Whether you’re looking for a fun way to enjoy some free time in the yard or keep guests entertained at your next barbecue, the best lawn games for adults are designed to bring people together — even when the competition is fierce.

When it comes to lawn games, newer and fancier isn’t better; most popular lawn games are ones that have stood the test of time and involve little more than balls, blocks, and sticks. Bocce ball, croquet, lawn darts, Jenga, and Kubb are tried-and-true fixtures — and tossing bean bags for fun, as we do in cornhole, is downright ancient, dating back to as early as 2,000 B.C.E.

When you’re shopping for quality lawn games, you should primarily focus on the materials they’re made of. These games contain items you will likely be striking, stacking, throwing, or lugging around, so they should be constructed of durable materials, such as hardwood, resin, or plastic, to ensure that they’ll last.

Storage and portability are other aspects to consider when it comes to lawn games, which you may want to tote to the park or beach, or stow away in cold weather. Look for lawn games that come with carrying cases or that can fold up for more convenient storage.

From retro wooden croquet sets to a game that amplifies beer pong, here are the best lawn games to liven up any hangout with friends and family.

1 The Best Lawn Dart Set HAKOL Lawn Darts Game Amazon $28 See On Amazon Number Of Players: 2-4 You can keep the lawn-dart party going after the sun goes down, because HAKOL's Lawn Darts Game glows in the dark! The darts are made of soft plastic that's durable and safe, which is particularly important if — for example — you’ve had a couple of drinks, or if there are pets running around. This lawn darts game is best played on grass or sand, where the darts are less likely to bounce, and it comes with a money-back guarantee. If that sounds great but you're looking for something a little sillier, you can try the Flickin’ Chicken game, which will have you throwing chickens instead of darts. Positive Amazon review: “Not only is this super fun and a total reminder of my own childhood but it's not nearly as dangerous as it was back then by a long shot. It is actually really fun and playing in the dark with the glowing adds an extra level of entertainment. It's nice that they're weighted and stand up on their own so it's easy to see how close to the target you are.”

2 The Best Bocce Ball Set Play Platoon Bocce Ball Set Game With Case Amazon $44 See On Amazon Number Of Players: 2-4 The Play Platoon Bocce Ball Set comes with everything you need to play bocce — including eight full-size bocce balls. The balls are made of durable resin and measure 100 millimeters in diameter (you can also snag them in a 90-millimeter size for smaller hands). In addition to the red and green balls, you'll get a white pallino, a rope to measure distances when things get competitive, and a carrying case for storage between games. While the resin balls are meant to last for years, it's best to use them on soft grass or sand to make sure they don’t get unnecessarily chipped or scuffed up. The set comes with an automatic one-year warranty, and you can register it for a free lifetime warranty. Positive Amazon review: “Very nice bocce ball set overall. Balls are nicely weighted and sized (for adult players), and come in a very nice travel case with a measuring rope included. The only critique I have is that the surface of the balls scratches very easily. Happy with this purchase!”

3 The Best Jumbo Beer Pong Set Jumbo Beer Pong Set for Outdoors Amazon $45 See On Amazon Number Of Players: 4+ Sure, you've played beer pong... but have you played giant beer pong? The Jumbo Beer Pong Set for Outdoors takes pong to the next level with 9-inch buckets and 4-inch pong balls. Fill the 12 buckets with some water, beer, or your drink of choice, and get to playing! The plastic buckets and ball are easy to clean, and when the games are done, you can store everything in the enclosed drawstring bag. Get it with classic red cups or opt for a two-tone blue-and-purple set. Positive Amazon review: “We love this pong game. It can be played with adults as a drinking game or with the family for some backyard bbq fun. We have enjoyed it both ways. Makes for a great time in the yard. Nice quality and has held up to our son playing with the buckets in the yard. Definitely recommend!”

4 The Best Bean Bag Toss Game GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set Amazon $120 See On Amazon Number Of Players: 2 or 4 The regulation size GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set includes two cornhole boards measuring 4 by 2 feet in size and eight 1-pound bean bags that are filled with durable, all-weather recycled plastic pellets. The lightly varnished finish of the boards makes them great for customizing too — just paint them or apply decals to add a personal touch. When you're not playing, fold in the legs and tuck the flat boards into the included carrying case and place the bean bags in the included tote. If you suspect that a regulation size will be too bulky for you, opt for the smaller 3-by-2 foot boards, or the travel-friendly Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards. Positive Amazon review: “Purchased this game for more outdoor recreation. It was packaged very well and arrived in perfect condition. It is sturdy and the bean bags appear well made. There are two carrying cases, one for boards and one for bags. We are very happy with the purchase.”

5 The Best Giant Jenga Set GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower Amazon $70 See On Amazon Number Of Players: 2+ The GoSports Giant Wooden Toppling Tower starts at 2.5 feet tall, but it can grow to over 5 feet as you play. The set includes 54 large blocks, some of which are numbered and correspond to the numbers on the included dry-erase board. Add a fun twist to the game by listing custom party rules on the board. (For example, the player who draws the #2 block has to do a silly dance.) The blocks are made of knot-free pine and are easily stored in the included carrying case. You can snag the blocks in this light-colored wood, in one of two darker wood stains, or even in a Fourth of July–friendly star-studded red, white, and blue. Positive Amazon review: “Great fun! Played with some friends and had an absolute blast. Great size well made and the numbered blocks added another level of fun. Can't wait for camping season to break this baby out!”

6 The Best Kubb Set Yard Games Kubb Premium Size Outdoor Tossing Game Amazon $42 See On Amazon Number Of Players: 2+ Yard Games Kubb Premium Size Outdoor Tossing Game is made of durable, knot-free rubberwood and comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Inside the game you'll find everything you need to play kubb, also known as Viking Chess: 11 blocks (including the King kubb), six tossing dowels, four and corner stakes. Plus, it comes with a carrying case for easy storage and transport. Positive Amazon review: “This is such a fun and well made game. The case that the game comes in is super durable and can withstand the elements. If you have never played before, it is quite easy to learn. It only takes a few minutes to get up and running and is really intuitive. Th set is sturdy and withstands a lot of wear and tear. We’ve loved playing it whenever friends or family are over. Highly recommend.”