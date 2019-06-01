When compared to cotton sheets, the
best microfiber sheets are lightweight, less prone to wrinkles, and oftentimes softer to the touch. As a bonus, they're usually some of the least expensive sheets you can buy. If you've come around to buying microfiber sheets, join the club (I'm with you!). But, there are a few things to know before you buy.
With any sheets, you'll want to consider what your specific needs are before you buy. Obviously your mattress size is one thing to consider, but you should also consider the height of your mattress. If you sleep on any mattress toppers (or if your mattress is thicker than 16 inches in height), you'll want to invest in a set of sheets with deep pockets. Be wary, most sheets advertise that they have deep pockets, and a lot of them don't live up to the hype. You'll have the most luck if you measure the specific height of your mattress and comb the reviews (I've got you covered on the latter).
In a hurry? These are the best microfiber sheets. 1. The Best Overall: Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set 2. The Runner-Up: CGK Unlimited Brushed Microfiber Sheet Set 3. The Best Value: Danjor Linens 6-Piece Microfiber Bed Sheet Set 4. The Best With Deep Pockets: Southshore Fine Linens 6-Piece Extra Deep-Pocket Sheet Set
And, since most people
don't change out their linens as often as they should, you may wan't to invest in a set with extra pillowcases. Doctors advise you change your pillowcase as often as every week if you have acne-prone skin, and even if you don't you'll have to do laundry less frequently if you buy a six-piece set versus a four-piece set.
But, your new favorite bedding awaits. Keep scrolling to look at the
best microfiber sheets.
1
The Best Overall, All Things Considered
Not only do these
microfiber sheets boast upwards of 125,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, but reviewers have literally written poems about them. So, to say they're beloved is an understatement. This four-piece set (with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases), comes in more than 40 colors and patterns, and seven sizes ranging from a twin to a split king. They're made of brushed microfiber polyester, which is soft to the touch and lightweight. They're also machine-washable, and can fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick. But if all that doesn't convince you, these sheets come with a money-back guarantee, so you are really risking nothing with this purchase. Editor's note: I sleep on these sheets and they're lightweight enough for even the hottest weather and super soft to the touch. According to one reviewer: "By far the BEST sheets I’ve ever had. I can’t recommend these enough. I am so picky with textures and these are sooooo soft. I’ve had mine for over a year and they haven’t faded or [pilled] or anything. [...] They are light weight and keep you cool but also warm at the same time! I can’t recommend these enough!!!! 10/10!"
These
brushed microfiber sheets don't come in as wide a variety of sizes and colors as the set above, but that doesn't mean you should write them off. Nearly 70,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and given these a positive rating. Fans love these sheets for their ability to resist wrinkling (even right out of the package!) and the fact that they can accommodate mattresses 16 inches in height. They're offered in seven sizes and 19 colors, so you'll be sure to find a set you like. According to one reviewer: "I love, love my new sheets. They are smooth, cool, beautiful, wrinkle free and very very comfortable."
3
The Best Value: A Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set With Four Pillowcases
For the best value, this
six-piece microfiber sheet set comes with four pillowcases in addition to your flat sheet and fitted sheet. It's also available in five neutral colors and five sizes, and it has clocked nearly 60,000 (and counting) ratings on Amazon. Users praise this set as wrinkle-proof and lightweight. While these don't boast deep pockets like other sheets on this list, they'll accommodate standard mattresses that are less than 16 inches thick. According to one reviewer: "These were perfect, they had great deep pockets which prevented the sheets from coming undone. The sheets were soft and comfortable. and BONUS they came with 2 extra pillow cases."
4
The Best With Deep Pockets: A Microfiber Set That Can Accommodate Thick Mattresses
Unlike other supposedly "deep pocket" sheets that can't fit mattresses larger than 16 inches, these
microfiber sheets can accommodate mattresses between 18 and 21 inches thick. That means, for a truly deep mattress (or one with a very thick mattress topper), these are definitely the way to go. This six-piece set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. You can also get it in one of 18 different colors and five sizes, to match your room. They're made with 100 percent microfiber, which means you can easily throw these in your washer and dryer. Best yet, they come with a one-year warranty, should you run into any issues down the line. According to one reviewer: "Great sheets that truly have deep pockets. They fit my oversized mattress very well (20 inches thick!). They are also very soft, and hold up well I’m the washing machine and drier. Happy so far!! Also the only sheets I’ve found with such deep pockets."