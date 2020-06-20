Especially popular for patios and backyards, citronella candles are a generally nontoxic, affordable, and attractive method to keep bugs at bay. And the best citronella candles burn for a long time and come in a scent (yes, there are some options here!) that you enjoy. To find the right candle for you, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Fragrance

Citronella has a distinctive fragrance similar to lemongrass, and in candle form it can have a mild or more intense level of citronella depending on what you prefer. If you’d like to downplay the smell of citronella, look for a candle that combines it with other powerful fragrances, such as pine, mint, or rosemary.

Percentage Of Citronella

Though citronella candles aren’t exactly a remedy for mosquitoes, they are a great place to start and can be made even more effective by adding a natural eucalyptus bug spray to the mix.

More effective citronella candles contain concentrations of at least 5 percent of the oil, and this is considered on the high end for popular citronella candle options. That said, many manufacturers won't list the citronella percentages in their blends.

Burn Time

A few factors will dictate the true burn time of a candle, including size, the number of wicks, and how and where you set your candle. A three-wick candle may burn more evenly than a single-wick candle, and it will also be more fragrant. Most candle manufacturers will list an estimated burn time. Generally speaking, larger candles burn longer, but it’s helpful to know that votive candles belie their size by burning for seven to nine hours per ounce of wax, which is a bit better than the five to seven hours of burn time per ounce in a larger candle.

With all this in mind, below are the best citronella candles. Each one is highly rated on Amazon, and I've included a variety of candles with different scent blends and burn times to suit your space.

1 The Overall Best Citronella Candle: Murphy's Natural Mosquito Repellent Candle Murphy’s Naturals Mosquito Repellent Candle (9 Ounces) Amazon $12 See on Amazon The best mosquito repellent citronella candle uses a blend of oils of rosemary, peppermint, citronella, lemongrass, and cedarwood. This single-wick candle is intended for the outdoors, and it has a matching lid on its recyclable tin to protect the candle. This highly rated, portable candle has a burn time of 30 hours. With 5% citronella oil, the high concentration of essential oils is what makes it more effective in keeping mosquitoes away. Murphy's Naturals is also a Certified B Corporation, which means it has shown a commitment to social and environmental transparency and accountability. A helpful review: “Definitely the best bug repellant candle I have tried! It lasts a long time compared to other citronella candles I have tried. Living in the south, bugs are all over around this time of year. I have noticed that this candle deters bugs from my patio space and allows me to enjoy my patio without being swarmed by bugs. Great longevity for the size and price and the scent is nice and light compared to other citronella candles. Will definitely buy these over any other brand.”

2 The Most Stylish Set Of Citronella Candles: Howemon Citronella Candles Howemon Citronella Candles (14 Ounces; 3-Pack) Amazon $25 See on Amazon These stylish citronella candles have a strong citronella scent and repel mosquitoes, according to reviewers, and are aesthetically pleasing enough to leave out on your patio. Reviewers note that this triple set of highly rated three-wick candles has excellent scent throw and each candle has a burn time of about 75 hours. Plus, the decorative tins make them pretty enough to leave out, and with matching lids the candles are protected during rain. The manufacturer is not transparent about the percentage of citronella oil in these candles. A helpful review: “This is really good. Its shallow shape makes one or two of the wicks blow out easily when it's windy but it keeps the bugs away very effectively and it seems even in a lot of wind at least one of them stays lit. It also looks pretty nice out in the yard."

3 The Best Citronella Candle Bucket: TIKI Brand Triple-Wick Citronella Candle Bucket TIKI Brand Triple-Wick Galvanized Citronella Candle Bucket (28 Ounces) Amazon $16 See on Amazon This large citronella candle bucket is a great solution for large spaces, and can easily go to work without being in the way. Put this candle on the ground nearby and it will help to repel bugs and unwanted pests in the air. This 28-ounce candle has three wicks for extra reach, and can burn for up to 32 hours. And, the galvanized bucket is sturdy and can weather a drop in temperature or sudden rainstorm easily. A helpful review: “Keeps the bugs away from our outdoor patio space. I like the galvanized bucket look - works with our attempt at farmhouse decor. I would definitely recommend!"

4 The Best Citronella Votive Candles: Candle Charisma Votive Citronella Candles Candle Charisma Votive Citronella Candles (2 Ounces; 72-Pack) Amazon $35 See on Amazon Citronella votive candles in this value pack of 72 allow you to use a little bit or a lot of citronella at a time. Reviewers report the citronella scent is strong and does a good job of keeping bugs away. Each candle burns for up to 10 hours. The percentage of citronella oil in these candles is not apparent. The manufacturer doesn't specify, but each single-wick votive candle is about 2 ounces based on the provided burn time and standard candles of this size. With their powerful fragrance, these candles are best suited to outdoors. Keep in mind you'll need to get your own votive candle holders for these. A helpful review: “These are a great deal! Work very well for keeping those pesky bugs away. They smell very strongly, make sure to keep them away from everything else. Store them outside if you can because, the smell gets in and on anything they are by (the case of them). I would buy them again because they are a good price.”