Life
The 4 Best King-Size Pillows
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Crawling into bed with a luxurious king-size pillow is one of life's simple pleasures. But if your pillow doesn't fit your sleeping style, you'll spend the night tossing and turning, or wake up achy and sore. The best king-size pillows will possess the ideal thickness and firmness to suit your personal sleep habits. Before shopping, consider the position you normally sleep in:
- Back sleepers: If you sleep face up, you'll want a pillow that's thin in size with medium firmness. This helps cradle your neck and keeps your head from being thrust forward. (Pro tip: Put another pillow under your knees to help align your spine).
- Side sleepers: Folks who sleep on their side do best with pillows that land right in the middle, with medium thickness and medium firmness. This fills the gap between your neck and shoulders while keeping your back in a straight line.
- Stomach sleepers: If, like me, you sleep on your stomach, the key to fighting "smooshed-up-face-syndrome" is a pillow that's extra slender. The thinner your pillow, the less likely you'll be to kink up your neck and wake up with backaches.
Once you've thought about your sleeping habits, consider basic pillow qualities like softness and breathability. Goose down or memory foam with a ventilated design tend to be the best fillings to help keep you cool.
With this in mind, here are the best king-size pillows of every style.