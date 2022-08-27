The 40 Cheapest & Easiest Home Improvement Products On Amazon

Taking care of your space is important. But while the idea of home improvement might conjure up thoughts of pricy contractors and endless renovations, it doesn’t need to be nearly so overwhelming. As it turns out, making the most of your home can actually be both simple and cost-effective.

Sometimes, the most impactful home improvement comes from small upgrades or finding new ways to take care of the things you already own. So whether you’re looking for extra kitchen storage, devices that protect your appliances, or just new decor ideas, this list is full of easy solutions to your home improvement woes. Think simple swaps and pain-free installation. Plus, they’re all super affordable.

So go ahead and get shopping. Your home will thank you.

1 This Zipped Cover That Helps Protect Your Mattress SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $30 See On Amazon This affordable mattress protector can upgrade your bedroom by keeping your bed safe from bacteria, bed bugs, fluids like perspiration, and more. It’s made of cotton with a waterproof back coating, and won’t affect how your bed feels once it’s on. Plus, it’s received an impressive 4.6-star review after more than 200,000 users have weighed in.

2 A Paper-Free Lint & Hair Remover ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $29 See On Amazon Cut down on your single-use paper consumption and rid your home of lint and more with this pet hair remover. Simply roll it back and forth on a surface of your choice, and the static will attract pet hair. To clean it, just press the release button to clear it from the waste trap, so you can use it again and again.

3 The Non-Zapping Bug Catcher You Can Use Indoors Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Amazon $28 See On Amazon Bring the power of bug zappers inside with this indoor insect trap. This device uses a three-step system: It draws in bugs like gnats and mosquitos using a UV light, pulls them in with a fan, and keeps them trapped inside with sticky paper. Just plug it in and you’re good to go.

4 A Set Of Deep-Pocket Sheets That Won’t Fade Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon Upgrade your bedroom with this luxe bed sheet set. Each set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. Made from soft and durable microfiber, these sheets are breathable, stain-resistant, as well as wrinkle-resistant — and won’t fade after you wash them. They’re even moisture-wicking for a cool, comfortable sleep every time. Available colors: 7

5 These Space-Saving Hangers That Keep Clothes In Place Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (30-pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Give your closet a makeover with this pack of nonslip velvet hangers. In addition to keeping your clothes securely in place, they feature grooves for straps and a hook that rotates 360 degrees. They’re super thin, allowing you to save space in your closet, but sturdy too: each hanger can support up to 10 pounds of weight.

6 This Weighted Blanket That Upgrades Bedtime Waowoo Weighted Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon This weighted blanket comes in tons of sizes and weights, making it a great choice for a fast, affordable bedtime upgrade. Filled with glass beads for optimum coziness and pressure, this will easily become a go-to for relaxation. Plus, the duvet cover is removable for washing, too. Available sizes: 4

Available weights: 7

7 The Reusable Cloths That Can Replace Your Paper Towels Swedish Wholesale Reusable Dish Cloths (10-Pack ) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you feel like you’re constantly going through single-use paper towels, make the switch to these eco-friendly reusable dishcloths. Each cloth can hold up to 20 times its weight in liquid and is safe to use on any surface, from wood to marble and more. Each pack comes with 10 cloths. Available colors: 10

8 A Set Of Storage Containers That’ll Tie Your Kitchen Together FineDine Glass Food Storage Containers Set (24-Piece) Amazon $39 See On Amazon These food storage containers feature adorable, coordinating colored lids that will upgrade the look of your space. They’re made of food-safe glass and cleared to use in both the oven and the freezer. The airtight seal keeps freshness locked in, making these containers great to use for food prep, lunch on the go, storing leftovers, and more. Available colors: 3

9 These Microfiber Mop Pads That Are Reusable Turbo Mops Reusable Floor Mop Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Disposable floor mops can get expensive, so one easy way to improve your home is by replacing them with these reusable mop pads. Made from microfiber to trap dirt, these pads work with mops like the Swiffer Wet Jet and more. Simply toss the pads in the washing machine after use.

10 The Sturdy Wire Racks With Tons Of Uses Checkered Chef Cooling Rack (Set of 2) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Elevate your home cooking with these chef cooling racks. They work perfectly in the oven to raise your food off the baking tray to get a crispy finish, and also to cool down fresh baked goods, too. Made from durable stainless steel, they’re rust-resistant and safe to use in the dishwasher.

11 A Wireless Doorbell System With A Long Range SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $18 See On Amazon Ditch traditional hardwired bells and opt for this wireless doorbell instead. It comes with everything you need to install, including anchors, screws, adhesive tape, and batteries. It has a long range that can reach the buzzer from up to 1,000 feet and doesn’t require Bluetooth or WiFi to run. Choose from over 50 chime sounds. Available colors: 9

12 The Organizer That Instantly Adds Shelves To Any Closet Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your closet five extra shelves with this hanging closet organizer. It features two sturdy metal hooks for hanging, plus six mesh pockets on the side for extra storage. The open construction allows you to easily identify your items from a distance, and the shelves are reinforced with cardboard. Available colors: 4

13 This Sharp-Looking Cocktail Set With Everything You Need FineDine Cocktail Shaker Set (14-Piece) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Upgrade from amateur bartender to professional mixologist with this cocktail shaker set. It’s made from scratch-proof stainless steel and comes with a bottle opener, two shot glasses, a Hawthorne strainer, and more. Plus, the set is completely dishwasher safe, too.

