When it comes to making delicious cheesecakes or savory quiches in a springform pan, there are a few important factors that will prevent your masterpiece from falling apart when you try to get it out of the pan. The best springform pans feature nonstick coating and an easy-to-release latch that allow you to remove what's inside in one piece.
A springform pan should also be as leakproof as possible to prevent messes and soggy crusts. One thing to keep in mind is that no springform pan is completely leakproof. Even when using the well-reviewed springform pans on this list, it’s recommended that you wrap the pan in aluminum foil to stop leaks and keep your cake from getting soggy, especially when you’re making a cheesecake in a water bath. And even with a nonstick coating, some recipes recommend greasing and flouring the pan before baking. You can also use parchment paper for extra nonstick protection. But because these are nonstick coated, most are best hand-washed.
Some springform pans feature textured bases, which provide more even air and heat distribution while baking. The texture does change the look of the crust, but you can use parchment paper if you want a smoother base on your cheesecake.
The most common springform pan sizes are 9 inches and 10 inches, but smaller pans let you bake mini cakes or layered cakes. There’s an affordable springform pan set below that includes 4-, 7-, and 9-inch pans.