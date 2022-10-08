Whether you’re on the hunt for a gift for your mom, co-worker, or best friend, you’re bound to find the one on our list of the 50 cheapest, most clever gifts skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon. A clever gift is one that’s actually usable and not something that will just collect dust — because we’ve all gotten (and let’s be honest, probably given) one or like, 12, of those gifts in the past.

All 50 items are also super cheap (most are under $25), so you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank. Plus, they have thousands of rave reviews to prove how gift-worthy they are. In the self-care category, you’ll find things like an ultra comfy cushioned bath pillow and sets of 100% silk hair scrunchies. There are also lots of clever housewarming gift options, such as sleek stainless steel wine glasses that are perfect for outdoor entertaining, or artisan-style boards if you want to give someone a fancy charcuterie board without dishing out more than $20. Keep scrolling for tons of other popular Amazon products reviewers have deemed “best gift ever.” You’re welcome.

1 A Glass Teapot With A Built-In Infuser For Every Tea Lover Out There VAHDAM Radiance Glass Tea Pot with Infuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon This glass teapot with a built-in infuser is the perfect gift for every tea lover in your life — including yourself, of course. The stainless steel mesh strainer is removable for easy use and cleanup, and the 33-ounce teapot is conveniently dishwasher- and microwave-safe. It can be used to steep any kind of loose leaf tea and makes enough for up to five people. Plus, it’s super sleek and elegant so it’ll make for a beautiful addition to anyone’s kitchen.

2 These Beautiful, Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps That Replace Plastic Wrap Bee's Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Get a pack of these reusable beeswax food wraps for anyone trying to make more sustainable choices in their daily life. Each pack includes a small, medium and large wrap that’s washable, and that can be used for everything from wrapping up an avocado to covering a bowl of salad. The biodegradable wraps are handcrafted in Vermont from high quality cotton and beeswax that make them durable yet pliable, as thousands of happy reviewers can confirm. And they come in a few beautiful prints.

3 These Microwave Bowl Huggers For Heating Up Soup Without Getting Burned ATICCA Microwave Bowl Huggers (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon We’ve all burned our hands on a bowl of steaming hot soup from the microwave, which is why everybody you give these microwave bowl huggers to will be eternally grateful to you. They’re designed to help retain heat so food stays hot without anyone burning their fingers and they’re available in six different designs. The machine-washable fabric bowls are also incredibly versatile and can be used as pot holders and trivets as well.

4 A Clever Batter Dispenser That Makes Perfectly Round Pancakes & More MyLifeUNIT Pancake Batter Dispenser Amazon $25 See On Amazon This clever pancake batter dispenser will make a great gift for every breakfast and brunch aficionado in your life. The stainless steel dispenser allows for the perfect amount of batter to be poured every time and has a silicone plug to stop the flow when needed. It can also be used for cupcakes, muffins and crepes — basically anything where identical measurements for multiple items are needed. And it’s dishwasher-safe once brunch is over.

5 This Sweet Measuring Spoon Set That Also Makes Egg Separating Easy OTOTO Mon Cherry Measuring Spoons & Egg Separator Amazon $18 See On Amazon Every baker needs this genius cherry measuring spoons and egg separator set. The cherries are standard measuring spoons while the leaf detaches and can be used as a handy little egg separator for those recipes that want just yolks or only whites. The adorable set is dishwasher-safe and comes with a ring so it can be hung up for easy access.

6 A Chic Passport Holder For Your Globe-Trotting BFF Zoppen Passport Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon Get this chic yet cheap passport holder for your globe-trotting BFF, so they can keep all their travel docs organized and on hand. The soft and durable faux leather cover opens up to multiple slots for cards, boarding passes, and your passport, as well as a pocket for a vaccination card. It comes in 29 different colors, and for less than $10, it’s a cute and practical gift everyone will appreciate.

