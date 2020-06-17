We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Treats can be great motivators to encourage good behavior and learning, but pet parents should be mindful of the treats they choose to lavish their pets with. The best soft dog treats are made with quality ingredients and are low in calories so you can reward them while still supporting their health. And because of the chewy texture, soft treats are an especially popular choice for puppies, tiny breeds, seniors, or any dogs with teeth issues.
When searching for the best soft dog treats, first and foremost, pet parents should be mindful of any allergies or sensitivities their pet may have. Brett Reynolds, CDPT-KA certified dog trainer and Director of Dog Care at The Dog Stop, gives this advice: “Choose a treat with the same protein source as your dog’s food to avoid digestive upset,” and also, “select a treat with as few ingredients as possible.”
To determine how many treats your dog can have in a day, experts suggest that treats should only account for about 10% of your pup’s daily calories. So if you're giving out a lot, consider breaking treats into smaller pieces to keep the total amount you give in check — a soft texture treat can make that easy to do.
In fact, your dog may find soft and chewy treats to be much more satisfying anyway. “Remember that a treat should be something of greater value (to the dog) than regular food if it is to function as motivation,” says Reynolds. Therefore taste, texture, and smell certainly matter. Reynolds adds that soft and chewy treats have higher moisture content and also tend to have more odor, which is appealing to most dogs. Soft treats are also much easier for a dog to bite into and swallow in a single bite.
Whether you want a gluten-free training treat or a treat designed with puppies in mind, keep scrolling for high-quality soft dog treats.
The Expert
Brett Reynolds is a CDPT-KA certified dog trainer and the Director of Dog Care at The Dog Stop — an award-winning, all-inclusive dog care franchise.