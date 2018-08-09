If you are sensitive to fragrances or just don’t want to be perfumed in notes of “fresh meadow” (whatever that even smells like), unscented deodorants are the way to go. The best unscented deodorants will keep you smelling fresh in a neutral, headache-free way that won’t set off your allergies or clash with any perfume or scented lotion you may already wear. As an added plus, some fragrance-free deodorants are also made specifically for people with sensitive skin.

Keep in mind that while some deodorant-users are under the impression that perfume is needed to help mask body odor, the chemical compounds in deodorant are what eliminate odor-producing bacteria, not fragrance. So you can rest assured that unscented deodorants work just as well as their fragrant counterparts.

When picking out the right one, it'll really come down to the application, spray versus stick, and the type of deodorant, gel versus solid deodorant. And, while most people probably already have a favorite (or at least one you've used more frequently), keep in mind that they are different. Gel deodorant, which is a much newer option, can feel more lightweight when applied, but often doesn't stand up as well as stick deodorant. And if you're looking for an all-natural deodorant, look out for an aluminum-free option that's both fragrance- and chemical-free.

1. The Overall Best: Speed Stick Power Unscented Deodorant

2. The Best Gel Deodorant: Almay Sensitive Skin Gel Deodorant

3. The Best Aluminum-Free Deodorant: Schmidt’s Fragrance-Free Deodorant

4. Editor’s Pick: An Unscented Deodorant With Biodegradable Packaging: Attitude Natural Deodorant

Read on for a look at the best unscented deodorants money can buy.

1 The Overall Best Stick Deodorant Speed Stick Power Unscented Deodorant Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you're looking for an unscented deodorant and antiperspirant that will leave you smelling fresh, not flowery, this Speed Stick solid ticks every box. Unlike some other deodorants, it truly has no fragrance, and people with scent sensitivities, as well as those with contact dermatitis and other allergies, have left rave reviews about this product on Amazon. That's helped this Speed Stick deodorant to rack up an impressive 4.6-star rating. “This unscented speedstick works all day,” wrote one fan on Amazon, “and the best part is no allergic reaction.”

2 The Best Gel Deodorant Almay Sensitive Skin Gel Deodorant Amazon $7 See On Amazon Almay's sensitive skin antiperspirant and deodorant is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, and its clear gel formula can be applied like a stick deodorant without leaving any white residue behind. Best of all, Amazon reviewers have noted that this gel deodorant is long-lasting, so you won't have to worry about not feeling fresh in the middle of the day: "It goes on wet, but it lasts a long time, even when I work out." $10 will get you a pack of two deodorants, which makes this set one of the more affordable packs on this list.

3 The Best Aluminum-Free Deodorant Schmidt's Fragrance-Free Deodorant Amazon $19 See On Amazon Although natural deodorants have become more popular in recent years, finding one that actually works and is also unscented can be a hard task to accomplish. Luckily, this deodorant from Schmidt's is both fragrance- and aluminum-free and is primarily made with natural ingredients like baking soda and arrowroot powder. “I have a very active job and it last all day with out reapplication,” wrote one reviewer, “One or two swipes will do you.