Crawling into bed with a luxurious king-size pillow is one of life's simple pleasures. But if your pillow doesn't fit your sleeping style, you'll spend the night tossing and turning, or wake up achy and sore. The best king-size pillows will possess the ideal thickness and firmness to suit your personal sleep habits. Before shopping, consider the position you normally sleep in:

Back sleepers: If you sleep face up, you'll want a pillow that's thin in size with medium firmness. This helps cradle your neck and keeps your head from being thrust forward. (Pro tip: Put another pillow under your knees to help align your spine).

Side sleepers: Folks who sleep on their side do best with pillows that land right in the middle, with medium thickness and medium firmness. This fills the gap between your neck and shoulders while keeping your back in a straight line.

Stomach sleepers: If, like me, you sleep on your stomach, the key to fighting "smooshed-up-face-syndrome" is a pillow that's extra slender. The thinner your pillow, the less likely you'll be to kink up your neck and wake up with backaches.

Once you've thought about your sleeping habits, consider basic pillow qualities like softness and breathability. Goose down or memory foam with a ventilated design tend to be the best fillings to help keep you cool.

With this in mind, here are the best king-size pillows of every style.

1 The Overall Best King-Size Pillow Coop Home Goods Eden Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $90 See On Amazon What's great about it: This versatile king-size memory foam pillow is an awesome all-around choice due to its adjustable loft, which you can customize to the specific height you desire. That means whether you sleep on your back, side, stomach, or all three, it will be comfortable. The pillow has high-quality gel-infused memory foam and microfiber fill that fans say is super soft and molds perfectly to the contours of your neck. As a bonus, the pillow is covered in a fabric made from soft, breathable bamboo-derived rayon and polyester, and it even comes with extra fill if you should want it. What fans say: "First of all, you can adjust the amount of stuffing until it is perfect for you. That should be enough to give it 5 starts, but in addition to that, it stays cool, and it keeps it's shape. And sometimes the manufacturer will say it's a ‘king’ pillow, but then it doesn't fill up the pillow case - this is a king! I typically buy new pillows annually, but I don't think I will need to do that with this. And if so, I'm buying these again."

2 The Best King-Size Pillow For Side Sleepers Beautyrest Power Extra-Firm Pillow (2-Pack) Amazon $42 See On Amazon What's great about it: Designed for side sleepers, this king-size cotton pillow is extra firm to give you the density you need when lying on your shoulder. On top of that, it has medium thickness, which is just the right size to fit under your neck comfortably. The pillow has a 2-inch gusset to cradle your neck, offering extra support, and it's machine-washable, too. Reviewers say it works great for sleeping on your side. What fans say: "Wonderful- the perfect pillow it’s firm like I wanted but does not feel like I’m resting my head on a brick. I slept on my back and side through the night and woke up refreshed- I would highly recommend to anyone who is looking for a [firm] pillow"

3 The Best King-Size Pillow For Stomach Sleepers Bluewave Bedding Ultra Slim Gel Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $50 See On Amazon What's great about it: At around 2.5 inches in height, this king-size pillow for stomach sleepers is as close to flat as you can find in a larger size. Being extra thin, it's designed with stomach sleepers in mind, though it works for back sleepers, as well. The machine-washable cover is made with a blend of polyester and rayon that feels soft and silky against your cheeks. As a bonus, the memory foam is filled with small gel particles and ventilation holes that prevent you from overheating. What fans say: "I have always had trouble with pillows! I am very picky and sleep on my stomach so it is so hard to find a pillow that I don't wake up with neck pain. But this pillow...oh my gosh! It is so perfect!!!! It is so cool and comfortable! Since getting it I have had NO neck pain or headaches! I sleep so soundly and wake up refreshed! If you sleep on your stomach you MUST try this pillow!"