14 An Ingenious Solution For Storing Extra Shoes Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get your messy shoe collection sorted with this under-bed shoe organizer. It features handle pulls along both sides, allowing you to orient them both horizontally and vertically. They come in two-pack, so you can store 16 pairs of shoes and four pairs of boots in a low-profile package that easily slips under the bed and out of sight. Available colors: 2

15 The Twinkle Light Curtain That Adds Whimsy Wherever You Hang It Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Lights Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether you’re decorating for the holidays or adding some charm to your outdoor space, this LED curtain can do the trick. The curtain features 300 bulbs that can light up in multiple varying patterns, including twinkling and a slow fade. It’s spacious, too, at over 6 feet long.

16 These Wooden Frames That Give Off The Look Of Windows Greenco Wooden Rustic Window Frames Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add some rustic charm even in places short on natural light with these wooden window frames. The frames come with all the hardware you need to mount them and at 11 inches by 15 inches, they’re a perfect medium size. Lean them against a console table or hang them up to instantly shake up your decor. Available colors: 3

17 A Set Of Storage Bags That Save On Space Greenco Space Saver Vacuum Seal Storage Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get up to 75% more storage with these vacuum storage bags. Whether you’re storing unused linens in a closet or packing for a trip, all you have to do is affix a vacuum to the valve of a full bag and suck out the excess air to compress. Bonus: They’ll also help keep your items safe from mildew and pests.

18 A Luxe-Looking Cheese Board With Extra Storage Signature Living Bamboo Charcuterie Board Amazon $23 See On Amazon Liven up your cocktail parties with this charcuterie board. Made from durable but lightweight bamboo, this board features two grooves in each of the handles for storing crackers, nuts, and more. The bamboo won’t wear down your cheese knives, and it’s easy to clean, too.

19 This Accent Rug That’ll Breathe New Life Into A Space Signature Loom Handcrafted Farmhouse Jute Accent Rug Amazon $127 See On Amazon Sometimes home improvement is as simple as shaking up your home decor, and this farmhouse accent rug is a great place to start. Made from soft, natural fibers, this jute rug has a low profile so it can fit easily under furniture and won’t prevent your doors from opening. Reviewers report appreciating how easily it lies flat.

20 The Tiny Gadget That Amps Up Your Morning Coffee Bean Envy Milk Frother for Coffee Amazon $18 See On Amazon Turn your kitchen into an espresso bar with this milk frother. Its handheld, lightweight design makes it easy to use while the silicone grip makes it comfortable to hold. Thanks to the battery-operated motor, it can froth up milk into foam in just 15 seconds. Score it one of three colors. Available colors: 3

21 A Whiskey Decanter & Glass Set To Refresh Your Bar Cart Paksh Novelty Italian Crafted Glass Decanter & Whisky Glass Set (7-Piece) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Dress up your bar cart or table with this decanter and glass set. It’s made from elegant carved glass and comes with six glasses, perfect for whiskey or any spirit of your choosing. The decanter is spacious, holding nearly 34 ounces, and comes with a beveled flute stopper with decorative details.

22 This Container That Keeps Coffee Grounds Ultra Fresh Coffee Gator Stainless Steel Coffee Grounds and Beans Container Amazon $23 See On Amazon Get the freshest coffee possible with this grounds and beans container. The canister features a special seal that vents away carbon dioxide while keeping oxygen out, thereby extending the life of your beans and grounds. The lid comes with a date tracker, so you can be sure of exactly when it’s time to refresh your supply. Available colors: 3

23 The Wooden Coat Rack That Looks Like A Tree ZOBER Wooden Tree Coat Rack Amazon $34 See On Amazon No hall closet? No problem. This tree-style coat rack adds rustic charm to any space while helpfully stowing coats, hats, and scarves. It’s made from sturdy pine and has three prong legs to stabilize it at the bottom. The six holder pegs screw into place; no tools are required for assembly. Available colors: 6

24 A Pizza Tool That Levels Up Your Home Cooking Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you like making pizzas from scratch (or even just tossing a frozen pie in the oven), you’ll want this chef pizza cutter. Unlike wheeled cutters that can mangle your toppings, this blade uses a rocking motion for a crisp cut every time. It’s dishwasher safe, and it even comes with a plastic sheath for when it’s not in use.

25 A Luxe-Looking Grinder You Can Keep Refilling Modetro Salt and Pepper Grinder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tableware swaps can easily improve the look of your home, and this salt-and-pepper grinder can help. Made from stainless steel with a ceramic grinder, this seasoning dispenser has adjustable settings that let you select how course or fine you’d like your salt or pepper. The glass chamber holds up to 8 ounces.

