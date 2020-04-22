No matter the size of your kitchen or the kind of dishes (or pots and pans) you need to dry, a durable dish rack is key. There are a lot of options on Amazon in a range of prices and sizes, but the best rust-proof dish racks all hold lots of dishes without wasting counter space.

For a long-lasting dish rack, stainless steel is a good choice because it's rust-proof, easy to clean, durable, and sleek, which is why that's what all of these picks are made of.

When shopping, consider if you want to use your dish rack on the counter or around the sink. To keep your countertop dry, look for one that comes with a drainboard or drying mat — otherwise, you may want to purchase a drainboard separately. In-sink versions can drain directly into the kitchen sink while over-the-sink dish racks are a great space-saving choice that can hold things like hand soap and sponges, too. Alternatively, you might prefer a versatile dish rack you can roll up and stash away when you’re not using it — perfect for those short on space.

Whether you need a large-capacity dish rack to clean up after family meals or a compact version for small kitchens and the odd saucepan, these are the best dish racks that will stay rust-free through it all.

1 The Overall Best iSPECLE Dish Drying Rack Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made from durable and rust-proof stainless steel, this two-tier dish drying rack has plenty of space for all of your dishes and can hold up to 110 pounds. The top tier is ideal for drying plates and glasses while the bottom rack is great for heavier things as well as mugs and bowls. On the sides, there’s a utensil holder and cutting board rack. The dish rack has three removable drainboards to help keep the counter dry. The nonslip feet are height-adjustable. Plus, this dish rack is backed by more than 9,000 five-star reviews. According to a fan: “I am so happy with this dish drying rack. Its super sturdy and easy to clean. I have had it for a few months now and it still looks just like new. It is perfect for my cramped apartment counter space and fits all the dishes easily.”

2 The Best Small Dish Rack KESOL Expandable Dish Drying Rack Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made with a rust-proof stainless steel frame, this dish drainer rack is a great budget option that can be used on the counter and inside the sink. It can even be placed over the sink — just use the adjustable nonslip arms to fit it over sinks measuring between 14 and 18.5 inches long. A removable utensil holder is also included. While it does not come with a drainboard, you can pick up a coordinating universal drainboard if you want to use this dish rack on the counter. According to a fan: “The product definitely fits the bill for small kitchens. It will hold quite a bit of clean dishes so is good for use with multiple dish users. No rust yet.”

3 Editor’s Pick: A Roll-Up Dish Rack That Doesn't Rust Ahyuan Roll-Up Dish Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you have a small kitchen or just don't make a lot of dishes, a roll-up dish rack is a great multipurpose choice that easily tucks away when you're done. This is made from durable stainless steel with a silicone border and comes in four sizes to suit your home. "When I moved to a home with a dishwasher, I had to get rid of my full-size dish-drying rack. But I still needed something to dry the occasional hand-washed dish — that's where this roll-up rack comes in handy,” says Wesley Salazar, BDG Associate Commerce Editor. “It's compact enough to leave out, but it also rolls up for easier storage. Plus, after four months of daily use, I haven't spotted any rust." It also works as a food rinsing rack, and because it’s heat-safe up to 450 degrees, it can be used as a trivet, too. However, you won't get a utensil cup with this pick. According to a fan: “Been looking for a more compact drainer since we live in an apartment and don't have much space, and this was perfect! I have had it for a few months and it's still going strong and rust free [...] rolls/folds up perfectly to slip in a drawer or under the sink against to wall for quick storage when guests come over.”

4 A Large Over-The-Sink Dish Rack & Organizer In One COVAODQ Over-Sink Dish Drying Rack Amazon $49 See On Amazon This over-the-sink dish drying rack offers a space-saving solution and comes in three sizes. It’s made from high-grade stainless steel that’s easy to clean, and sturdy suction cups on the bottom help keep it in place. The dish rack has separate spots to fit everything from dishes and bowls to flatware and a chopping board. There's a utensil holder, plus a basket you can use to store soap, sponges, and other items, too. According to a fan: “I absolutely love the way the dishes drain. All the water goes in the sink. The metal material it's made out of doesn't rust it makes cleaning even more easy.”