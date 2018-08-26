The Best Toothpastes For Dogs, According To Pet Parents & A Vet

Brushing your dog's teeth regularly will not only improve your pup’s breath, but it can improve a dog’s overall health as well. The best toothpastes for dogs are specifically formulated with canine-safe ingredients that target everything from bad breath to plaque build-up. Plus, they come in a range of enticing flavors — and you can even snag an all-natural formula if you prefer.
Remember, animals should never be given human toothpaste because common ingredients like xylitol and fluoride can be highly toxic to pets. According to veterinarian "Dr. Jeff" Werber, D.V.M. & Mars Petcare spokesperson, “When brushing your dog’s teeth, make sure to use a soft bristle or a finger brush, and a toothpaste made especially for dogs. Dog toothpastes are non-sudsing, swallowable, and are often flavored with an attractive taste.”
While most dog toothpastes work to generally reduce plaque and freshen breath, you may want to pick a product that's more targeted, particularly if your pooch is prone to either issue. Dog toothpastes also come in a variety of flavors to accommodate picky eaters and dogs with allergies.
You can also supplement your dog's oral health routine with chews and treats, but a small pea size dab of toothpaste will work wonders to keep your dog healthy. Here are some of the best toothpaste for dogs you can buy for your pup.