7 This Travel Shoe Bag That Holds Up To 3 Pairs Mossio Shoe Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon The jetsetter or roadtripper in your life will love this shoe travel bag that can fit up to three pairs of keep them safe and ventilated while you’re on the road. It has heavy-duty zippers and is made from waterproof fabric to keep your favorite shoes neatly tucked away, and its handle straps can conveniently slide over your suitcase handle. The bag is available in nine colors and also doubles as a packing cube, a toiletry bag, or a laundry pouch.

8 A Slim Can Cooler That Chills Drinks For Up To 12 Hours Maars Skinny Can Cooler Amazon $14 See On Amazon For a cute and useful gift under $15, get this skinny can cooler that comes in a funky iridescent color, a floral pattern, leopard print, and 25 other options. It’s designed with a triple-insulated wall that will keep canned drinks ice cold for up to 12 hours without any annoying condensation. Any slim can can easily slide in the stainless steel holder, and once it’s time for a new beverage, the top can be unscrewed for the next one.

9 These Bamboo Salad Hands That’ll Be Your Go-To Housewarming Gift Totally Bamboo Salad Hands Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re stuck on what to get for a housewarming gift, look no further — these bamboo salad hands look way more expensive than they actually are and come highly recommended by more than 4,000 shoppers who gave it an overall 4.7-star rating. They can be used for salads, pastas and anything else to replace more strictly utilitarian tongs and can be washed with warm soapy water. The lovely bamboo design will elevate every simple meal and make for a stylish addition on the dining table.

10 These Silk Scrunchies For A Luxe Hair Accessory That’s Under $20 Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Scrunchies (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get a set of these 100% mulberry silk scrunchies for every long-haired person in your life — the three-piece set is under $20, looks super luxurious and actually has benefits for your hair. The silk prevents friction and breakage. It also keeps hair smooth and prevents those annoying kinks that seem inevitable with a classic hair band. These come highly recommended by stylists for thick and curly hair especially but work on every hair type.

11 An Electric Milk Frother So They Can Recreate Their Favorite Lattes At Home Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of the usual coffee shop gift card, get your caffeine-obsessed friend this electric milk frother that comes with a stainless steel stand for easy storage. It has an ergonomically designed handle that makes it easy to operate and it delivers perfect barista-level lattes in seconds. Tons of reviewers say they’ve given these frothers as gifts, and one even said, “We've loved our frother so much I've bought another for our second home, as well as have given several to friends and family for gifts.”

12 These Rechargeable Book Lights That’ll Score Big Points With Any Book Lover GearLight NiteOwl Book Light (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Bring joy to any book lover with a set of these rechargeable book lights that clip onto a book and have 360-degree adjustable necks. Each light has three modes to choose from — gentle white, eye-friendly amber and natural daylight — and holds an impressive charge for up to 30 hours. Its compact size means that it’s easily portable and can be thrown in a bag for travel, but can also be attached to a desk, tablet or laptop.

13 An Under-$20 Cold Brew Coffee Maker That’ll Save Them So Much Money, Too Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon Give this cold brew coffee maker to any iced coffee lover you know, and they’ll be so impressed with its sleek design and high-quality brew. The 47-ounce pitcher has a built-in filter that’s easily removable so it can be cleaned, and comes with a measuring scoop and funnel for mess-free preparation. The leakproof lid ensures ultimate freshness and can keep the cold beverage fresh for up to three weeks.

14 This Flat Top Foundation Brush — With 32,000 Reviews — That Seamlessly Blends Makeup KESHIMA Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Lucky for you, nobody would ever suspect this super popular flat top foundation brush you just gifted them only cost you $9. The brush head is dense but doesn’t shed, and it works great for buffing and blending. It spreads foundation seamlessly for streak-free coverage every time, and best of all, it’s easy to clean because it’s made from synthetic fibers that won’t absorb a ton of foundation and cause build-up.

15 These Shatterproof Stainless Steel Wine Glasses For Taking Drinks Outside FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Why not add a set of these sleek stainless steel wine glasses to that obligatory wine bottle you’re bringing as a gift to dinner? Besides looking ultra cool and adding a contemporary vibe to any at-home happy hour, these durable glasses are shatterproof, which also makes them a great choice for outdoor entertaining. The stainless steel doesn’t stain or absorb any flavors, but instead helps bring out the aroma of the wine.

