When it comes to making delicious cheesecakes or savory quiches in a springform pan, there are a few important factors that will prevent your masterpiece from falling apart when you try to get it out of the pan. The best springform pans feature nonstick coating and an easy-to-release latch that allow you to remove what's inside in one piece.

A springform pan should also be as leakproof as possible to prevent messes and soggy crusts. One thing to keep in mind is that no springform pan is completely leakproof. Even when using the well-reviewed springform pans on this list, it’s recommended that you wrap the pan in aluminum foil to stop leaks and keep your cake from getting soggy, especially when you’re making a cheesecake in a water bath. And even with a nonstick coating, some recipes recommend greasing and flouring the pan before baking. You can also use parchment paper for extra nonstick protection. But because these are nonstick coated, most are best hand-washed.

Some springform pans feature textured bases, which provide more even air and heat distribution while baking. The texture does change the look of the crust, but you can use parchment paper if you want a smoother base on your cheesecake.

The most common springform pan sizes are 9 inches and 10 inches, but smaller pans let you bake mini cakes or layered cakes. There’s an affordable springform pan set below that includes 4-, 7-, and 9-inch pans.

1 The Overall Best: A Best-Selling Pan That Comes In Multiple Sizes Hiware Springform Pan Amazon $13 See On Amazon With more than 8,300 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating, Hiware's springform pan is a best-seller on Amazon. And because it comes in four sizes, it's a super versatile choice. The pan features a double-layer nonstick coating, and its honeycomb base provides even distribution of air and heat for consistent baking. It's oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and some reviewers have even used it to make cheesecake in an Instant Pot. However, it's recommended to hand wash this one. According to one reviewer: “We used this on the most difficult, sticky, recipe we have (Oreo salted caramel pie) and it came out perfectly! It released from the pan with minimal help and washed off easily. The pan came with a scratch-free scrubber cloth, but we didn't even need that.” Available sizes: 6-inch, 7-inch, 8-inch, 10-inch

2 The Runner Up Farberware 9-Inch Springform Pan Amazon $16.50 See On Amazon Made from heavy-duty nonstick steel, the Farberware springform pan heats evenly without warping and it releases food easily, too. The pan is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and comes in dark gray or light gray (light pans are good for even browning, dark pans bake and brown faster). Two things to note: There's no textured base for increased airflow, and reviews don't mention using it in a pressure cooker — though, it may fit in 8-quart cookers. You'll want to hand wash this one. According to one reviewer: “I got this pan to make cheesecake. It served its purpose and the cheesecake was delicious. I wrapped it in tin foil with 3 layers and it did not leak. Awesome Pan!" Available sizes: 9-inch

3 The Best Value MASSUGAR Springform Pan Set (3 Pans) Amazon $20 See On Amazon The MASSUGAR springform pan set includes 4-, 7-, and 9-inch pans, making it great for layered cakes. It also comes with 50 parchment paper liners for extra nonstick protection. Made from nonstick-coated metal, the springform pans are oven-safe to 450 degrees and they fit inside 5- to 8-quart pressure cookers, too. The pan set also features textured bases for even air and heat distribution. While a few reviewers put this successfully in the dishwasher, hand-washing it is recommended. According to one reviewer: “I do custom New York Style Cheesecakes in various sizes so I ordered this set. They work PERFECTLY!... I can HIGHLY recommend these cake pans. when you unsnap the spring form, the base immediately comes out leaving the cheesecake in perfect form."