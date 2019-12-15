Soft, cozy, and luxurious, the best silk pajamas can really take your sleepwear game to new levels. While genuine silk comes with a high price tag, if you take good care of your pj's, they will keep you comfy for many nights to come.

If you've already started your search, you've probably run into two common terms: mulberry and charmeuse. The former is a popular type of silk made by worms who eat mulberry leaves, while the latter is a common type of weave for silk that makes it super shiny on one side and matte on the other. All of my picks below are made of 100% mulberry silk, which is smooth and lightweight. A few of my picks also feature a charmeuse weave, while others don't specify the type, though all of them have rave reviews. Another helpful term to know is momme, which measures the density of the weave. Silk can typically range from 3 to 40 momme, and the more dense it is, the more durable and heavy it will be.

Some drawbacks to silk pajamas that are worth noting: They're expensive, and they often need to be hand-washed. For this reason, I've also included a great pair of satin pj's for those who want that silky feeling without the maintenance or price tag that comes with the real thing.

In a hurry? These are the best silk pajamas for a luxurious night sleep.

1. The Best Long-Sleeve Set: LilySilk Silk Pajama Set

2. The Best Nightgown: OSCAR ROSSA Silk Slip Nightgown

3. The Best Printed Pajamas: Julianna Rae Mulberry Silk Pajama Set

4. The Best Short Sleeve Set: OSCAR ROSSA Silk Short Sleeve Short Pajamas Set

5. The Best Camisole Set: OSCAR ROSSA Silk Camisole And Short Set

A Budget-Friendly Satin Alternative: LONXU Satin Pajama Set

From printed floral pajamas to pretty slips to sleep in, read on to find the best silk option for bedtime.

1 This Classic Long-Sleeve Set That Comes In 14 Colors LilySilk Silk Pajama Set Amazon $180 See On Amazon What's great about it: This collared long-sleeve silk pajama set is made out of 6A grade, 22 momme mulberry silk and sewn with French seams. Comfortable and breathable, it has a classic design that's timeless and cozy. It features delicate piping, silk-covered buttons, and an elastic drawstring waistband for comfort. Available in 14 pretty colors, this pick is machine-washable but needs to be line-dried. According to one reviewer: "This is Luxurious silk! I have ordered silk from many companies. These pajamas are so incredibly comfortable, temperature regulating and extremely good quality. You would easily pay upwards to $500 for these in big box stores." Available sizes: Women's sizes 0-18

2 An Elegant Nightgown That Has Adjustable Straps OSCAR ROSSA Silk Slip Nightgown Amazon $80 See On Amazon What's great about it: For those who prefer something more free-flowing, this silk slip nightgown is made out of 19 momme mulberry silk. With a charmeuse weave that makes for extra shine, this nightgown gently hugs your body and even has adjustable straps for a more comfortable fit. Luxurious and elegant, this pick should be washed by hand and line-dried. It comes in six colors, including winter rose (pictured above), black, and burgundy. According to one reviewer: "Really lovely silk chemise. I got this for myself and Oscar Rossa men's boxers for my husband for Valentine's day. The quality of the silk is quite nice, feels lovely, and the color pretty true to what is in the picture." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3 These Floral Print Pajamas That Are Beautifully Crafted And Super Cozy Julianna Rae Mulberry Silk Pajama Set Amazon $254 See On Amazon What's great about it: Crafted with beautiful details, this floral print silk pajama set is made of 19 momme mulberry silk. Cozy and designed with a classic fit, these pants have a lower rise for extra comfort. In addition to the print above, this set comes in seven additional patterns and solid colors, many of which have contrast piping details. Just note that it should be hand-washed and placed flat to dry. According to one reviewer: "These pajamas are wonderfully smooth and fit perfectly. The pattern is even more beautiful in person." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large (Including petite)

4 This Casual Short-Sleeve Set That's Super Comfortable OSCAR ROSSA Silk Short Sleeve Short Pajamas Set Amazon $100 See On Amazon What's great about it: If you prefer something that provides coverage but isn't too warm, this short-sleeve pajama set is a great option. Made of 19 momme charmeuse mulberry silk, it features drawstring shorts and a classic collared short sleeve top that buttons up. With contrast piping along the edges, this set comes in nine colors. You'll need to hand-wash this set and hang it to dry so that lasts. According to one reviewer: "Very good quality, soft, lustrous and very comfortable to wear. I like it!" Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5 A Camisole Set That’s Extra Lightweight For Warm Sleepers OSCAR ROSSA Silk Camisole And Shorts Set Amazon $70 See On Amazon What's great about it: This silk camisole and shorts set is perfect if you want something extra lightweight to sleep in. Made of 19 momme charmeuse mulberry silk, the camisole has a flowy fit and adjustable straps, while the shorts have a comfy elastic waistband. Choose from colors like winter rose, silver sage, and ruby wine (pictured above). Like most of the other picks, this one needs to be hand-washed. According to one reviewer: "Perfect! Nice quality. I love the shorts, not too short! Practical and elegant. This is my second set and the color is amazing." Available sizes: S - X-Large