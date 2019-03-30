If you're suffering from migraines, then you know: The pain can be excruciating and it often prevents you from sleeping through the night. That's made worse, in turn, by the fact that sleeplessness can induce migraines. While serious migraines should be treated by a doctor (they'll be able to identify the source of your individual headaches), you can find some relief with a quality pillow. The best pillows for migraines are usually made of a soft, yet firm, memory foam and are shaped to realign your spine and reduce the neck and back pain that often causes migraines.

So what else do you need to know? As mentioned before, memory foam is most likely the way to go. Not only does memory foam provide the firmness you need to reduce stress on your neck (and thus reduce migraines), but memory foam pillows are available in contoured designs that will keep your spine straight as you sleep.

However, if memory foam isn't for you, some migraineurs have found relief with buckwheat pillows, a style of pillow originally from Japan that is filled with buckwheat hulls and offers superior support. Buckwheat pillows also tend to regulate temperature better than memory foam, so if you live in a hot climate or if you're a sweaty sleeper, these might be a better option for you.

But, kick your feet up. I've got you covered. Gathered below: the best pillows for migraines.

1 The Best Overall: Coisum Orthopedic Memory Foam Pillow Coisum Orthopedic Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $60 See On Amazon Contoured to provide the most neck and back support, this memory foam pillow is the total package. Its unique design is shaped strategically to provide pain relief (and thus migraine relief) to both side and back sleepers. Even better, the pillowcase is hypoallergenic, resistant to mildew and dust mites, and washable. This memory foam pillow comes in two different sizes to fit to you and your bed. While $60 may seem like a steep price to pay for a pillow, reviewers sing its praises. One fan raved: "I suffer from terrible migraines and would often wake up in the middle of the night with a stabbing pain in my neck and head. After trying this pillow for a few nights, I’ve experienced significant relief from neck pain and have not woken up with a migraine once! As other reviews have mentioned, it does take a few nights to get used to the pillow, but it is well worth it."

2 The Runner Up: Nature's Guest Cervical Support Pillow Nature's Guest Cervical Support Pillow Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you're looking for something that'll fit better into a classic pillowcase, this memory foam cervical support pillow is the way to go. Its patent-pending design contours to the shape of your back and neck, helping to align your spine. This particular pillow is great for back sleepers or anyone that shifts around a lot in their sleep. The hypoallergenic pillowcase is made of microfiber to prevent the pillow from overheating, and the cover unzips on both ends so you can adjust the memory foam filling if need be. With hundreds of reviewers weighing in, this pillow shines for migraine sufferers. One fan raved: "I finally came across this pillow in my never-ending research and it's a hit. Very comfortable and I can adjust the filling amount and position to make it as comfortable as possible. It's pretty heavy and stays in place too. The middle portion doesn't push your head too far forward either like other pillows do, so the neck roll portion cradles your head properly."

3 The Best Buckwheat Pillow: Beans72 Organic Buckwheat Pillow Beans72 Organic Buckwheat Pillow Amazon $80 See On Amazon For a slightly more breathable pillow, this buckwheat hull pillow is designed to provide stable support to your neck as you slumber. What is buckwheat? Buckwheat is a seed-like grain with a hull that has been a popular filling in pillows in Japan for hundreds of years. As opposed to memory foam, buckwheat hull allows more air to move through it, meaning you're less likely to overheat at night. Because the hull is less likely to shift in your pillow, it also provides better and more consistent support to align your back and spine. The result? Less neck pain and fewer migraines. But, don't take my word for it. The reviews speak for themselves. One fan raved: "LOVE IT[...]It's certainly a drastic change from traditional pillows. However, once I got adjusted (about 2 days or so) I really found the value and comfort in this kind of bedding. My neck pains and migraines are much further and fewer between I highly recommend it."