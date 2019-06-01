When compared to cotton sheets, the best microfiber sheets are lightweight, less prone to wrinkles, and oftentimes softer to the touch. As a bonus, they're usually some of the least expensive sheets you can buy. If you've come around to buying microfiber sheets, join the club (I'm with you!). But, there are a few things to know before you buy.

With any sheets, you'll want to consider what your specific needs are before you buy. Obviously your mattress size is one thing to consider, but you should also consider the height of your mattress. If you sleep on any mattress toppers (or if your mattress is thicker than 16 inches in height), you'll want to invest in a set of sheets with deep pockets. Be wary, most sheets advertise that they have deep pockets, and a lot of them don't live up to the hype. You'll have the most luck if you measure the specific height of your mattress and comb the reviews (I've got you covered on the latter).

In a hurry? These are the best microfiber sheets.

1. The Best Overall: Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set

2. The Runner-Up: CGK Unlimited Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set

3. The Best Value: Danjor Linens 6-Piece Microfiber Bed Sheet Set

4. The Best With Deep Pockets: Southshore Fine Linens 6-Piece Extra Deep-Pocket Sheet Set

And, since most people don't change out their linens as often as they should, you may wan't to invest in a set with extra pillowcases. Doctors advise you change your pillowcase as often as every week if you have acne-prone skin, and even if you don't you'll have to do laundry less frequently if you buy a six-piece set versus a four-piece set.

But, your new favorite bedding awaits. Keep scrolling to look at the best microfiber sheets.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only do these microfiber sheets boast upwards of 125,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, but reviewers have literally written poems about them. So, to say they're beloved is an understatement. This four-piece set (with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases), comes in more than 40 colors and patterns, and seven sizes ranging from a twin to a split king. They're made of brushed microfiber polyester, which is soft to the touch and lightweight. They're also machine-washable, and can fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick. But if all that doesn't convince you, these sheets come with a money-back guarantee, so you are really risking nothing with this purchase. Editor's note: I sleep on these sheets and they're lightweight enough for even the hottest weather and super soft to the touch. According to one reviewer: "By far the BEST sheets I’ve ever had. I can’t recommend these enough. I am so picky with textures and these are sooooo soft. I’ve had mine for over a year and they haven’t faded or [pilled] or anything. [...] They are light weight and keep you cool but also warm at the same time! I can’t recommend these enough!!!! 10/10!"

2 The Runner-Up CGK Unlimited Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon These brushed microfiber sheets don't come in as wide a variety of sizes and colors as the set above, but that doesn't mean you should write them off. Nearly 70,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and given these a positive rating. Fans love these sheets for their ability to resist wrinkling (even right out of the package!) and the fact that they can accommodate mattresses 16 inches in height. They're offered in seven sizes and 19 colors, so you'll be sure to find a set you like. According to one reviewer: "I love, love my new sheets. They are smooth, cool, beautiful, wrinkle free and very very comfortable."

3 The Best Value: A Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set With Four Pillowcases Danjor Linens 6-Piece Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the best value, this six-piece microfiber sheet set comes with four pillowcases in addition to your flat sheet and fitted sheet. It's also available in five neutral colors and five sizes, and it has clocked nearly 60,000 (and counting) ratings on Amazon. Users praise this set as wrinkle-proof and lightweight. While these don't boast deep pockets like other sheets on this list, they'll accommodate standard mattresses that are less than 16 inches thick. According to one reviewer: "These were perfect, they had great deep pockets which prevented the sheets from coming undone. The sheets were soft and comfortable. and BONUS they came with 2 extra pillow cases."