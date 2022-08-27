The 40 Cheapest & Easiest Home Improvement Products On Amazon

Taking care of your space is important. But while the idea of home improvement might conjure up thoughts of pricy contractors and endless renovations, it doesn’t need to be nearly so overwhelming. As it turns out, making the most of your home can actually be both simple and cost-effective.
Sometimes, the most impactful home improvement comes from small upgrades or finding new ways to take care of the things you already own. So whether you’re looking for extra kitchen storage, devices that protect your appliances, or just new decor ideas, this list is full of easy solutions to your home improvement woes. Think simple swaps and pain-free installation. Plus, they’re all super affordable.
So go ahead and get shopping. Your home will thank you.
1 This Zipped Cover That Helps Protect Your Mattress
This affordable
mattress protector can upgrade your bedroom by keeping your bed safe from bacteria, bed bugs, fluids like perspiration, and more. It’s made of cotton with a waterproof back coating, and won’t affect how your bed feels once it’s on. Plus, it’s received an impressive 4.6-star review after more than 200,000 users have weighed in. 2 A Paper-Free Lint & Hair Remover
Cut down on your single-use paper consumption and rid your home of lint and more with this
pet hair remover. Simply roll it back and forth on a surface of your choice, and the static will attract pet hair. To clean it, just press the release button to clear it from the waste trap, so you can use it again and again. 3 The Non-Zapping Bug Catcher You Can Use Indoors
Bring the power of bug zappers inside with this
indoor insect trap. This device uses a three-step system: It draws in bugs like gnats and mosquitos using a UV light, pulls them in with a fan, and keeps them trapped inside with sticky paper. Just plug it in and you’re good to go. 4 A Set Of Deep-Pocket Sheets That Won’t Fade
Upgrade your bedroom with this luxe
bed sheet set. Each set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. Made from soft and durable microfiber, these sheets are breathable, stain-resistant, as well as wrinkle-resistant — and won’t fade after you wash them. They’re even moisture-wicking for a cool, comfortable sleep every time. 5 These Space-Saving Hangers That Keep Clothes In Place
Give your closet a makeover with this pack of
nonslip velvet hangers. In addition to keeping your clothes securely in place, they feature grooves for straps and a hook that rotates 360 degrees. They’re super thin, allowing you to save space in your closet, but sturdy too: each hanger can support up to 10 pounds of weight. 6 This Weighted Blanket That Upgrades Bedtime
This
weighted blanket comes in tons of sizes and weights, making it a great choice for a fast, affordable bedtime upgrade. Filled with glass beads for optimum coziness and pressure, this will easily become a go-to for relaxation. Plus, the duvet cover is removable for washing, too. Available sizes: 4 Available weights: 7 7 The Reusable Cloths That Can Replace Your Paper Towels
If you feel like you’re constantly going through single-use paper towels, make the switch to these eco-friendly
reusable dishcloths. Each cloth can hold up to 20 times its weight in liquid and is safe to use on any surface, from wood to marble and more. Each pack comes with 10 cloths. 8 A Set Of Storage Containers That’ll Tie Your Kitchen Together
These
food storage containers feature adorable, coordinating colored lids that will upgrade the look of your space. They’re made of food-safe glass and cleared to use in both the oven and the freezer. The airtight seal keeps freshness locked in, making these containers great to use for food prep, lunch on the go, storing leftovers, and more. 9 These Microfiber Mop Pads That Are Reusable
Disposable floor mops can get expensive, so one easy way to improve your home is by replacing them with these
reusable mop pads. Made from microfiber to trap dirt, these pads work with mops like the Swiffer Wet Jet and more. Simply toss the pads in the washing machine after use. 10 The Sturdy Wire Racks With Tons Of Uses
Elevate your home cooking with these
chef cooling racks. They work perfectly in the oven to raise your food off the baking tray to get a crispy finish, and also to cool down fresh baked goods, too. Made from durable stainless steel, they’re rust-resistant and safe to use in the dishwasher. 11 A Wireless Doorbell System With A Long Range
Ditch traditional hardwired bells and opt for this
wireless doorbell instead. It comes with everything you need to install, including anchors, screws, adhesive tape, and batteries. It has a long range that can reach the buzzer from up to 1,000 feet and doesn’t require Bluetooth or WiFi to run. Choose from over 50 chime sounds. 12 The Organizer That Instantly Adds Shelves To Any Closet
Give your closet five extra shelves with this