16 These LED TV Backlights For Movie Theater-Style Netflix Marathons Power Practical LED TV BackLights Amazon $9 See On Amazon Maybe it’s not exactly in your budget to gift someone a brand new TV, but these affordable LED TV backlights make such a difference it’s almost like a new TV. They can be cut down to size and their brightness can be adjusted for the optimum viewing experience. Not only do the lights actually create greater contrast and richer colors, but they also make the screen pop and help eliminate eye strain.

17 A Set Of Silicone Baking Mats That’ll Put An End To Burnt-On Messes HOTPOP Silicone Baking Mats (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These silicone baking mats are a must-have for every home baker. They are non-stick, which means no additional butter or oil is needed, and they allow for even heat distribution to ensure the perfect bake every time. The mats can easily be cleaned with warm soapy water, they can be used in the oven up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and for anyone who wants to try their hand at French macarons, these make it so much easier thanks to the pre-made outlines.

18 This Electric Cleaner That Spins Makeup Brushes Til They’re Clean Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $33 See On Amazon You’ll definitely want to keep this makeup brush cleaner the second you buy it as a gift for someone else. It’s that good and has more than 4,500 perfect five-star ratings to prove it. For under $35, it eliminates the tedious task of cleaning brushes by hand and delivers a meticulous clean in seconds. The three step process is ridiculously easy — warm water goes inside the cleaner bowl, a makeup brush goes in, and the spinner is turned on to clean it, then lastly, the brush is removed from the water and spun to dry.

19 An Insulated Lunch Box Set To Make Being Back In The Office More Bearable FineDine Insulated Lunch Box Set (8 Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that can actually be used every day, such as this insulated lunch box set that’s cheap, practical, and a shopper fave. It includes three different sized glass containers with leakproof lids that are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, an ice pack, and a cooler tote to carry everything in. One reviewer bought it for a gift exchange and said, “Bought this as a gift for a yankee swap and everyone fought over it.”

20 This Snap-On Pot Strainer That Has More Than 20,000 5-Star Reviews Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s no wonder this cheap little kitchen gadget comes so highly recommended, it’s a total game-changer when it comes to straining hot water. This snap-on pot strainer can be attached to any sized pot, is made from heat-resistant silicone, and has a built-in spout for safe and efficient pouring. It also doesn’t take up a ton of room and can be easily stored, all of which makes it a great little gift for anyone who cooks.

21 A Car Organizer To Keep The Trunk Neat & Clutter-Free Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon You are guaranteed endless thanks for this $20 car trunk organizer that keeps everything in the trunk in place and organized. It’s collapsible, which means its size can be adjusted, and it’s also waterproof. Reinforced panels give it enough sturdiness to hold things in, and it has handles for easy carrying. The organizer is available in three colors and is such a popular Amazon gift, one reviewer even wrote, “It was the best gift anyone could have given me.”

22 This Silicone Popcorn Maker For Extra-Delicious Movie Nights Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $14 See On Amazon Who doesn’t love deliciously salty popcorn in the comfort of their own home? No movie night is complete without it, which is why this silicone popcorn popper is such a clever gift. It doesn’t require any oil or butter and reliably pops every kernel without burning any. The giant bowl can hold up to 15 cups of popcorn and is collapsible for space-saving storage. It’ll also save money by replacing the need for bagged popcorn.

23 A Magnetic Phone Mount With A Secure Grip — For Less Than $10 Hussell Magnetic Phone Mount Amazon $8 See On Amazon For a cheap, practical gift that can be used every day, get this magnetic phone mount. One shopper wrote, “We have one in every car and have given several as gifts with universally excellent feedback”, it’s that handy. The mount has 360-degree rotation and features four extra-strong magnets to secure a tight grip. It’s compatible with most smart phones and easily clips onto an air vent and stays in place.

