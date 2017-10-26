Thermal blankets can be ideal to use alone in the summer or layer under other blankets in the winter, and they can also be perfect for transitioning between seasons. The best thermal blankets are breathable yet warm, providing just enough coziness to take the chill away without making you sweat. They are lightweight yet cozy and soft — and they're easy to care for, too.

The five thermal blankets on this list are all machine-washable and come in a variety of colors, sizes — from twin to king — and price points, though few will break the bank. If they remind you a bit of hospital blankets, their similarities start and end with the fact that they keep you insulated without added bulk. Otherwise, these blankets range from plush fleece blankets that are surprisingly thin to all-season waffle blankets that work equally well in Florida and Wyoming. And since they're usually pretty affordable and super lightweight, they're also great for camping, picnics, and the beach.

So if you're looking for a way to keep warm this winter and beyond, consider buying one of the great blankets below — and don't be surprised if they make you wonder how you've managed to get through life without one.

1 A Lightweight, Breathable Thermal Blanket For All Seasons Cotton Craft Thermal Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon This thermal blanket is made with a herringbone twill design woven from cotton and comes in twin, full-queen, and king sizes. You can choose from four sizes and 19 colors, including gray, teal, and light pink, and its medium weight makes it the perfect choice if you want an all-seasons blanket that's warm but breathable. It's machine washable and, according to reviewers, won't shrink or lose its shape after repeated washings. "These blankets are wonderful," wrote one reviewer. "I just kept buying more [...] until I ended up with 5."

2 A Cotton Blanket That's Designed To Emulate Hospital-Quality Thermal Blankets EverOne White Cotton Thermal Blanket Amazon $19 See On Amazon This 100% cotton thermal blanket is designed to emulate hospital-quality thermal blankets to retain body heat when you layer it on. But since it's made of 100% cotton, this is a lighter-weight option than others on this list, and even has a durable design that won't snag. It's also machine-washable, a big plus for any white blanket. This blanket is a bit larger than a standard queen-sized bed, so it's great for anyone who is tall or just likes to cuddle with the extra blanket. One reviewer wrote, "Love this blanket so much, that I I'm ordering another one, it is very nice and soon as I open the package i just knew that it would be very warm."

3 A Warm, Fuzzy Microplush Blanket That You'll Want To Cuddle Up In Easeland Luxury Fleece Thermal Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon There are a number of great thermal blankets out there that keep you insulated in cooler temperatures, but this is the one you'll really want to cozy up and snuggle under. It is designed with a plush microfiber material, which makes it soft and warm, and is queen size — perfect for a partner and even better if you plan on marathoning your favorite show solo. (It's also available twin, king, California king, and travel throw sizes.) The 20 color options are as sumptuous as this fabric and include sky blue, chocolate, olive green, and silver grey. "This is the most comfortable blanket," wrote one reviewer. "It is very soft, plush, and warm. I used it as a base for my bed. It’s very comfortable and will keep you warm during wintertime."

4 An All-Season Waffle Weave Blanket That's Ideal For Warmer Climates TreeWool Thermal Blanket Amazon $35 See On Amazon This queen-size thermal blanket, which also comes in twin and king sizes, is made with 100% cotton in a classic waffle weave design. This is an all-season lightweight blanket that takes the chill out in autumn and cooler summer days, but is also airy enough to suit you if you live in a warmer climate. "This is my favorite blanket," said one reviewer. "It’s a great addition to the bed in the winter, and light enough for summer. Easy to wash, soft, and well made. I’ve washed this so many times in the last 6 months and it hasn’t shrunk or lost it’s shape. I will be buying more!"