7 Dog Toys That Will Keep Your Pup Busy & Happy Outdoors
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Outdoor playtime is great for pups of all ages and sizes. The best outdoor dog toys to keep them busy are durable enough to withstand both the elements and your dog’s teeth, which means they're frequently made of tough materials like hard plastic or rubber. Toys that will keep your dog busy should be toys they can play with on their own (though you should always supervise, of course!), but choosing the best toy for your pup will depend on their preferred style of play.
Engaging outdoor toys invite your pup to interact by chewing, chasing, tugging, or solving puzzles, among other things, and are a great solution if you’re wondering how to keep your dog entertained in the yard. If your dog loves to gnaw, look for toys that are designed to hold up against serious chewers. If your pooch needs a lot of physical activity, they might like a ball, bouncy toy, or a toy to tug with their teeth. Water-loving dogs may enjoy their own pool to splash around in, and puzzle toys can provide hours of mental stimulation, especially for food-motivated dogs. Also keep your dog’s size in mind. There are plenty of large dog toys for outside use if you have a large dog, but smaller pups and puppies will need smaller toys to contend with.
Whatever your dog enjoys, pet parents indicate that these seven dog toys are perfect for outdoor play, and that they have kept their pups entertained for hours on end.
