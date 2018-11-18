Because our bodies use our feet to regulate our core body temperature, choosing the right socks for cold weather is important. And while typical cotton blends are fine for most of the year, the best socks for cold weather are made with thicker fabrics, like wool and fleece, that retain heat better. But beyond the material, there are a few other things you'll want to look for in a pair of socks.

Keep top of mind what sort of activities you'll be doing in these socks. If you're planning on skiing, snowboarding, or exercising outside, you'll want a pair of socks built with moisture-wicking properties to keep your feet dry. Some thermal socks are designed specifically with these purposes in mind, but others are made of a fluffier fleece material that's more suitable for indoor wear as you curl up by the fire or pad around the house sans shoes.

In a hurry? These are the best socks for cold weather:

1. The Overall Best: Tough Land Thermal Socks

2. The Most Affordable: Color City Women's Wool Socks

3. The Best For Under Boots: DoSmart Winter Warm Knee High Boot Socks

4. The Best For Indoors: HELN Super Soft Microfiber Slipper Socks

5. The Best For Winter Sports: PureAthlete Store High-Performance Wool Ski Socks

But regardless of what your needs are, there is a pair of warm socks out there for you. For more details, keep reading to check out a comprehensive list of the best socks for cold weather you can buy on Amazon. Pro tip: They'll pair perfectly with the best snow boots.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Tough Land Thermal Socks (3-Pairs) Amazon $23 Not only are these thermal socks made with heavyweight acrylic and nylon yarn but they are designed with an extra-cozy fleece lining to keep heat locked inside. You'll get three pairs and they are so soft that one Amazon shopper reported wearing them comfortably overnight on a camping trip. Rave review: "Wore them the first day I got them outside in 30-degree weather for 5 hours and my feet never felt cold or frozen. Love them." Available sizes: Small — Large

2 The Most Affordable Color City Women's Wool Socks (5-Pairs) Amazon $14 $13 See On Amazon These medium-weight Color City wool socks are a great deal for the price, and they don't skimp on quality either (plus they've earned more than 1,800 five-star ratings). For under $15, you get five pairs of socks made of a soft wool, cotton, and polyester blend in a variety of colors. They're even made with a bit of spandex to hold them in place on your calf and prevent them from loosening up after each wash. Reviewers love them, too: "As soon as I put these socks on, my feet go from freezing to warm very quick. I live in the UP of Michigan, so these are definitely a great pair of socks to buy if you are looking for something to keep your feet warm." Rave review: "These socks are so nice and comfortable. Even after they are washed, these super thick soft knit wool warm winter crew socks are still so very soft and pleasant to the touch. They also wear well after several washes, no slouching or beginning to fall of the heel." Available sizes: One size

3 The Best For Under Boots DoSmart Winter Warm Knee High Boot Socks (2-Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made with a blend of wool, polyester, and spandex, these knee-high socks are the perfect thing to wear under tall boots. They're just stretchy enough that they'll stay up, but you can also scrunch them down for a more styled look. Best of all, they're thick enough to keep you warm and will keep their shape even after repeated wear. Choose from plenty of neutral solid shades or even fun prints, including polka dots and snowflakes. Rave review: "These are exactly what I needed. My feet are always super cold and I needed to double sock, with these I no longer need to one pair does the job without the bulky feeling. I love these will be ordering more." Available sizes: One size

4 The Best For Indoors HELN Super Soft Microfiber Slipper Socks (3-Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Boasting polyester fleece with a soft, fluffy texture, these lightweight fuzzy winter socks are made to be worn without shoes. They're breathable and have grips on the bottom to prevent slipping and sliding on hard floors. Reviewers mentioned they're comfortable enough to sleep in, too. With such an affordable price tag, you'll want to stock up on the other color options, too. Rave review: "These are really nice socks for winter with grips on the bottom. They are so soft and warm!" Available sizes: One size