24 This Foot Peel Mask For An At-Home Exfoliating Treatment Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not everyone is a fan of pedicures, but everyone will appreciate this foot peel mask for an at-home exfoliating treatment that uses botanical extracts to deliver ultimate softness. It comes in the form of booties that work on dry, cracked and calloused feet for an hour; the rough skin and dead skin cells gently slough off over the next two weeks. The foot peel is available in aloe vera, peppermint, and tea tree formulas.

25 A Hair Scalp Massager For A Deeper Clean & Stimulation For Hair Growth At The Same Time Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon This useful hair scalp massager comes in under $10 and can be used on wet or dry hair to help remove dandruff, deeply clean, and stimulate growth. It comes with two different scrubber heads that are easy to swap out and can also be used in the shower while shampooing hair. The massager is available individually or in a two-pack, so you can keep one for yourself and give the other away as a small gift.

26 An Over-The-Door Organizer To Save Space & Protect Purses Zober Over The Door Purse Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Anyone with limited closet space will love this over-the-door purse organizer that maximizes space and has six structured pockets to keep purses safe. The pockets are deep enough to store larger items and have clear fronts so their contents are always visible. They have chrome hooks at the top for easy hanging so there’s no need to drill any holes or hammer any nails.

27 These Gold Iron Plate Candle Holders That Are Stylish Without Breaking The Bank Scwhousi Iron Plate Candle Holders (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of giving someone the standard candle this year, get them this three-piece gold iron plate candle holder set that’s incredibly elegant yet super affordable. They can be used for pillar candles as well as tealights and votives, and their raised edges help keep surfaces clean by catching any dripping wax. The candle holders would look great on a mantel or as a dining table centerpiece and are one of those gifts everyone will enjoy.

28 This Genius Gadget That Makes It Simple To “Pop The Top” Off Your Bottles Pop-the-Top Beer Bottle Opener Amazon $10 See On Amazon The Pop-the-Top bottle opener, which is made with durable aluminum and stainless steel, is designed to literally “pop the top” off nearly any bottle with ease. The hollow body of the gadget is meant to remove the cap when pushed down on a bottle, and then it quickly releases it when the beverage is open.

29 A Clever Terracotta Disc That Keeps Brown Sugar Soft Goodful Brown Sugar Saver and Softener Disc Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give the gift of never reaching into a bag of brown sugar and finding hardened crystalized lumps again thanks to this clever brown sugar saver and softener disk. The reusable terracotta disk needs to first be submerged in water and patted dry, then inserted into a jar or bag of brown sugar. It releases moisture to keep it nice and soft, and one reviewer even said they placed it in a bag of rock hard brown sugar and to their surprise it restored its soft, usable texture.

30 These Ultra-Soft Microfiber Headbands For A Luxe Spa Vibe At Home Hicarer Spa Headband Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with gifting a set of these soft microfiber headbands that’ll instantly add a relaxing and luxurious vibe to an at-home spa day or an everyday skincare routine. They are washable and fast-drying and have an adorable bow on the front for a cute detail. They’re super cheap at just $10 for a three-piece set and have an overall 4.6-star rating from more than 7,000 reviewers to prove how good they are.

31 A Lightweight Butter Dish With Tons Of Farmhouse Charm Tablecraft Butter Dish with Lid Amazon $12 See On Amazon Any fan of the farmhouse trend will enjoy this lidded butter dish that’s as pretty as it is practical. The melamine container looks like it’s ceramic but is so much lighter and more durable, and it features a wooden lid that adds a touch of warmth and helps keep butter fresh. It’s nice enough to keep out on the kitchen counter for an added decorative detail.

32 This Vegan Body Cream That Has A Whipped Buttercream-Like Texture Cake Beauty Vegan Body Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon Body care is always a good gift option, and this Cake vegan body cream is made with oat milk, shea butter and rich vanilla, and whipped into a buttercream frosting-like texture for luxurious application. It’s designed to absorb quickly and deeply repair skin thanks to its nourishing ingredients. The body cream is free from parabens, phtalates and GMOs to ensure velvety softness and moisture and is never tested on animals.

