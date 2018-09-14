Life
The 5 Best Extra Long Yoga Mats For Tall People
When it comes to their mats, tall yogis want the same level of quality, comfort, and security as everyone else does — they just also want a little extra real estate, too. The best extra long yoga mats for tall people are just as non-slip, cushioned, and durable as a well-made standard one. They're just bigger, because Savasana isn't half as relaxing when your head's hanging off the top.
A standard-sized yoga mat is 68 inches long and 24 inches wide. For someone of an average height, that's plenty of room to do a full sun salutation and still end up on the mat — but if you're taller, that's not going to cut it. Unfortunately, most mats that are marketed as "extra long" are only 72 inches, which is just 4 inches longer than the standard. For that reason, yoga mats for men or yoga mats for people over 6 feet can be pretty tough to find.
That being said, it's not impossible. They are out there, and a few of them come with all the features you'd want if you were shopping for quality as well as size. These five mats span from 72 to 85 inches long, and they're some of the best available, whether you're looking for longevity, value, comfort, pro-level traction, or tons of space.
