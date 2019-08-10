Originally Published:
Aug. 10, 2019
Whether you're a novice baker or a pro, using a high-quality pan is essential to the baking process. Although the baking trays come in an array of shapes and sizes for different projects, there's one thing that all of the
best baking pans have in common: durability. No one wants to buy a new baking pan only to see it rust, warp, or leak over time. That's why the best baking pans are made of high-quality steel or aluminum construction that is durable enough to withstand frequent use.
When shopping for the best baking trays, you'll have to decide whether having a nonstick coating is important to you. Some baking enthusiasts prefer a nonstick coating on their bakeware as it makes cakes and breads easier to lift out of the pan. Nonstick coatings do have drawbacks, however. You should
hand-wash them and avoid touching them with metal utensils in order to preserve the coating. On the other hand, non-coated metal pans are harder to remove baked goods from and can at times be a bit more of a hassle to clean.
So, what are the best baking pans you can buy? Scroll to see the top picks below.
1 The Overall Best
For a high-quality baking pan at the best price, look no further than this
Wilton Performance pan. Available in both square, rectangular, and round shapes in a range of sizes, this Amazon best-selling pan is uncoated and made of durable aluminum with rolled lips so that edges on cakes always come out perfectly straight. Reviewers report back that this pan cooks evenly, so you're all but guaranteed to get a light, golden crust every time you bake. At just $9, this 10-inch pan is a steal. One fan raved: "This pan arrived yesterday and I used it last night for the purpose for which I wanted it - to make flan. I went to a potluck event today at noon and took the flan, still in the pan, and I released it onto the serving platter with no problems. It came out looking absolutely perfect! I didn't need to run a knife around the edge because I had sprayed just the side with cooking spray. The flan was already loose and came out with no broken pieces as so often happens when it's made in a different kind of pan and must be cut loose. I'm very pleased with the quality of this pan. I know I'll never need another." - Available options: 18 2 The Best Set
If you love to bake, then stocking up on a set of high-quality bakeware rather than buying individual pans is often the most affordable route to take. That's why this
AmazonBasics six-piece set is such a great deal. It includes two round 9-inch pans, a bread pan, a 12-cup muffin pan, a roast pan, and a baking sheet — all made of strong carbon steel. Even better, every piece in the set has a nonstick coating that's safe to use in your oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. One fan raved: "Love this set! The pans are a little smaller than some sets but they work well for when you only cook for 2-3 people. The quality seems great so far. I've had them for over a month and I use them constantly. No issues so far." 3 The Best Sheet Pan
Whether you're planning to bake biscuits, pastries, cookies, or something else, this set of
natural aluminum half-sheet pans from Nordicware will get the job done. These pans have an overall perfect five-star rating from more than 29,000 Amazon shoppers, making it a serious fan favorite. The reinforced steel rim won't warp over time, and these pans are perfect for everything from sheet pan dinners to slab pies. One fan raved: "Literally the best baking trays I have ever bought. I almost want to buy more of them even though I really don't need any more baking trays" - Available options: 11 4 The Best Bread Pan
For homemade bread, there may not be a better loaf pan than this
1-pound loaf pan from USA Pan. Also available in 1.25- and 1.5-pound sizes, it's made with aluminized steel with a nonstick coating that's free of chemicals including PTFE, PFOA, and BPA. The ridged edges of the pan help ensure that heat is distributed evenly as you bake, resulting in a perfect loaf of bread every time. Best yet, it comes with a lifetime warranty. More than 1,200 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and given this pan a glowing 4.8-star rating. One fan raved: "These pans are without a doubt the most solid, well-built and best performing bread pans I have ever used in my short baking life. Just feeling the heft of these pans tell you they mean business! I baked my first loaves yesterday with these pans and they turned out amazing. I can't recommend these pans more. I think I'll get two more! :)" 5 The Best Springform Pan
This round
Nordic Ware springform pan is ideal for baking cheesecakes and other desserts thanks to its tight, leakproof seal and durable steel construction. The nonstick coating also ensures that cakes easily slide out of the pan. It's 9 inches in diameter, the perfect size for a cake for eight to 12 people. But, don't take my word for it. More than 1,000 reviews have given it a 4.1 rating. One fan raved: "Like I'm sure many of you who are reading this review are intending, I bought two of these specifically to make layered cakes with. While they accomplish that task with ease (and at a fantastic price for such a high quality product), I'd be doing these pans a disservice to write them off as merely "cake pans". I use them far more regularly for meals I can whip together in the morning and bake for lunch or dinner than I use them for cakes! The tall, round shape allows you to create dishes as convenient and simple as a casserole, but which look quite a bit more visually exciting. While I love a good casserole as much as the next, the sort of creations you can put together in a springform pan are decidedly more appetizing to the eye, while looking deceptively more complex than they really are." - Available options: 4
This article was originally published on
Aug. 10, 2019