hanging closet organizer. It features two sturdy metal hooks for hanging, plus six mesh pockets on the side for extra storage. The open construction allows you to easily identify your items from a distance, and the shelves are reinforced with cardboard. 13 This Sharp-Looking Cocktail Set With Everything You Need
Upgrade from amateur bartender to professional mixologist with this
cocktail shaker set. It’s made from scratch-proof stainless steel and comes with a bottle opener, two shot glasses, a Hawthorne strainer, and more. Plus, the set is completely dishwasher safe, too. 14 An Ingenious Solution For Storing Extra Shoes
Get your messy shoe collection sorted with this
under-bed shoe organizer. It features handle pulls along both sides, allowing you to orient them both horizontally and vertically. They come in two-pack, so you can store 16 pairs of shoes and four pairs of boots in a low-profile package that easily slips under the bed and out of sight. 15 The Twinkle Light Curtain That Adds Whimsy Wherever You Hang It
Whether you’re decorating for the holidays or adding some charm to your outdoor space, this
LED curtain can do the trick. The curtain features 300 bulbs that can light up in multiple varying patterns, including twinkling and a slow fade. It’s spacious, too, at over 6 feet long. 16 These Wooden Frames That Give Off The Look Of Windows
Add some rustic charm even in places short on natural light with these wooden
window frames. The frames come with all the hardware you need to mount them and at 11 inches by 15 inches, they’re a perfect medium size. Lean them against a console table or hang them up to instantly shake up your decor. 17 A Set Of Storage Bags That Save On Space
Get up to 75% more storage with these
vacuum storage bags. Whether you’re storing unused linens in a closet or packing for a trip, all you have to do is affix a vacuum to the valve of a full bag and suck out the excess air to compress. Bonus: They’ll also help keep your items safe from mildew and pests. 18 A Luxe-Looking Cheese Board With Extra Storage
Liven up your cocktail parties with this
charcuterie board. Made from durable but lightweight bamboo, this board features two grooves in each of the handles for storing crackers, nuts, and more. The bamboo won’t wear down your cheese knives, and it’s easy to clean, too. 19 This Accent Rug That’ll Breathe New Life Into A Space
Sometimes home improvement is as simple as shaking up your home decor, and this
farmhouse accent rug is a great place to start. Made from soft, natural fibers, this jute rug has a low profile so it can fit easily under furniture and won’t prevent your doors from opening. Reviewers report appreciating how easily it lies flat. 20 The Tiny Gadget That Amps Up Your Morning Coffee
Turn your kitchen into an espresso bar with this
milk frother. Its handheld, lightweight design makes it easy to use while the silicone grip makes it comfortable to hold. Thanks to the battery-operated motor, it can froth up milk into foam in just 15 seconds. Score it one of three colors. 21 A Whiskey Decanter & Glass Set To Refresh Your Bar Cart
Dress up your bar cart or table with this
decanter and glass set. It’s made from elegant carved glass and comes with six glasses, perfect for whiskey or any spirit of your choosing. The decanter is spacious, holding nearly 34 ounces, and comes with a beveled flute stopper with decorative details. 22 This Container That Keeps Coffee Grounds Ultra Fresh
Get the freshest coffee possible with this
grounds and beans container. The canister features a special seal that vents away carbon dioxide while keeping oxygen out, thereby extending the life of your beans and grounds. The lid comes with a date tracker, so you can be sure of exactly when it’s time to refresh your supply. 23 The Wooden Coat Rack That Looks Like A Tree
No hall closet? No problem. This
tree-style coat rack adds rustic charm to any space while helpfully stowing coats, hats, and scarves. It’s made from sturdy pine and has three prong legs to stabilize it at the bottom. The six holder pegs screw into place; no tools are required for assembly. 24 A Pizza Tool That Levels Up Your Home Cooking
If you like making pizzas from scratch (or even just tossing a frozen pie in the oven), you’ll want this
chef pizza cutter. Unlike wheeled cutters that can mangle your toppings, this blade uses a rocking motion for a crisp cut every time. It’s dishwasher safe, and it even comes with a plastic sheath for when it’s not in use. 25 A Luxe-Looking Grinder You Can Keep Refilling
Tableware swaps can easily improve the look of your home, and this
salt-and-pepper grinder can help. Made from stainless steel with a ceramic grinder, this seasoning dispenser has adjustable settings that let you select how course or fine you’d like your salt or pepper. The glass chamber holds up to 8 ounces. 26 These Oil & Vinegar Dispensers That Let You Customize Meals
Never over-pour your dressing or garnish again with this
