The Best Toothpastes For Dogs, According To Pet Parents & A Vet

Brushing your dog's teeth regularly will not only improve your pup’s breath, but it can improve a dog’s overall health as well. The best toothpastes for dogs are specifically formulated with canine-safe ingredients that target everything from bad breath to plaque build-up. Plus, they come in a range of enticing flavors — and you can even snag an all-natural formula if you prefer.

Remember, animals should never be given human toothpaste because common ingredients like xylitol and fluoride can be highly toxic to pets. According to veterinarian "Dr. Jeff" Werber, D.V.M. & Mars Petcare spokesperson, “When brushing your dog’s teeth, make sure to use a soft bristle or a finger brush, and a toothpaste made especially for dogs. Dog toothpastes are non-sudsing, swallowable, and are often flavored with an attractive taste.”

While most dog toothpastes work to generally reduce plaque and freshen breath, you may want to pick a product that's more targeted, particularly if your pooch is prone to either issue. Dog toothpastes also come in a variety of flavors to accommodate picky eaters and dogs with allergies.

You can also supplement your dog's oral health routine with chews and treats, but a small pea size dab of toothpaste will work wonders to keep your dog healthy. Here are some of the best toothpaste for dogs you can buy for your pup.

1 The Overall Best Toothpaste For Dogs Petsmile Professional Pet Toothpaste, 4.5 Oz. Amazon $27 See On Amazon As the only dog toothpaste that's recommended by the VHOC (Veterinary Oral Health Council), Petsmile Professional Pet Toothpaste is a high-quality toothpaste that supports every aspect of a dog's dental health, including effectively removing plaque and freshening breath. While it's pricier than other options, if you want the absolute best for your pet, this toothpaste is worth the cost. It's sulfate- and sorbitol-free, uses only food grade ingredients, and has a beef flavor that your dog will enjoy. As a plus, if you find that your dog is resistant to having his teeth brushed with a toothbrush, you'll be happy to know that this American-made product doesn't require brushing to be effective. You only need to apply it to your dog's teeth with the included ultra-soft touch reusable applicator in order for it to begin working. One reviewer wrote: “On the recommendation of our Vet we brush out dogs teeth every night with Petsmile toothpaste. Our dog absolutely LOVES it she likes the taste so much she loves to get her teeth brushed every night. And her teeth are staying nice and clean.”

2 The Best Dog Toothpaste For Tartar Control Petrodex Enzymatic Toothpaste, 6.2 Oz. Amazon $9 See On Amazon Petrodex's enzymatic toothpaste is specifically formulated to fight plaque, a bestseller on Amazon, and only costs under $10. The product's patented enzyme formula works to remove tartar and plaque buildup from your pup's mouth, and it has a delicious poultry flavor that dogs will want to eat up. With over 15,000 Amazon ratings and an overall average of 4.5 stars, Petrodex's toothpaste has been given a thumbs up by both experts and dog owners alike. And at less than $10 for a large 6.2 ounce tube, it's one of the most affordable options on this list. One reviewer wrote: “Both my dogs love this toothpaste. When I call out "brush teeth" they both come running. I used another brand of toothpaste before and they were not enthusiastic about brushing their teeth with that toothpaste. My one dog has brown tartar on her teeth and after using this toothpaste for a few months the tartar is mostly gone. Since it works well I went ahead and bought another tube of this toothpaste.”

3 The Best Dog Toothpaste For Bad Breath Arm & Hammer Dog Dental Care Fresh Breath Kit Amazon $7 See On Amazon Arm & Hammer's dog dental care kit is formulated with baking soda, which is well-known for deodorizing almost anything, including your dog’s mouth. The toothpaste has a banana-mint flavor that reviewers have attested smells good, and as a bonus, the kit includes a dual-headed toothbrush and a finger brush as well, making it a great (budget-friendly!) starter product for pet owners who are new to brushing their dog's teeth. One reviewer wrote: “Super tasty (according to our pigbull) ... easy to use. Smells like sweet banana but left the dogs stinky breath smelling so fresh and clean.”