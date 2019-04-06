Let's be real: The best part about going to the movies is the popcorn, hands down. Warm, buttery, and always fresh, it literally melts in your mouth. The good news? With the best popcorn machines for home theaters, you don't have to drop a ton of cash on movie tickets to indulge in this deliciousness.
But before you run out and grab a popcorn maker, you'll want to consider how much popcorn you plan to make. A 4-ounce kettle is good for most home theaters and will make about 4 quarts of popcorn, but if you want to serve a lot of guests, it might be worth choosing a machine with a larger kettle that makes more in one sitting. You'll also want to make sure it has a warmer and storage to keep your popcorn fresh in between servings.
The overall size of the machine is another consideration. While an antique-style, free-standing popcorn machine would look amazing, do you have room for a hefty machine in your home? If you decide to go with a countertop machine, you'll want to make sure you have enough space in your kitchen to host it. Otherwise, it may be best to go with a portable option.
Here's a round-up of some of the best popcorn machines for home theaters to help you narrow down your options.