Investing in a large water bottle can be a great way to make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day. Many health experts recommend anywhere from 64 to 124 ounces of water every day, depending on your activity level, where you live, and your individual body. That’s where a great gallon water bottle comes into play. The best gallon water bottles will keep you hydrated on the go during a twelve-hour day or during what feels like a twelve-hour HIIT class.

Yet, not all water bottles are created equal. To find the right one for you, consider the following factors.

Materials: Plastic Vs. Stainless Steel

The two most popular materials for gallon water bottles are plastic and stainless steel. (I searched for glass options but came up empty, likely because the larger size just makes them too prone to breaking.) Many people like plastic because it’s lightweight, budget-friendly, and surprisingly long-lasting. However, it has come under fire for leaching chemicals into water. To be extra-safe, you’ll want to opt for a plastic gallon bottle that is specifically labeled BPA-free. Stainless steel has gained steam as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic that’s nonreactive, meaning it won’t leach chemicals into the water or chemically react with your drink. While this is a heavier option, it is also more indestructible.

Other Things To Keep In Mind

Many larger water bottles include measurement markings on the side. You can choose from ones with motivational quotes or simple time markings to help you pace your intake. For the cleaning adverse, you might also want to look for options with a wide-mouth opening, which has the inherent benefit of being easy to clean without a specialized brush. However, if you aren’t thrilled about hand-washing, several of the options below are dishwasher-friendly. And if you’re seeking to keep your beverage cold for hours, opt for a bottle with double-walled vacuum insulation capable of keeping a chill.

Also, word to the wise: Consider whether you prefer a design with a straw. This may go without saying, but a gallon water bottle without a straw will be heavy and require you to lift and tip it back when you want to sip. A straw, in turn, allows you to drink from the water bottle without having to lift it.

1 The Best Value: This Simple Yet Pretty Bottle That Comes With A Cleaning Brush Life Bottle One Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon This gallon water bottle gets high marks for looking cute while also boasting several important functional details. For starters: It's actually slightly larger than a gallon with a hefty 132-ounce capacity. There's a handle and a wrist strap for easy carrying, and seven hour markings on the side to show how far along you should be to meet daily hydration goals. Since this bottle has a relatively small mouth compared to the others (and is notably not dishwasher safe), Life Bottle also includes a flexible cleaning brush to make the process as painless as possible. The PETG plastic used for the bottle is heavy-duty and free of DEHP (a kind of phthalate) and BPA. A helpful review: "This is an amazing product, durable and strong. I carry this everywhere. It helps me keep track of my daily water intake. It’s is easy to hold and carry around. The material is durable and won’t break easily. Amazing product for this price.” Available colors: 4

2 The Best Investment: A High-Quality Steel Bottle That Will Last Forever YETI Rambler Gallon Jug With MagCap Amazon $130 See On Amazon If you need a heavy-duty gallon water bottle, the YETI Rambler is worth the splurge. Backed by a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, it's made of kitchen-grade 18/8 stainless steel that will survive almost anything and features double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for hours. It also has a “No Sweat” design that prevents condensation from forming. The MagCap is a feat of engineering that attaches magnetically to the side of its lid in a designated “docking station” — so you’re never going to lose your cap. The cap also features a wide base with a narrow “chug” opening, so you can easily fill it with ice and then drink with abandon, instead of sipping carefully to avoid an avalanche. All of this is dishwasher safe and backed by a five-year warranty. A helpful review: "We bought this to take with us on weekends for refills so we don't have to buy plastic water bottles and it has been amazing. It is heavy duty and keeps water cold for days! We left it in a hot car (90+ degrees) all weekend and it still had ice in it!” Available colors: 5

3 This Budget- & Eco-Friendly Insulated Stainless Steel Option RTIC One Gallon Vacuum Insulated Jug Amazon $48 See On Amazon If you want a stainless steel water bottle but aren't ready to shell out for the high-end version above, this budget-friendly option packs a lot of similar features at a much cheaper price point. Boasting more than 2,000 Amazon reviews, this fan favorite is made from durable 18/8 kitchen-grade stainless steel, with double-walled insulation that keeps drinks cold for hours. The lid has a flip cap with a narrow mouth opening and a sturdy metal handle attached, and the whole thing unscrews to reveal a wide-mouth opening so you can easily add ice or reach inside to clean. Unlike the Yeti, this pick is not dishwasher safe. A helpful review: "This jug for any price would be awesome. I put ice cold water in this gallon jug at 6:00 in the morning and it is still cold at 3:30 when I'm leaving work. It is leak proof easy to drink out of easy to clean!” Available colors: 5