33 An Airtight Food Storage Container With A Built-In Colander OXO Good Grips Prep & Go Colander Container Amazon $10 See On Amazon This OXO food storage container wins extra points for being a double-duty product thanks to its built-in colander. It’s great for washing and then storing fruit and veggies. The container is safe to use in the microwave, dishwasher, and freezer, and its lid has two locking clips to prevent any leaks.

34 An Wine Aerator Pourer That Comes With A Gift Box So You Don’t Even Need To Wrap It TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This set of wine aerator pourers conveniently already comes with a gift box, so it couldn’t be easier. You seriously get bang for your buck with this cheap gadget because it works like a handheld aerator with the ease of a pourer. And what does aeration actually do, you might ask? It basically adds more oxygen into the wine to enhance its flavor and aroma.

35 This Olive Oil Dispenser Set Every Foodie Will Love FineDine Superior Olive Oil Dispenser Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon Purchase this elegant olive oil dispenser set for every foodie in your life and add a good bottle of olive oil for an extra special gift. The amber brown bottles will look beautiful next to the stove, but the set is also available in dark green or a clear version with measurements. The two bottles come with two flip top and two dust cap spouts, and the set also includes a stainless steel funnel for quick and mess-free refills.

36 This Memory Foam Neck Pillow To Make Travel More Comfortable Crafty World Travel Neck Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon For a gift that literally anyone on your list can use, get this memory foam neck pillow that’s a travel essential for adding comfort and reducing pain. It molds to fit the neck, and the velour fabric cover is ridiculously soft and machine-washable. Whether it’s for car or plane travel, napping on the couch or laying in a hammock, this comfy neck pillow will be everyone’s favorite gift.

37 A Set Of Glass Loaf Pans With Airtight Lids So Baked Goods Stay Fresh For Longer FineDine Superior Glass Loaf Pan With Cover Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than a delicious banana bread going dry and stale the next day, which is why these glass loaf pans with airtight lids are such a clever gift idea. Each of the two-quart pans has easy grip handles and is both oven and freezer safe. Plus unlike a tin loaf pan, the glass allows you to see the loaf as it bakes and makes it easier to keep the bottom from burning.

38 These Under-Eye Masks Made With 24K Gold Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask (20 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give someone a 24K gold gift in the form of these under-eye masks. These super popular patches really are as good as their Amazon popularity suggests — in just 20 minutes, they give skin a rejuvenating boost and can help minimize unwanted dark circles while restoring firmness to delicate skin. Made with castor oil, hyaluronic acid, glycerin and collagen, they hydrate and brighten skin and feel oh-so relaxing, especially when stored in the fridge for added coolness.

39 A Vitamin C Facial Serum With More Than 21,000 5-Star Reviews Tree of Life Vitamin C Brightening Facial Serum Amazon $14 See On Amazon For that friend who’s always trying new skincare products, get them this vitamin C facial serum that gets rave reviews. One shopper even said, “This is the best kept inexpensive secret!” We all know how pricey good skincare can be, which is why this $14 product is a serious steal for how effective it is. It’s made with aloe vera, jojoba oil, witch hazel, and vitamins C and E to brighten and moisturize skin to leave it feeling smooth and soft. It’s also a PETA-certified cruelty-free product.

40 An Ergonomic Pillow For A More Relaxing Bubble Bath Bath Haven Bath Pillow Amazon $23 See On Amazon This non-slip bath pillow wins in the self-care gift category. It’s made from breathable fabric and has six suction cups to keep it in place. The cushioned neck and shoulder support ensures maximum comfort for an at-home spa feel, and the pillow includes a hook for hanging it up to dry and a pouch for convenient storage.

41 This Acacia Wood Cutting Board For Any Cheese & Charcuterie Enthusiast Villa Acacia Wooden Cutting Board Amazon $13 See On Amazon A beautiful charcuterie board can cost a pretty penny, which is why this acacia wood cutting board is such a steal. This type of wood is naturally moisture-resistant so there’s no need to worry about damage, and the board can be hand-washed and occasionally treated with mineral oil to restore shine. Its elegant shape and unique wood grain pattern gives it rustic elegance and makes it look way more expensive than it actually is.

