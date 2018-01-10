There’s nothing worse than heading up to the mountain for a big day on the slopes, only discover that your toes — once soft, living extensions of your feet — have suddenly morphed into frozen, miniature icicles before you even get off the first chairlift. The best heated ski socks are the only things that can solve this maddening scenario or, better yet, prevent it from occurring in the first place.
If you’ve never tested out heated socks before, you really need give them a try. Like, yesterday. They are total game-changers. The innovative warming technology uses tiny battery packs that slide into discreet pouches on the sides of the socks to create a toaster-like atmosphere in your boots, custom-heated to whatever temperature you desire.
If you’re someone who stays mostly warm but occasionally gets chilly toes when the temperature starts dropping, you can keep them on low. If you’re that person who begins losing sensation in your feet due to the cold before you even step outside, you’ll want those babies cranked all the way up high. Either way, you're going to be absolutely blown away by how much warmer your feet will stay on the slopes with by investing in the best socks for skiing. Below, the four best heated pairs on the market.