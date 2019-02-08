If You Have Wide Feet, These Comfy Winter Boots Were Made For You

When you have wide feet, shopping for boots is especially tough — while they technically can range in width from extra-narrow to six-extra-wide, most brands usually only carry standard sizes. Fortunately, I've scoured Amazon for you to come up with the best winter boots for wide feet. All of the boots on this list offer an extra 3/8 inch in width or more. After you measure your feet and figure out your shoe size, you'll want to keep several other factors in mind.

First, look at the exterior of the boot to make sure it's waterproof. Typically, your best bet will be full-grain leather or some sort of synthetic material with a waterproof coating.

Next, look at the interior. Does it have insulation? What is the lining made of? Faux fur, fleece, microfiber, and similar fabrics will be the softest and most comfortable.

Finally, look at the bottom of the shoe. The sole should be made with tough rubber or a similarly sturdy material. Inside, the footbed should have some sort of soft cushioning, like EVA or memory foam, to offer shock absorption and ankle support.

With those features in mind, take a look at this list of the best winter boots for wide feet. Also, remember that shoes that come in a wide size (sometimes denoted with a "W") typically offer an extra 3/8 inch, while shoes that are extra-wide (sometimes denoted with an "XW") offer around 3/4 inch more.

1 The Best Mid-Calf Boots Propet Lumi Tall Lace Snow Boot Amazon $97 See On Amazon What's great about them: With a waterproof nylon upper and warm insole, these sturdy winter boots offer protection from the elements while giving wider feet plenty of space to breathe. They have a fuzzy lining inside that feels soft and cozy, and tough rubber soles. What fans say: "Propet is one of the more stylish brands that come in a wide width which is so hard to find. This is a well made boot. The rubber sole is high enough to be water proof in deeper snow and the tread is grooved enough go over any terrain." Available sizes: 6 Wide — 14 X-Wide

2 The Best Knee-High Boots Totes Womens Esther Side Zipper Cold Weather Boot Amazon $50 See On Amazon What's great about them: Constructed with strong synthetic leather and suede, these Totes winter boots are tough, durable, and fully waterproof. They have cozy "Thermolite" insulation that keeps you toasty without being thick and bulky, and a soft faux fur liner that feels like silk on your shins. The full-length zipper makes them easy to slip in and out of, and the ankle buckles add a stylish flair, too. What fans say: "They are the BEST boots I have ever worn. [...] I wore them every day from November to February. They kept my feet warm while digging through 6ft snow drifts in a blizzard, and they grip ice as if there was no ice. I was able run ON ICE after my dog without slipping and falling. [...] These are now my go-to boots for every heavy-duty/messy task I have. I absolutely love them." Available sizes: 6.5 Wide — 11 Wide

3 The Most Comfortable Ryka Briella Ankle Boot Amazon $70 See On Amazon What's great about them: These winter shoes combine the comfort of a sneaker with the warmth and silhouette of a boot, according to reviewers. While the boots aren't waterproof, they're a superb choice for cold, dry days. They have a faux-fur lining with a supportive footbed and cushioned midsole for all-day comfort. What's more, the elastic laces make them easy to put on and take off. What fans say: "These boots are very soft inside. They almost feel like my sneakers. The 'wide' allows room for orthotics. I also love the elastic lacing system. Add a pair of warm socks & you're floating on air & very stylish." Available sizes: 6 Wide — 12 Wide

4 The Most Rugged WOLVERINE Floorhand Waterproof 6" Steel Toe Work Boot Amazon $96 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you want a pair of winter boots that can withstand rugged wear, these tough women's boots are constructed with 100% full-grain leather on the exterior. They're fully waterproof, and the rubber sole has anti-slip lugs that provide reliable traction. Also, they come in your choice of dark brown or black. What fans say: "Excellent [...] These work boots are well worth the price I paid and has a steel toe. I will buy again." Available sizes: 5 Wide — 10 Wide