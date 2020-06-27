Launched in 1997, Estée Lauder’s Double Wear foundation has developed quite a cult following. And when one examines the reasons for this love affair, the list is long: It offers buildable, lightweight medium-to-full coverage in 56 shades that promises to last for 24 hours with no need for touch-ups. I know, impressive, right? Furthermore, Double Wear is waterproof, heat-resistant, and mattifying. But while Double Wear checks a lot of boxes for a dynamite foundation, perhaps the only thing that’s not to like is the price ($43 for an ounce). Luckily, the best Estée Lauder Double Wear alternatives can give you smooth coverage and long wear times with a much lower price tag.

However, when you’re on the hunt for a good drugstore alternative, remember to look for products that check the same boxes as the original Double Wear. That means the coverage should be lightweight yet buildable, and it needs to wear smoothly and for hours on end while requiring little to no touching up throughout the day. Plus, a wide range of shades is always essential.

Also Great: A Creamy Concealer With Staying Power: NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer

To help you out, I’ve compiled a list of fan-favorite Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation alternatives, and they're all less than $15. I've also included an alternative to the Double Wear Stay-In-Place Flawless Wear concealer.

1 The Overall Best Double Wear Alternative L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation Amazon $13 See On Amazon Also available on: L’Oreal Paris, $16, Ulta, $16, and Walmart, $13 Like Estée Lauder's Double Wear, L'Oréal Infallible’s Fresh Wear foundation provides waterproof coverage that’s resists sweating and transfer for up to 24 hours. L'Oréal’s lightweight and buildable medium-to-full coverage formula is available in dozens of shades, and while it may yield a slightly less matte finish than Double Wear, it leaves skin feeling fresh and hydrated. What’s more, users have said that this foundation formula doesn’t oxidize and change color throughout the day. A rave review: “I love love love this makeup!!! It’s such good coverage and it’s just as good as my Ester Lauder doublewear foundation if not better!! My sister even commented on my face when I was wearing it and now she’s going to purchase it. [...] You must try it. Plus, it doesn’t break you out!” Coverage: Medium to full | Size: 1 ounce

3 A Cult-Favorite Foundation For Oily & Combination Skin Revlon ColorStay Foundation For Combination/Oily Skin Amazon $12 See On Amazon Also available on: Walmart, $12, JCPenney, $16, and Walgreens, $16 Those with oily and combo skin looking for 24-hour wear would be smart to consider this cult-favorite Revlon Colorstay foundation which comes in more than 40 shades of buildable medium-to-full coverage. Compared to the first pick, this oil-free formula yields a more matte finish. With over 15,000 five-star ratings, users seem smitten, and some have even noted how well Revlon’s formula stacks up against Double Wear. A rave review: “So I was looking for a cheaper alternative to the Estee Lauder DoubleWear foundation and to be honest this was even better than the Estee Lauder one, I was pretty shocked at how nicely it applies and lasts. I apply it once in the morning and it stays on all day without any re-application needed. Love this product and it's on my order rotation!!!” Coverage: Medium to full | Size: 1 ounce