air is warm, not hot. I can comfortable hold[ing] my hand 6 inches away from the vent without pain."

3 The Best Wall Heater On A Budget Brightown 350W Space Heater Amazon $23 See on Amazon Dimensions: 4.3 x 2.8 x 6.5 inches Not only is this compact wall heater a little workhorse, it's super affordable, too. Weighing just 14 ounces, it's the most lightweight option on this list and it plugs right into an outlet so there's no installation required. This heater warms up a 100 square foot room in a snap, and features a temperature gauge that can be set from 60 to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. This heater is also extremely quiet and energy-efficient so the only way you'll notice it's in the room is by how toasty warm you feel. It has an adjustable timer and automatic shut-off that you can set between 1 to 12 hours for safety purposes. Just like the previous pick, this one meets ETL safety standards and it has overheat protection. A helpful review: "In my case my apartment doesn't have an air vent in the (small) bathroom, so it can get cold in the wintertime with the door closed. This thing is whisper quiet, and keeps my buns warm all season. Keep mine set at 72°F and it never falls short, and only runs a few minutes at a time to maintain it."