Let's be real: The best part about going to the movies is the popcorn, hands down. Warm, buttery, and always fresh, it literally melts in your mouth. The good news? With the best popcorn machines for home theaters, you don't have to drop a ton of cash on movie tickets to indulge in this deliciousness.

But before you run out and grab a popcorn maker, you'll want to consider how much popcorn you plan to make. A 4-ounce kettle is good for most home theaters and will make about 4 quarts of popcorn, but if you want to serve a lot of guests, it might be worth choosing a machine with a larger kettle that makes more in one sitting. You'll also want to make sure it has a warmer and storage to keep your popcorn fresh in between servings.

The overall size of the machine is another consideration. While an antique-style, free-standing popcorn machine would look amazing, do you have room for a hefty machine in your home? If you decide to go with a countertop machine, you'll want to make sure you have enough space in your kitchen to host it. Otherwise, it may be best to go with a portable option.

Here's a round-up of some of the best popcorn machines for home theaters to help you narrow down your options.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered West Bend Theater Style Popcorn Machine Amazon $65 See On Amazon If you're looking for a countertop option, you can't go wrong with this classic popcorn machine that’s earned more than 4,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. The 4-ounce kettle makes up to 4 quarts of popcorn at a time. The 480-watt heater pops kernels within minutes, and the mechanized spinner continually shifts kernels for perfect popping every time. Plus, the nonstick coated kettle, lid, and stir rod are all removable for easy cleanup. Along with this nostalgic red, the machine is also available in black, and both versions come with a kernel measuring cup, oil measuring spoon, and a measuring scoop. One fan’s take: ”This is a great popcorn popper. It looks great sitting on the counter. The popcorn comes out crisp and it only takes about four minutes to make a batch. We use it at least once a week.”

2 The Best For Big Parties Great Northern Matinee Popcorn Machine Amazon $165 See On Amazon This commercial-grade popcorn machine hits all the right marks if you’re hosting a big bash. First, the 8-ounce kettle makes up to 6 gallons of popcorn at a time so you can easily serve everyone at your home without waiting between batches. And with an 850-watt heater, this tabletop machine doesn't take a long time to pre-heat before you start popping. Plus, there's a heated warming deck that keeps popcorn warm and fresh, and the stainless steel drawer along the bottom can easily store unpopped kernels for easy cleanup later on. According to reviewers, the kettle is removable for easy cleaning. Best yet, it also comes with three serving cups, 25 classic popcorn bags, measuring cups, and a plastic scoop. Choose from red and black. One fan’s take: ”I’ve never been happier with a purchase before in my life. This machine makes way more popcorn than you think it does and it tastes delicious! This was the perfect addition to my home theater and it’s worth every penny.”

3 The Best Free-Standing Machine Great Northern Popcorn Company Popcorn Machine with Cart Amazon $343 See On Amazon Not only is this free-standing popcorn machine a fun addition to movie night, but it's also extremely versatile. Standing at 5 feet tall, this machine has a 10-ounce kettle that can pop up to 3 gallons of popcorn, and the 850-watt heater works to heat kernels within a few minutes. It also features a built-in spotlight warmer to keep your popcorn fresh and toasty until you're ready for another helping. The machine is easy to clean as needed. The best part? You can actually detach this machine from its cart to use it as a tabletop model for total flexibility. Three serving cups, 50 popcorn bags, measuring cups, and a serving scoop are included. One fan’s take: "Pops well, easy to clean and maintain, and solid construction. Assembly took a couple of hours. Popcorn is crisp, stays warm with the light, and old maid drawer catches the few unpopped kernels. Very happy with this purchase.”