Nothing passes the time quite as well as a challenging, yet still fun, puzzle. The best puzzles for adults are a satisfying group (or solo!) activity as you watch your hard work come together and reveal the final picture. The key is to find challenging adult puzzles with at least 500 pieces. That way, you know it'll take you several hours to a week or more to finish it up, which only makes it more rewarding when you can pop that last piece into place.

It also helps to find a scene you actually enjoy looking at — and nothing is off the table. Look, just because you're an adult, that doesn't mean you can't thoroughly enjoy piecing together a Harry Potter puzzle, or admiring the rich artistry in a Disney-themed puzzle. Or maybe you just want to zen out during a stressful time with a soothing space scene or watercolor painting. The whole point is to relax and unwind, so go with a puzzle that you truly love. And, for an even greater challenge, there are 3-D puzzles where you physically build up and out a scene.

There are tons of options online to choose from, and it's not always easy to find the perfect puzzle. Here's a round-up of some of the most challenging, gorgeous puzzles out there to help pass the time.

1 This Milky Way Puzzle That's Super Soothing BetterCo. Milky Way Puzzle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Number of pieces: 1,000 If you're looking for a puzzle to calm your nerves, this soothing Milky Way puzzle is a must. It features a stunning shot of the galaxy taken straight from the Hubble telescope and enhanced with soothing jewel tones. But just because it's gorgeous to look at, don't be fooled — this 1,000-piece puzzle offers plenty of challenge, too. In fact, tons of Amazon reviewers comment on how this puzzle is the perfect mix of intricate and relaxing. According to one reviewer: "I got this puzzle for my mom's birthday gift. She's been doing puzzles since I was little, and told me this was one of her favorites. Great gift idea! Love the high quality packaging too!"

2 This Pizza Puzzle That You Can Build With A Friend Stellar Factory Pizza Puzzles: Meat Lover's Amazon $15 See On Amazon Number of pieces: 550 Not only is this pizza puzzle unique, but you can actually collaborate with a friend or two to put it together. This 550-piece puzzle is actually made up of eight smaller "slices," or mini puzzles that you can do solo or with a group. Each puzzle piece has a special symbol on the back so you know which pieces belong to certain slices. Make a game out of it by racing your BFF to finish a slice, or put the whole thing together on your own — either option is a delight. According to one reviewer: "This is not your average 'find the corners and sort by colors' kind of puzzle! It's round (obviously) with wavy edges, and the repeated toppings make it tricky to work out except by shape. I assembled it solo over the course of a day, but I used the 'cooperative' codes on the back of the pieces to help me along. Unlike most standard puzzles, I feel like this one could have a lot of repeat value with different groups of friends or in a timed challenge."

3 This Harry Potter Puzzle That Will Keep You Busy For Hours USAOPOLY Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone Puzzle Amazon $10 See On Amazon Number of pieces: 550 For fans of the franchise, this Harry Potter puzzle lets you recreate the first movie poster. With 550 pieces, this puzzle has more than enough to keep you busy and entertained for hours. Plus, you'll get to see your favorite characters materialize as you work on this tough puzzle, including Harry, Hermione, Ron, Hagrid, and Dumbledore. According to one reviewer: "This was a gift for our grandkids who came to spend a few days at our home. The puzzle kept us all entertained for a good amount of time. From our youngest at 5 years old to the oldest at 10 y.o. it was fun. Even 83 y.o. great grandma put a few pieces!"

4 This Disney Villains Puzzle That's Surprisingly Challenging Ravensburger Disney Villainous Maleficent Puzzle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Number of pieces: 1,000 This Disney villains puzzle is really fun, and it offers a bit of a challenge, too. While you can choose from various villains, reviewers particularly love the challenge and details portraying Sleeping Beauty's infamous villain, Maleficent. This vibrant 1,000-piece puzzle features a portrait wall of the sea witch and other iconic moments from the Disney classic in rich greens, golds, and blacks. According to one reviewer: "My husband loves the Ravensburger puzzles for their uniquely shaped pieces and high quality images and materials. This is a challenging one, but so worth the effort. The colors are very vivid and the images crisp. Pieces lock together easily."

5 This Winter Wolf Puzzle That's Relaxing To Look At CHAFIN 1000-Piece Snow Castle And Wolf Jigsaw Puzzle Amazon $11 See On Amazon Number of pieces: 1,000 For a relaxing experience, snag one of these winter wolf puzzles ASAP. This 1000-piece puzzle features a wintery view of a pack of wolves by a nearby river. The soothing blue and purple tones of the piece make it a calming experience too put it together. And, the monochromatic color scheme adds a bit of difficulty to the task. According to one reviewer: "After a long day at work there's nothing better than sitting down with the kids or by yourself and working the puzzle for an hour or two. Seeing the end result and the sense of accomplishment when complete is a rewarding feeling. The design of this one is beautiful, we finished a few days ago and absolutely love it!"

6 This Wooden Puzzle That's Like Playing 3-D Tetris Sharp Brain Zone 3-D Wooden Brain Teaser Puzzle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Number of pieces: 54 This 3-D block puzzle has all the fun of Tetris right at your fingertips. It comes in a wooden block composed of Tetris-shaped pieces. Your goal is to pull it apart and try to reassemble it into a perfect square again — and it's not as easy as it seems. Because the pieces are all the same shape, they can fit in multiple arrangements and places. The key is to take your time and enjoy the process while you build and rebuild. According to one reviewer: "This was a fun brain teaser and I couldn't figure it out for awhile until I looked at the instruction. I was trying to do it on my own, but it was really hard. I'm wondering if there multiple ways of solving the puzzle or is there just one way? Overall, I love the product."