Whether you're a novice baker or a pro, using a high-quality pan is essential to the baking process. Although the baking trays come in an array of shapes and sizes for different projects, there's one thing that all of the best baking pans have in common: durability. No one wants to buy a new baking pan only to see it rust, warp, or leak over time. That's why the best baking pans are made of high-quality steel or aluminum construction that is durable enough to withstand frequent use.

When shopping for the best baking trays, you'll have to decide whether having a nonstick coating is important to you. Some baking enthusiasts prefer a nonstick coating on their bakeware as it makes cakes and breads easier to lift out of the pan. Nonstick coatings do have drawbacks, however. You should hand-wash them and avoid touching them with metal utensils in order to preserve the coating. On the other hand, non-coated metal pans are harder to remove baked goods from and can at times be a bit more of a hassle to clean.

So, what are the best baking pans you can buy? Scroll to see the top picks below.

1 The Overall Best Wilton Performance Pans Aluminum Square Cake And Brownie Pan, 10-Inch Amazon $14 See On Amazon For a high-quality baking pan at the best price, look no further than this Wilton Performance pan. Available in both square, rectangular, and round shapes in a range of sizes, this Amazon best-selling pan is uncoated and made of durable aluminum with rolled lips so that edges on cakes always come out perfectly straight. Reviewers report back that this pan cooks evenly, so you're all but guaranteed to get a light, golden crust every time you bake. At just $9, this 10-inch pan is a steal. One fan raved: "This pan arrived yesterday and I used it last night for the purpose for which I wanted it - to make flan. I went to a potluck event today at noon and took the flan, still in the pan, and I released it onto the serving platter with no problems. It came out looking absolutely perfect! I didn't need to run a knife around the edge because I had sprayed just the side with cooking spray. The flan was already loose and came out with no broken pieces as so often happens when it's made in a different kind of pan and must be cut loose. I'm very pleased with the quality of this pan. I know I'll never need another." - Available options: 18

2 The Best Set AmazonBasics 6-Piece Nonstick Baking Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you love to bake, then stocking up on a set of high-quality bakeware rather than buying individual pans is often the most affordable route to take. That's why this AmazonBasics six-piece set is such a great deal. It includes two round 9-inch pans, a bread pan, a 12-cup muffin pan, a roast pan, and a baking sheet — all made of strong carbon steel. Even better, every piece in the set has a nonstick coating that's safe to use in your oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. One fan raved: "Love this set! The pans are a little smaller than some sets but they work well for when you only cook for 2-3 people. The quality seems great so far. I've had them for over a month and I use them constantly. No issues so far."

3 The Best Sheet Pan Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet (2 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you're planning to bake biscuits, pastries, cookies, or something else, this set of natural aluminum half-sheet pans from Nordicware will get the job done. These pans have an overall perfect five-star rating from more than 29,000 Amazon shoppers, making it a serious fan favorite. The reinforced steel rim won't warp over time, and these pans are perfect for everything from sheet pan dinners to slab pies. One fan raved: "Literally the best baking trays I have ever bought. I almost want to buy more of them even though I really don't need any more baking trays" - Available options: 11

4 The Best Bread Pan USA Pan Bakeware Aluminized Steel Loaf Pan, 4.5 x 3 Inch Amazon $16 See On Amazon For homemade bread, there may not be a better loaf pan than this 1-pound loaf pan from USA Pan. Also available in 1.25- and 1.5-pound sizes, it's made with aluminized steel with a nonstick coating that's free of chemicals including PTFE, PFOA, and BPA. The ridged edges of the pan help ensure that heat is distributed evenly as you bake, resulting in a perfect loaf of bread every time. Best yet, it comes with a lifetime warranty. More than 1,200 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and given this pan a glowing 4.8-star rating. One fan raved: "These pans are without a doubt the most solid, well-built and best performing bread pans I have ever used in my short baking life. Just feeling the heft of these pans tell you they mean business! I baked my first loaves yesterday with these pans and they turned out amazing. I can't recommend these pans more. I think I'll get two more! :)"