26 These Oil & Vinegar Dispensers That Let You Customize Meals FineDine Glass Oil and Vinegar Dispenser (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Never over-pour your dressing or garnish again with this oil and vinegar dispenser set. It’s made with BPA-free glass and smudge-resistant stainless steel and features measuring markings for precise cooking and serving. The wide mouth makes for easy refills and infusions, too.

27 The Candles That Add Elegance On A Budget Melt Candle Company Unscented Pillar Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These oversized, unscented pillar candles are an excellent way to elevate your home decor for under $30. They come three to a set, feature premium cotton wicks, and stand 6 inches tall. Plus, they burn for up to 70 hours, ensuring you’ll get ample use out of each one. Available colors: 12

28 This Magnetic Screen Door That Installs In Minutes AUGO Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $23 See On Amazon You don’t need a contractor to install a pricy new door when you can just use this magnetic screen door instead. It’s made from heavy-duty mesh and self-seals to keep bugs out. Or, use the included straps to keep the curtains open. It installs easily via the included Velcro and pushpins.

29 These Markers That Easily Cover Up Furniture Scuffs Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (Set of 13) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make your old, scuffed wood furniture look new again with this furniture-repair marker kit. It includes six different shades commonly found in wood furniture plus six wax sticks, a sharpener, and a cleaning cloth. Simply color match the shade to your wood, cover the scratch with the marker, and wait for it to dry.

30 A Carpet Cleaner That Hides All Traces Of Your Pets Bissell 78H63 Deep Clean Pet Shampoo Amazon $21 See On Amazon Have your guests ask, “What pets?” with this deep-clean pet carpet shampoo. It works on both tough stains and tough odors to get your carpet as fresh as possible. The formula is biodegradable, phosphate-free, and works in upright carpet cleaners. Each bottle contains 48 ounces of cleaner.

31 The High-Pressure Shower Head With 6 Different Settings AquaDance High Pressure Handheld Shower Amazon $17 See On Amazon Level up your bathroom with this handheld shower head. It’s made from chrome-plated ABS and stainless steel and can be used for both overhead and handheld use using the ergonomic grip and 5 foot hose. Choose from six different water stream patterns like power mist, pulsating massage, and more.

32 These Night Lights That Can Help Your Energy Bill SYCEES Plug in LED Nightlight (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Add a soft, helpful glow to your home while also saving on your energy costs with these plug-in nightlights. They come six to a pack and turn on at dusk and off at dawn to keep usage down while delivering a gentle glow that lights the way without disturbing your sleep. Simply plug it in to use. Available colors: 2

33 The Rubber Strip That Stops Drafts In Their Tracks Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your heat in and drafts out with this door draft stopper. Made from non-toxic silicone, it adheres to the bottom of your door via 3M tape to close out gaps that let in cold air. The strips are super flexible and won’t obstruct your door opening or closing, either. Available colors: 5

34 A Handy Set Of Door Covers That Help Protect Your Appliances OUGAR8 Refrigerator Door Handle Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Part of home improvement is keeping your appliances in good condition, and these refrigerator handle covers can help. They fasten over your door handles with velcro to protect them from smudges, grease, and more. Because they’re made from cotton, you can toss them in the washer when they need a cleaning. Available colors: 4

35 The Waterproof Tape That Keeps Spills Out ToLanbbt Wall Caulk Tape Amazon $8 See On Amazon Maintain your home to the fullest with this wall caulk tape. You can use it to seal out areas prone to leaks or to keep crumbs and spills from reaching difficult-to-clean creases. It’s waterproof and can easily be cut to your desired length. Snag it in one of several available sizes.

36 A Set Of Versatile Throw Pillow Inserts Sleep Restoration Pillow Inserts (Set of 2) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Upgrading your home sometimes requires a blank canvas, and these pillow inserts provide that. With a polyester fill that won’t lose its shape even after machine washing, they’re the perfect base to start customizing your space. Just throw on a sham of your choosing and you’re good to go.

37 These Waterproof Mats That Protect Your Refrigerator AKINLY Refrigerator Mats (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give yourself a break from scrubbing and elevate the look of your fridge at the same time with these refrigerator mats. They come nine to a pack and can be cut to fit your desired space. The mats are non-skid and simply sit in place to protect your appliances from messy spills and more.

38 The TubShroom That Helps Prevent Drain Clogs TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Kick hair clogs to the curb with this drain protector. It’s shaped like a mushroom, and the perforated “stem” sits in the drain and catches hair before it has a chance to clog up your pipes. The tiny holes also let water flow freely through it, so it won’t interfere with your shower. Just pull the debris off to clean. Available colors: 6

39 A Powerful Surge Protector That Optimizes Your Outlets POWRUI Surge Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon This surge protector plugs into just one outlet but provides tons of power options. It delivers six AC outlets and two USB ports so that you can charge eight devices at once. It even features a device cradle at the top to help protect your phone while it’s powering up.