4 The Editor’s Pick (& The One Kendall Jenner Uses) HydroMATE Gallon Motivational Water Bottle Amazon $22 See On Amazon The HydroMATE gallon water bottle is a favorite of Commerce Editor Amy Biggart, who credits it with helping her drink more water throughout the day. She says, “I’ve bought a few gallon water bottles and this one is by far my favorite. The handle is easy to grab and the straw is great for when the bottle is full. Gallon water bottles without a straw require a lot more of an arm workout throughout the day to tip it back. I’ve had it for over a year and it still looks like new.” This BPA-free plastic water bottle comes in a bunch of different colors and even has motivational sayings on the side to remind you to hydrate throughout the day. One note? This is not a dishwasher-safe design. The HydroMATE is also a favorite of celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Kendall Jenner. A helpful review: “I really like my HydroMate Gallon bottle as it is very durable and the design makes it easy to carry around. The messages are a friendly reminder to keep you on track for your water intake.” Available colors: 8

5 A Motivational Bottle With A Curved Design Venture Pal Water Bottle With Motivational Time Marker Amazon $21 See On Amazon This curved BPA-free motivational water bottle keeps your hydration on track with some time-stamped encouragement every two hours. Plus, the colorful plastic bottle is semi-translucent, so you can still see how much water is left. This picks holds exactly one gallon (128 ounces) when filled to the brim. The small yet sturdy carrying handle is attached to the leakproof double lid, and it even includes a removable straw. It has a fairly wide mouth so you can add ice, and wash it by hand since the lightweight plastic isn't dishwasher safe. A helpful review: "Durability? Very good and it truly is leak-proof. I have purchased several bottles only to be disappointed that the water is dripping all over the place. Cleaning? I really like how wide the mouth is. As others have stated, this makes it very easy to clean.” Available colors: 15

6 The Classic: An Affordable 1-Gallon Cooler Coleman One Gallon Jug Amazon $13 See On Amazon This original campfire gallon water jug is seriously tough, lightweight, and thanks to Coleman's ThermOZONE insulation, capable of keeping drinks cold even in a heat wave. Oh, and it’s dishwasher safe and almost indestructible. (I carried one for almost a decade of Girl Scout camps, and it still lives.) It has an extra-wide mouth with a flip-up spout, plus a classic bucket handle that's easy to carry (though not great for attaching to backpacks). As a few reviewers noted and I can confirm, this does have a tendency to leak unless screwed on just right. Despite that, shoppers agree it's a hardy workhorse that is perfect for outdoor adventures. While it's not specifically stated, this pick is BPA-free, according to customer service Q&A responses. A helpful review: "I bought this for my boyfriend so he would stop buying plastic gallon jugs - he loves this item. He uses it every day and fills it with ice and water. The water lasts him all day - very rarely does he have to refill it.” Available colors: 1

7 The Best For Precise Measuring Of Your Water Intake SLUXKE Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you want more exact tracking (and less personality), a gallon water bottle with milliliter and time measurement helps you stay on target and hit your daily goals. The maximum capacity is 128 ounces for this BPA-Free plastic pick. It has an ergonomic handle, as well as a sturdy wrist strap, for easy carrying or hanging, and the flip-top cap makes it ideal for on-the-go drinking. The one caveat: You'll want to hand wash this one to keep it in mint condition, and the narrow mouth means you'll need a bottle brush handy. A helpful review: "The quality is good, the lid is leak-proof and love the black neck strap (ties it to the hook in my trunk) pretty handy feature. the handle is nice and sturdy to hold the bottle. And the small hole in the lid is perfect to get small quantity of water out in a cup. Very thoughtful design.” Available colors: 7

8 This Simple BPA-Free Plastic Jug New Wave Enviro BPA Free 1 Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $14 See On Amazon This simple-yet-effective BPA-free water jug holds a full gallon of water, and has an integrated ergonomic handle that’s easy to hold. The cap also has a nylon strap attached that you can use to hook onto a carabiner, or for easy carrying if you don’t want to hold it by the handle. The clear design makes it easy to see how much water you have left, so you’ll know exactly when it needs to be refilled. A helpful review: “Have had this bottle for a good while. It’s easy to fill, it’s very convenient, very durable and leak proof. I love it because I don’t have to worry or think much about how much water I’m getting that day.” Available colors: 1

9 A Stainless Steel Jug That Comes With Two Cups BUZIO One Gallon Vacuum Insulated Jug Amazon $60 See On Amazon Drink your water first, then switch to beer or another beverage with this versatile stainless steel jug. It’s vacuum-insulated to keep your beverages cold, and it comes with a set of stainless steel cups, so it’s great for both water and to use as a growler for cider or beer. It has an ergonomic handle, a straw-like flip top for easy drinking straight from the bottle, and a leakproof design. This jug also comes with a carrying pouch and a strap. A helpful review: “It does what I need, keeps the gallon cold for a day or two, I mean water doesn't last that long, cause I drink it all. But it doesn't get dented very easy, and the cups are awesome!! Buzio is a good brand, bought quite a bit of their stuff already.” Available colors: 6