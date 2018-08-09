Life
The 4 Best Unscented Deodorants
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
If you are sensitive to fragrances or just don’t want to be perfumed in notes of “fresh meadow” (whatever that even smells like), unscented deodorants are the way to go. The best unscented deodorants will keep you smelling fresh in a neutral, headache-free way that won’t set off your allergies or clash with any perfume or scented lotion you may already wear. As an added plus, some fragrance-free deodorants are also made specifically for people with sensitive skin.
Keep in mind that while some deodorant-users are under the impression that perfume is needed to help mask body odor, the chemical compounds in deodorant are what eliminate odor-producing bacteria, not fragrance. So you can rest assured that unscented deodorants work just as well as their fragrant counterparts.
When picking out the right one, it'll really come down to the application, spray versus stick, and the type of deodorant, gel versus solid deodorant. And, while most people probably already have a favorite (or at least one you've used more frequently), keep in mind that they are different. Gel deodorant, which is a much newer option, can feel more lightweight when applied, but often doesn't stand up as well as stick deodorant. And if you're looking for an all-natural deodorant, look out for an aluminum-free option that's both fragrance- and chemical-free.
In a hurry? These are the best Peloton alternatives:
1. The Overall Best: Speed Stick Power Unscented Deodorant
2. The Best Gel Deodorant: Almay Sensitive Skin Gel Deodorant
3. The Best Aluminum-Free Deodorant: Schmidt’s Fragrance-Free Deodorant
4. Editor’s Pick: An Unscented Deodorant With Biodegradable Packaging: Attitude Natural Deodorant
Read on for a look at the best unscented deodorants money can buy.