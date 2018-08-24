Craving some extra illumination, especially in your home's most serene areas like on your porch or garden? If so, you'll want to pick up some of the best outdoor string lights, which will add some magic to any backyard.

There are tons of different types of outdoor lights to choose from, all of which have something unique to offer, depending on your style and preferences. Other major factors to keep in mind are durability, weather resistance, power source, and how much light the bulbs actually emit. From solar-powered lights that are powered by sunshine to old-fashioned Edison bulbs that'll enchant any setting, you've got plenty of options if you're looking to buy some exterior lighting for your home or garden.

If you're shopping for outdoor string lights and want an inside look at some of the most well-reviewed options on the market, this round-up dives into six of the most popular lighting options you can find, and get this: they're all just a click away — no annoying Home Depot trips required. Plus, this gives you the opportunity to hear what real people are actually saying, because knowing what other shoppers think is always a bright idea before you buy.

1 Best For Most Spaces: These 25-Foot Black String Lights Brightown 25Ft G40 Outdoor Patio String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Looking for the best bang for your buck when it comes to outdoor lights? While this set of string lights from Brightown might seem pricier than some models, hundreds of reviewers on Amazon say they're really worth the investment. Among the big perks that come with these cute, classic string lights? They're durable and sturdy AF, made from an 18 AWG black cable, and hold up in pretty much every kind of weather. The cable itself is 25 feet long, so you'll have more than enough string to cover most outdoor areas. The bulbs themselves, of which there are 25 plus two extras for easy replacement, emit a warm glow that'll softly illuminate dark evenings. According to fans: “These lights made our backyard come alive! They are the perfect size and brightness to give our backyard a wonderful inviting vibe. The bulbs aren't extremely delicate (they feel like plastic glass if that makes sense) so they aren't as delicate as other bulbs which is great.”

2 Best Solar Option: These Edison-Style Bulbs That'll Give Your Space A Vintage Feel Brightech Ambience Pro-Solar Panel LED Outdoor String Lights Amazon $30 See On Amazon Turn your backyard into the kind of retreat you can go to recharge with these incredibly resilient solar-powered string lights. "Well made and they have a nice warm glow. Brighter light output than other solar lights I have had," described one reviewer of these lights, which come with a 26-foot cord and keep spaces illuminated for up to six hours at a time. Designed to last for up to 20,000 hours over the course of their lifetime, these are totally weather-resistant, and the best part is, you don't need an outlet or an extension cord to run them since they charge through exposure to direct sunlight (for six hours at a time). While reviewers say some bulbs can have an inconsistent glow (based on sun exposure), these are one of the best purchases you can make if you want pretty solar-powered lights. According to fans: “These lights are so nice and exactly what I wanted! When unboxing I was pleasantly surprised by how heavy they were, they definitely seem to be sturdy. The solar panel is a really nice size and I love that the panel came with a large clip. I clipped the panel on to the end of my deck and hung the lights along the soffet using some little clip hooks. They look amazing and give off the perfect amount of warm light without being too bright.”

3 Best Fairy Lights: These Battery-Operated Bulbs That'll Give Your Space A Magical Twinkle GDEALER Fairy String Lights (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon One of the great things about string lights, especially when you use them outdoors, is that they can make a space feel literally enchanted. When it comes to casting a magical glow, these string fairy lights will give you the lighting effect dreams are made of. Made from more than 20 feet of moldable copper wire with 60 glowing LED lights, they come with a battery box that uses three AA batteries. Essentially, whatever way you want to run these lights, you can. While the copper isn't as heavy-duty as other most other string light materials, it's aesthetically eye-catching and bendy enough so you can customize the look. They also come with eight lighting and flashing modes and are totally waterproof. According to fans: "I came across these lights on amazon one day and decided to purchase them because I was so sick of shopping for them. I am SOOOOO happy with this purchase! The quality is fantastic, the lighting is a soft warm glow, the measurements fit our cabana perfectly, they're waterproof AND come with a remote control. Plus, the price was fantastic.”

4 Best For Color-Lovers: These Vibrant Lights That'll Make Every Night More Fun Minetom Multicolored Fairy String Lights Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add a pop of color to your house or garden with these eye-catching LED lights, which shine in hues of red, green, blue, and yellow. These are advertised as indoor lights that are meant for decorating — but according to the brand, they are waterproof any many reviewers have used them outside. "Easy to setup," one person wrote. Used them as outside decorations." They come with 120 small bulbs that are spaced out on a silver wire. They also come with a 12-month warranty. According to fans: "I LOVE these lights! I love that they’re “plug-in” lights (I hate using batteries on these kinds of lights, they just DRAIN them so quickly). These are definitely weatherproof and they don’t get hot.”