42 A Marshmallow Whip Maker That Turns Any Facial Cleanser Into A Light Cloud Of Foam Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker Amazon $6 See On Amazon Every skincare lover will adore this marshmallow whip maker that will turn any facial cleanser into a fluffy cloud of foam. Not only does it change the texture and consistency of the cleanser, it also makes it milder since water is added in to create the foam. It’s a good way to stretch an expensive cleanser and make it last for longer because you only need a pearl-sized amount of it for each use with this whip maker.

43 A Glass Pitcher With A Leakproof Lid To Store And Serve Tasty Homemade Beverages Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lidded glass pitcher is perfect for making, storing and serving homemade beverages. The thick textured glass holds up well in the dishwasher and the large handle and built-in spout make pouring easy. The leakproof lid ensures freshness and prevents spills and for just $20, this popular pitcher with over 12,000 perfect five-star ratings is a great gift or addition to your own kitchen.

44 This Chic Over-The-Door Organizer That Keeps Clutter Away KINGREE Over The Door Magazine Storage Pockets Amazon $10 See On Amazon We could all use a little bit of organizational help around the house, and this chic over-the-door fabric organizer has five pockets to stash away clutter. It’s made from a linen-cotton blend fabric that’s coated with waterproof sealant so it’s bathroom-safe for anyone wanting to use it for small toiletries, and the wooden dowel helps keep it sturdy no matter how full it gets.

45 A Leakproof, Insulated Tumbler With A Shot Cap So It’s Drinkable From Any Side YETI Stainless Steel Insulated Rambler Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re stuck on a gift for someone, no matter the occasion, this YETI rambler checks all the boxes — it’s something everyone can use, it’s a high-quality product and it’s only $25. The shatterproof stainless steel rambler is vacuum insulated to maintain temperature (hot or cold) and has a leakproof lid for safety. The unique shot cap on this one means you can sip from any side. It’s available in this beautiful deep purple color as well as 14 others, including a bright coral and a sleek navy blue.

46 A Unique Macrame Wall Mirror That Looks Like An Expensive One-Of-A-Kind Find Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror Amazon $24 See On Amazon This macrame fringe wall mirror looks like an expensive handmade treasure from a fancy boutique. The sunburst shape and fringe details give it an elevated look, and to keep the mirror neat, the fringe can actually be combed out as needed. It would look great hanging in an entryway or as part of a vignette with other artwork, it’s a versatile little piece that would make a lovely gift for anybody who enjoys home decor.

47 These Portable Utensils That Are Perfect For Lunch At School Or The Office DEVICO Portable Utensils (8 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This eight-piece portable utensil set is perfect for lunch at the office or school and a great alternative to single-use plastic. The set is made from food grade stainless steel and includes a dinner knife, fork and spoon, chopsticks, a straight and a bent straw, a straw cleaning brush and a carrying case. The simple design gives it elegance and makes the utensils easy to use and one of the thousands of happy reviewers even said, “I’ve even given about 3 of them out as gifts to friends & family, all of whom were pleasantly surprised and very happy with their very thoughtful and practical gift.”

48 This Clear Makeup Organizer For A Stylish Way To Keep A Vanity Tidy STORi Clear Plastic Vanity Makeup Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Create a gift basket out of this stylish plastic makeup organizer by stocking it with items such as hair bands, face masks, brushes and little skincare or makeup products. Who wouldn’t want to receive that as a gift? The clear six-compartment organizer is a great way to keep a vanity neat and clutter-free, but would also work well as a desk organizer to hold various office supplies.

49 These Flameless Tea Light Candles For A Cozy Ambience Homemory Flameless Tea Light Candles (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give the gift of a cozy ambience with a set of these flameless tea light candles. They give off a warm white flickering glow that makes them look super real and their battery life is 100+ hours so there’s no need to switch them out halfway through a dinner party. The LED lights are a longtime Amazon favorite and have garnered an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 48,000 shoppers.