oil and vinegar dispenser set. It’s made with BPA-free glass and smudge-resistant stainless steel and features measuring markings for precise cooking and serving. The wide mouth makes for easy refills and infusions, too. 27 The Candles That Add Elegance On A Budget
These oversized, unscented
pillar candles are an excellent way to elevate your home decor for under $30. They come three to a set, feature premium cotton wicks, and stand 6 inches tall. Plus, they burn for up to 70 hours, ensuring you’ll get ample use out of each one. 28 This Magnetic Screen Door That Installs In Minutes
You don’t need a contractor to install a pricy new door when you can just use this
magnetic screen door instead. It’s made from heavy-duty mesh and self-seals to keep bugs out. Or, use the included straps to keep the curtains open. It installs easily via the included Velcro and pushpins. 29 These Markers That Easily Cover Up Furniture Scuffs
Make your old, scuffed wood furniture look new again with this
furniture-repair marker kit. It includes six different shades commonly found in wood furniture plus six wax sticks, a sharpener, and a cleaning cloth. Simply color match the shade to your wood, cover the scratch with the marker, and wait for it to dry. 30 A Carpet Cleaner That Hides All Traces Of Your Pets
Have your guests ask, “What pets?” with this
deep-clean pet carpet shampoo. It works on both tough stains and tough odors to get your carpet as fresh as possible. The formula is biodegradable, phosphate-free, and works in upright carpet cleaners. Each bottle contains 48 ounces of cleaner. 31 The High-Pressure Shower Head With 6 Different Settings
Level up your bathroom with this
handheld shower head. It’s made from chrome-plated ABS and stainless steel and can be used for both overhead and handheld use using the ergonomic grip and 5 foot hose. Choose from six different water stream patterns like power mist, pulsating massage, and more. 32 These Night Lights That Can Help Your Energy Bill
Add a soft, helpful glow to your home while also saving on your energy costs with these
plug-in nightlights. They come six to a pack and turn on at dusk and off at dawn to keep usage down while delivering a gentle glow that lights the way without disturbing your sleep. Simply plug it in to use. 33 The Rubber Strip That Stops Drafts In Their Tracks
Keep your heat in and drafts out with this
door draft stopper. Made from non-toxic silicone, it adheres to the bottom of your door via 3M tape to close out gaps that let in cold air. The strips are super flexible and won’t obstruct your door opening or closing, either. 34 A Handy Set Of Door Covers That Help Protect Your Appliances
Part of home improvement is keeping your appliances in good condition, and these
refrigerator handle covers can help. They fasten over your door handles with velcro to protect them from smudges, grease, and more. Because they’re made from cotton, you can toss them in the washer when they need a cleaning. 35 The Waterproof Tape That Keeps Spills Out
Maintain your home to the fullest with this
wall caulk tape. You can use it to seal out areas prone to leaks or to keep crumbs and spills from reaching difficult-to-clean creases. It’s waterproof and can easily be cut to your desired length. Snag it in one of several available sizes. 36 A Set Of Versatile Throw Pillow Inserts
Upgrading your home sometimes requires a blank canvas, and these
pillow inserts provide that. With a polyester fill that won’t lose its shape even after machine washing, they’re the perfect base to start customizing your space. Just throw on a sham of your choosing and you’re good to go. 37 These Waterproof Mats That Protect Your Refrigerator
Give yourself a break from scrubbing and elevate the look of your fridge at the same time with these
refrigerator mats. They come nine to a pack and can be cut to fit your desired space. The mats are non-skid and simply sit in place to protect your appliances from messy spills and more. 38 The TubShroom That Helps Prevent Drain Clogs
Kick hair clogs to the curb with this
drain protector. It’s shaped like a mushroom, and the perforated “stem” sits in the drain and catches hair before it has a chance to clog up your pipes. The tiny holes also let water flow freely through it, so it won’t interfere with your shower. Just pull the debris off to clean. 39 A Powerful Surge Protector That Optimizes Your Outlets
This
surge protector plugs into just one outlet but provides tons of power options. It delivers six AC outlets and two USB ports so that you can charge eight devices at once. It even features a device cradle at the top to help protect your phone while it’s powering up. 40 These Decorative Floating Shelves Which Come In Tons Of Colors
If you’re in need of both wall decor and extra storage, these
floating shelves have you covered. They come in a set of three varying sizes and are constructed of wood and powder-coated metal. Despite their modest size, they can hold up to 40 pounds of weight, and all the necessary hardware to install them comes included.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.