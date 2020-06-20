If you have a mix of different floor types in your home, the best multi-surface vacuums ensure that you only need one machine come chore day. That said, while most vacuums market themselves as versatile, few are actually capable of tackling tile, laminate, wood, area rugs, upholstery, and carpet well. The best options combine a mixture of adaptability and the right attachments, which work together to clean all types of surfaces.

First, know which features make for the best vacuums in any category: Strong suction, an easy-to-maneuver design, and convenient maintenance should always be non-negotiable.

Next, ensure that your vacuum of choice has some kind of adaptable system. Dirt sits on top of a hardwood floor, settles into the grout lines of tiles, and sinks deep into carpet fibers. As a result, your multi-surface vacuum needs features like sensors, various height settings, or changes in pressure and suction to clean all of the aforementioned. Two of these even use moisture for mopping, and while some vacuums don't adapt automatically, they do have various attachments that work on a variety of different surfaces.

No matter what type of floor you have, these are the best multi-surface vacuums on Amazon.

1 The Overall Best Multi-Surface Vacuum BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum Amazon $100 See On Amazon The BISSELL Cleanview is designed for households with pets — but even if you don't have animals, the powerful features allow for a thorough cleaning on just about any surface. The triple-action brush roller combines with the multi-cyclonic suction to loosen and remove dirt on hard floors and carpet. It also has edge-to-edge cleaning, swivel steering, and a hose with specialized tools, all of which make chores so much more easier. When it comes to maintenance and longevity, this vacuum also features a washable filter and an easy-to-empty bin. One reviewer wrote: "This vacuum is AMAZING! I love everything about it! [...] I can’t say enough about how great the suction is! The pet hair attachment is even better! It’s great for furniture and small areas! I have thick/plush carpet, hard wood floors, and tile and it does great on all of them."

2 The Best Affordable Vacuum Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $69 See On Amazon Impressive suction and multi-surface capabilities don't have to cost you hundreds of dollars. The Eureka PowerSpeed upright vacuum costs less than $70, but still has five different height settings to tackle floors throughout your home. In addition to the versatility, it's also lightweight, simple to maneuver, washable filter, and has a bagless, large-capacity cup that's easy to empty. Finally, the multiple accessories include a stretch hose, a crevice tool, a dusting brush, and an upholstery tool. However, a few customers noted that it can be on the noisier side. One reviewer wrote: "I am thrilled with my new vacuum. I had a lightweight cheap one that wasn't really cleaning the rug so finally bought this one. This Eureka was affordable, also lightweight but with incredible suction. I was shocked at how much debris I picked up from the rug and so relieved to have a home cleaning tool that works. Worked great on hardwood floors as well."

3 The Best Canister Vacuum eureka WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $73 See On Amazon As opposed to an upright vacuum, a canister vacuum has an engine that trails behind the wand; for that reason, canister vacuums often offer more power for a cheaper price, and the eureka WhirlWind is one of the best options in this category. It has three settings for carpet, upholstery, and hardwood floors, but whatever you use it on, it swivels and weighs less than 8 pounds for easy maneuverability. Finally, the bagless design is simple to empty and doesn’t require any additional filters. One reviewer wrote: “I loved. Very light. Long electric cable. Perfect for small apartments with carpet and hard floors. I have a dog and he also collected his hair very well. I can't ask for more, for that price.”

4 The Best Cordless Vacuum Tineco A11 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $260 See On Amazon Cordless vacuums allow for more portability — but due to their slim, lightweight frame, they're rarely powerful enough for carpets. Luckily, the Tineco A11 Hero is an exception. It has a 450-watt motor and 120 watts of suction, so it's 80% more powerful than many other cordless vacuums according to the manufacturer; as a result, it can tackle everything from tiles and hardwood to area rugs and carpet. Last but not least, the four-stage filtration system captures extremely small dust particles, while the top converts into a hand vacuum. Plus, you get up to 40 minutes of runtime per charge. One reviewer wrote: "Lightweight, easy to use, and terrific! All of the attachments store onto the wall mount so nicely. This goes from my vinyl floors to area rugs to my higher pile carpet so nicely and cleans everything equally well. Thank you for a great product!"

5 The Best Mop & Vacuum Combo BISSELL Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Amazon $300 See On Amazon Another winner from BISSELL (and another one designed with animal-lovers in mind), the Crosswave Pet Pro can vacuum almost any surface, including area rugs, mats, tile, wood, and laminate. However, it doesn't stop there: It also washes hard floors with its built-in mopping function. The water tank directs moisture to the innovative microfiber-nylon brush, which mops and picks up debris at the same time. Due to its 25-foot cord and 11.5-pound frame, it travels around your home without hassle. One reviewer wrote: "Time saver, vacuum and mop at the same time. You are not spreading dirty water over the floor like mopping. It suctions the dirty water up to be disposed after cleaning. Great on carpet too."

6 The Editor’s Pick Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $300 See On Amazon According to Jen Fiegel, a BDG Commerce Editor, the Tineco iFLOOR3 vacuum cleaner is worth every penny: "It works on all hard floors and both vacuums and mops at the same time,” Fiegel wrote. “And while it doesn't have the power of a dedicated carpet cleaner, I've used it to tidy up rugs, too." Using the combination of powerful suction, a built-in smart mop for wet or sticky messes, and a cordless design with up to 25 minutes of runtime, it’s one of the best ways to clean every floor surface in every corner of the house. It’s also lightweight and quiet, too. One reviewer wrote: “This Tineco is a gamechanger for us because we no longer have to compromise between time and cleanliness. The battery lasts long enough for us to do the major problem areas (kitchen, dining room, living room) on a single charge. Even when the floor looks ‘clean’ to the naked eye, the Tineco's dirty water tank tells a different story and you will be cleaning grime you had no idea existed.”

7 The Best Suction Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin High Performance Vacuum Amazon $350 See On Amazon Especially if you’re dealing with thick-pile rugs and hard-to-reach surfaces, suction is important. That’s where the Dyson Ball multi-floor Origin vacuum comes in. Its features include Radial Root Cyclone technology and whole-machine HEPA filtration, so it captures and contains more dirt and dust than the vast majority of other models. It also has ball technology and an upright design for easier steering, despite its super powerful suction. (Due to its strength, this one is better-suited for permanent carpets rather than throw rugs.) One reviewer wrote: “We bought this to replace our 10+ year old Dyson Pet vacuum. The suction on this thing is amazing! Way better than our old model. Cleaning the filters is much easier as well.”

8 The Best Vacuum For Allergies Shark Rotator Professional Upright Corded Bagless Vacuum Amazon $240 See On Amazon There are several reasons why the Shark Rotator is one of the best vacuums for those with allergies: For one, it features a HEPA filter with anti-allergen complete seal technology, so when the dust and pollen gets captured, it stays captured. For another, the enhanced swivel steering and deep-carpet cleaning allow you to more thoroughly vacuum difficult corners and deep-pile rugs. Finally, it has an extended-reach hose and a lift-away pod, so you can vacuum stairs, ceilings, shelves, and more. One reviewer wrote: “It has very strong suction and is easy to clean. I have a dog who sheds terribly and this vacuum has kept my floors and carpets looking excellent!! My allergies are better than they've ever been since buying this product.”