Thermal blankets can be ideal to use alone in the summer or layer under other blankets in the winter, and they can also be perfect for transitioning between seasons. The best thermal blankets are breathable yet warm, providing just enough coziness to take the chill away without making you sweat. They are lightweight yet cozy and soft — and they're easy to care for, too.
The five thermal blankets on this list are all machine-washable and come in a variety of colors, sizes — from twin to king — and price points, though few will break the bank. If they remind you a bit of hospital blankets, their similarities start and end with the fact that they keep you insulated without added bulk. Otherwise, these blankets range from plush fleece blankets that are surprisingly thin to all-season waffle blankets that work equally well in Florida and Wyoming. And since they're usually pretty affordable and super lightweight, they're also great for camping, picnics, and the beach.
So if you're looking for a way to keep warm this winter and beyond, consider buying one of the great blankets below — and don't be surprised if they make you wonder how you've managed to get through life without one.