5 Best Lanterns: These Cute Little Lights For When You're Craving A Boho Ambiance LampLust White Outdoor Mini-Lantern String Lights Amazon $22 See On Amazon Lanterns are great for most types of decor and especially BBQs and parties, and this 10-foot long strand is perfect because not only is it great for indoor and outdoor use, but reviewers say they really last, too. The water-resistant lanterns each come with one bulb, which emits incandescent light, and you can connect up to 25 strands. The downsides? According to reviewers, the 10-foot long cord doesn't cover a ton of space, so these are better off being used as an accent in a space where there's an outlet close by. They also don't come with an automatic timer, but if you only plan to turn these lights on sporadically, it's never going to be an issue. According to fans: "These lanterns look so pretty at night and create the perfect soft atmosphere. The light is a soft yellow and they are not too bright. The pictures don’t do them justice.”

6 Some Gorgeous Curtain-Style String Lights Twinkle Star 300-LED Curtain String Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon These curtain-style string lights will make any old space look cozy and magical. They come with 300 warm LED lights and eight mode settings (including twinkle/flash, slow fade, and steady on), so you can switch things up, depending on your mood. Since these work with a standard outlet, you can use them all over: in a garden, over windows or doors, and so much more. But since the power and controller aren't waterproof, you may want to limit their use to supervised sessions. Another downside that reviewers note is that these lovely light tendrils get tangled easily, so be careful while you're unpacking them. But don't let that deter you — they have a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with almost 1,500 reviews. According to fans: "These are so stunning I may just leave them up all year! I bought 3 strands and would honestly buy more if i needed them. I tested the waterproofing and they are definitely waterproof! I love all the different settings and the way they make my patio look.”

7 A Set Of String Lights With Fun Bonus Features MUZHIYA Colored Outdoor String Lights Amazon $40 See On Amazon These versatile string lights have faceted, shatterproof plastic bulbs that switch between 10 colors using a remote control or app. You can also adjust brightness, display modes, and run time according to your needs. It even syncs with music for a dynamic light show—perfect for entertaining. The lights are 49-feet long, have 25 bulbs, and operate using a standard plug. They also have a rating of IP66, which means they can withstand rain, wind, and snow. With a lifespan of more than 25,000 hours, they last up to 20 times longer than standard tungsten glass bulbs. According to fans: “These lights are so cool! There are so many options and settings! Endless possibilities. Works with remote or an app! Lights and remote work perfectly! No problems, easy to use, highly recommend!”

8 These Outdoor String Lights With Unique Bulbs Brighttown Outdoor Solar String Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon These solar-powered LED string lights have durable plastic bulbs with a unique finish that resembles hand-blown glass. The warm white light that’s emitted can be displayed in eight modes: waves, combination, sequential, gradual, chasing flash, slow fade, twinkle flash, and steady on. The lights are 35.6 feet long, have 60 bulbs, and run for up to 10 hours on an eight-hour charge. The solar panel is made of monocrystalline, which is more effective at converting energy than polycrystalline panels used on other brands of solar lights. Rated IP65, they are waterproof and suitable for outdoor use. According to fans: “A lot of the lights have larger bulbs which are 12-15 inches apart. I liked these little bulbs which are just 6 inches apart. They were ready to go right out of the box. I laid them on the ground to charge in the sunlight and sure enough they came on when it was dark. [...] So happy I bought these. Very affordable too!”

9 The Longest LED String Lights Fiee 175ft LED String Lights Amazon $30 See On Amazon Holidays are not the only occasion for using these ultra-long multicolored LED bead lights. With 500 bulbs and a total length of 175 feet, they can light up an entire patio or backyard. The lights include a UL plug-in transformer and have a low output of 30 Volts to protect against shock. Choose between eight display modes — waves, combination, sequential, gradual, chasing flash, slow fade, twinkle flash, and steady on — and enjoy an estimated lifespan of 50,000 hours. They’re rated IP44, which means they can be used outdoors but in covered spaces like gazebos and porches. According to fans: “The color is very vibrant. Spectacular quality— all lights are securely in place and no broken lights (like I usually get with other string lights).”