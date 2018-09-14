When it comes to their mats, tall yogis want the same level of quality, comfort, and security as everyone else does — they just also want a little extra real estate, too. The best extra long yoga mats for tall people are just as non-slip, cushioned, and durable as a well-made standard one. They're just bigger, because Savasana isn't half as relaxing when your head's hanging off the top.

A standard-sized yoga mat is 68 inches long and 24 inches wide. For someone of an average height, that's plenty of room to do a full sun salutation and still end up on the mat — but if you're taller, that's not going to cut it. Unfortunately, most mats that are marketed as "extra long" are only 72 inches, which is just 4 inches longer than the standard. For that reason, yoga mats for men or yoga mats for people over 6 feet can be pretty tough to find.

That being said, it's not impossible. They are out there, and a few of them come with all the features you'd want if you were shopping for quality as well as size. These five mats span from 72 to 85 inches long, and they're some of the best available, whether you're looking for longevity, value, comfort, pro-level traction, or tons of space.

1 This One That Stands Up To Professional Yoga Mats Jade Yoga Harmony Yoga Mat Amazon $80 See On Amazon Pros: If you're taller, this extra long yoga mat is the best overall pick for several reasons. First, at 74 inches long, it gives you more practicing room than many other mats on the market. Second, it's made from a natural rubber, which offers support without squishing and collapsing under your weight — that makes it ideal for both traction and balance. Third, it's appropriately "sticky" for yoga, according to reviewers. One fan explained that "your hands just lock into this mat, no more slipping in downward dog." Most importantly, buyers say it's just as good as some more expensive mats. All in all, this is an investment that'll last you quite a while. Cons: Since it's dense and long, it's a bit heavy, and the price tag might be too steep for some people. Measurements: 74 inches long, 25 inches wide, 0.19 inches thick Available Colors: Black One reviewer wrote: "I've practiced on a lot of mats; Jade is the best, hands down. Mandukas slip and slide, and cheapo brands wear out fast, but as a very sweaty yogi, I find that Jade has the perfect grip, perfect thickness, perfect heft."

2 This Budget-Friendly Mat That's Perfect For Beginners YogaAccessories Extra Long Mat Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pros: Usually, bigger dimensions mean a bigger price tag, but the YogaAccessories extra long mat is the exception. Even though it's 16 inches longer than your average mat, this one comes in under $30. It's free from latex and heavy metals, and instead uses a durable foam that can even be washed in the machine. Reviewers say it's sufficiently non-slip for standard yoga classes, and it's really nice to be able to lie down in Savasana and "still be entirely on the mat." Cons: Since it's made from foam, it does sink down when you're standing on it, which isn't ideal for balancing poses. It can also get a bit slippery when you throw moisture into the mix, so it's not suitable for hot yoga or intense Vinyasa. Plus, it's only available in one color. Measurements: 84 inches long, 24 inches wide, 0.25 inches thick Available Colors: Blue One reviewer wrote: "Good yoga mat for the price [...] After a long search for a comfy mat that was long enough for someone 6'7", I finally found this mat. Wanted one a 1/2 inch thick but this one is true to description. Does not have a horrible chemical smell, rolls up easily."

3 This Supportive Yoga Mat With Extra Cushioning Hatha Yoga Extra Thick TPE Yoga Mat Amazon $59 See On Amazon Pros: It's slightly thicker than the other mats on this list, but many reviewers attest that this cushioned yoga mat makes movement more comfortable for them, particularly on the knees. One fan summarized, "If you are looking for a full body yoga mat with extra cushion, then this is the one." It's made from durable TPE, and it has two textured sides that give you plenty of traction and prevent you from slipping as you move, so it's almost like getting two mats for the price of one. Not only is it extra thick, but it also measures 32 inches across, making it wider than the standard mat, too. Cons: It's a little pricier than other 72-inch-long mats, and it's not ideal if you prefer thin mats. Measurements: 72 inches long, 32 inches wide, 0.47 inches thick Available Colors: Color: Black, Blue, Orange/Gray, Pink/Blue, Purple/Green One reviewer wrote: "I was looking for a thick yoga mattress and this is the right one I want. The mat is very comfortable and provides good support for my body not slipping from the mattress. Also, it is easy to clean up. So far so good."

4 This Cult-Favorite Manduka Mat That Will Last A Lifetime Manduka PRO Yoga and Pilates Mat Amazon $146 See On Amazon Pros: Manduka is hands-down one of the most famous names in yoga equipment, and that's because their mats are designed to last a lifetime. In addition to their standard sizes, Manduka also makes an extra long Pro mat that's a cult-favorite among particularly tall yogis. Just like their other Pro mats, this one offers cushioning, density, and some of the most impressive non-slip stability once broken in. This durable, closed-cell design also comes with a lifetime guarantee. That means you'll never again have to purchase another mat, so thousands of buyers say it's definitely worth the splurge. As far as the extra long one goes, reviewers are raving: "I'm so tall and it makes a HUGE difference because I can fit my whole body toes to head on it." It's also available in a surprising amount of colors and cool patterns, so you can find one you'll love forever. Cons: This one is a pretty big investment. It also needs to be broken in, so when you first get it, it's going to feel slippery for a while. (Here's the best way to break in a Manduka Pro mat.) Measurements: 85 inches long, 26 inches wide, 0.23 inches thick Available Colors: Transcend, Black, Magic, Verve, Chromite, Generosity, Harbour, Mechi, Odyssey, Sage One reviewer wrote: "I never understood why someone would spend so much on a yoga mat when a seemingly perfectly good one could be purchased at a fraction of the price- now I know why. Grippy, comfortable, lovely and inviting subdued color. I use it on carpet and it doesn't move."