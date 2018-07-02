Shopping
The 9 Best Airline-Approved Cat Carriers
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Traveling with cats is no easy feat, especially if you're headed via plane to your destination. While there's plenty of preparation that goes into flying, period, one of the most crucial things you'll have to figure out is how to find the best airline-approved cat carriers, since using one is not only necessary for the safety and security of your pet, but for the success of your trip, too.
When you're flying with cats, it's important to do your homework before you even set foot in a terminal. For starters, most vets and pet experts recommend reaching out to your airline to figure out their requirements for pet travel, since these can vary widely. In addition to vaccination records and other paperwork, you may also want to bring along toys or a Thundershirt to help soothe your cat, especially those prone to anxiety.
Cat carriers come in all shapes and sizes, but ones that are TSA-approved for air travel tend to be more compact. Whether you prefer the lightweight flexibility of soft-sided carriers or need the durability of a hard-sided option, the best airline-approved cat carriers are priced to fit your budget. Some even have detachable wheels to make your travel experience more comfortable while also guaranteeing your pet stays safe and secure throughout the flight.