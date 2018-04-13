When it comes to cleaning tile floors, it helps to have a vacuum with powerful suction and a few good attachments that make it more amenable to clearing dust and debris. But that's where the rules end: the best vacuums for tile floors can include canisters, upright vacuums, bagless vacuums, and even robot vacuums, provided the latter boasts enough good reviews to set it apart from those that deliver a so-so job.

If you're solely on the lookout for a gadget that can clean tile floors, purchasing an affordable and lightweight stick vacuum may be the solution for you. But if your needs also include cleaning low-pile carpet and hardwood floors, it may be worth your while to invest a little more in a canister vacuum with a hard floor attachment that won't scratch up floors. Many upright vacuums are also effective at transitioning between floor types and, if you live in smaller space, may be more convenient to store.

In a hurry? These are the best vacuums for tile floors:

1. The Best Wet/Dry Vacuum: Hoover FloorMate Deluxe Hard Floor Cleaner Machine

2. The Most Affordable: BISSELL Hard Floor Expert Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner

3. The Best Investment: Miele Compact C1 Pure Suction Canister Vacuum

4. The Best Pet Vacuum: Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop & Vacuum Cleaner

5. The Best Robot Vacuum: EcoVacs Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This list of vacuum cleaners for tile floors includes the best model in every category and price range (they also all have stellar reviews). No matter what your preference or budget, there's an option here that'll keep your floors looking brand new.

1 The Best Wet-Dry Vacuum For Tile Floors Hoover FloorMate Deluxe Hard Floor Cleaner Machine Amazon $130 See On Amazon This upright vacuum is a great pick if you want to be able to clean up both wet and dry messes. This Hoover vac has won over thousands of Amazon fans for a few reasons. Its specific design for hard surfaces makes it a dream to operate on tile, concrete, hardwoods, or linoleum. It also features built-in spin brushes that wash and scrub your tile floors as you go, leaving behind spotless floors that are super clean — and essentially eliminating the need for a mop, as well. It has a 20-foot cord for plenty of reach, and couldn't be easier to clean with separate canisters for wet versus dry debris. According to one reviewer: "Don't know how I cleaned my floors without this! My favorite product for my tile floors! Must buy for anyone with tile!"

2 The Most Affordable Vacuum For Tile Floors BISSELL Hard Floor Expert Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $55 See On Amazon If you're looking to tackle hard floors like tiles, hardwoods, and more, this Bissell vacuum is up for the job, and comes at a super affordable price. This one is designed with a V-shaped head that collects every last speck of dust and dirt, and sweeps them up into the bagless canister that you can then empty. This vacuum is corded but super lightweight and easy to maneuver with a 20-foot cord that gives you plenty of flexibility. It's no wonder it's won over more than 1,000 Amazon reviewers. According to one reviewer: "I love how light it is and how efficient it is in cleaning. The ease of going from hardwood to tile is a total plus."

3 The Best Investment Vacuum For Tile Floors Miele Compact C1 Pure Suction Canister Vacuum Amazon $399 See On Amazon Bagless vacuums aren't for everyone, and they aren't the only options if you're searching for a quality machine to tackle your tile floors. This higher-end bagged canister vacuum has a nearly flawless rating on Amazon for a few great reasons. For starters, it has a powerful 1,200-watt motor and is versatile, with a Combination Floorhead that works equally well on hard floors and low-pile carpet. To ensure you're getting the most out of each use, it offers six different power settings: Click one switch and it transitions between floor types. Another highlight is that its 29.5-foot cord is a lot longer than you'll find on most other vacuums, so you can clean without stopping to switch outlets. This vacuum comes with three accessories: an upholstery tool, dusting brush, and crevice nozzle that can all be held in place with a VarioClip. Its stainless steel telescopic wand cleans equally well in low and high places, and reviewers say its suctioning power is "significantly more" than what they've experienced with most upright models. According to one reviewer: "This is my second Miele. I purchased this smaller canister for tile floors and two low pile area rugs. This ease and suction is why I continue to purchase Miele vacuums. Recommend this little gem!! "

4 The Best Pet Vacuum For Tile Floors Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop & Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $219 See On Amazon If you have pets and tile floors, this steam mop from Bissell is one of the best you can find to tackle hard surfaces that collects pet hair and debris. Thanks to its design, this mop and vacuum cleaner in one employs hot water to clean your floors as it vacuums up dirt and dust from your floors. This has a generous 25-foot cord and can heat up in around 90 seconds (according to reviewers). It also has a separate dry tank to collect debris without it getting wet from the steam, so you can easily empty the canister over any trash. This model comes with disposable pads to use with the mop functionality, and Bissell even makes odor-eliminating discs (not included) that you can add to the disposable pads in order to combat any smelly pet messes. According to one reviewer: "Saves a lot of time and does a good job of keeping my tile clean. This is a must buy if you have a dog and a tile floor."