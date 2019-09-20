To keep your furry friend free from diseases and irritation when you go out, using one of the best tick repellents for dogs is essential. Fleas and ticks can cause major health problems and discomfort for your pet. According to the American Kennel Club, just one tick bite can lead to Lyme disease with symptoms like fever, loss of appetite, pain, and even potentially kidney failure.

Ticks can hide in tall grass, bushes, woods, and even your backyard, so prevention is the best way to protect your dog from becoming infected. There are tons of different tick repellents available out there. These options can range from wearables like collars to sprays and spot-on treatments. Sprays can often be used on household surfaces as well as directly on your dog while spot-on treatments are applied directly on your dog’s skin and are commonly used for eliminating ticks and fleas when spotted and can continue to protect your pet for up to 30 days after application. However, for the longest-lasting protection, tick repellent collars are a convenient prevention method that lasts for up to 8 months.

For the most effective repellent, look for ingredients that kill and repel ticks but aren’t harmful to your dog like imidacloprid, flumethrin, permethrin, and pyriproxyfen. However, permethrin is not the best option for households with cats. But for those who'd prefer to go a more natural route, there are also products with essential oils like clove and peppermint to repel ticks.

To make it easier to pick a preventative solution, here’s my list of the best tick repellents for dogs. All of these options will help keep your furry best friend bug-free and happy.

1 The Best Collar Tick Repellent: SOBAKEN Flea and Tick Collar For Dogs SOBAKEN Flea and Tick Collar For Dogs Amazon $38 $25 See On Amazon The flea and tick collar is one of the best all-around repellent collars. With thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, it’s a favorite among users, too. This collar delivers up to 8 months of tick and flea prevention, and is also water-resistant and hypoallergenic. It can be easily placed next to your dog’s original collar and a convenient, low-maintenance tick and flea prevention. According to one reviewer: “My dog had around 20 ticks on him after our last camping trip. I had only found a few of them when I ordered the collar. When I got it the next day I immediately put it on. By that night the ticks were barley holding on and I was able to easily find and remove them. My dog has had to the collar on for about a week and it still smells very strong and seems to be working even though he’s been swimming with it on a few times."

2 The Best Spot-On Treatment: Adams Plus Flea & Tick Spot-On For Dogs Adams Plus Flea And Tick Spot On For Dogs Amazon $9.34 See On Amazon When you spot a tick or flea or live in a wooded area, Adams Plus Flea & Tick Spot On For Dogs is a good option. This topical treatment has a handy snap-tip applicator to make it easy to apply directly on your dog’s skin between their shoulder blades. It dries quickly, and protects your pooch from head to tail for up to a month. The formula is designed to disrupt the tick life cycle killing both tick eggs and larvae. This treatment repels fleas and mosquitos, too. Each package includes a three-month supply. Although you have to apply it once per month, it’s an effective option featuring the dog-safe active ingredient pyriproxyfen and a great option for those who'd rather not use a flea and tick collar. “I never have to worry about ticks or fleas or mosquitoes on my dogs at all,” one Amazon reviewer raved. According to one reviewer: “This product works better for my dogs than the top of the line flea collars. It kills the fleas and keeps them away making my dogs happy and itch free."

3 The Best Tick Repellent Spray: Vet's Best Flea & Tick Home Spray Vet's Best Flea And Tick Home Spray Amazon $10.49 See On Amazon For protection in and out of the home, consider Vet’s Best flea and tick home spray. This tick repellent spray is free from harsh chemicals but still kills ticks and their eggs, along with fleas and mosquitoes, on contact. The formula has essential oils making it a natural option and can be used both on home surfaces as well as directly on your animals. Use it directly on your dog or any puppy older than 12 weeks as well on dog bedding, crates, carpets, and furniture to safeguard your home. According to one reviewer: "My neighbors behind my house like to go hunting for wild boars and that brought LOTS of fleas to my dog. I felt so sad for him! His coat is not near as nice as it used to be. I originally got this for inside the house because I feel like I just get eaten alive! I used it on my dog first and you can see it WORKING INSTANTLY! All of the fleas were coming up to the surface and dead! It was crazy!"