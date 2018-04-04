Many people love the holiday season because of receiving gifts, but if you’re like me, you love giving them even more. Nothing is better than seeing someone you love unwrap a new favorite item, but it’s sometimes easier imagined than done. Especially when it comes to the best gifts for men — that they actually want.

We know it can be notoriously difficult to find the right thing for the dude in your life, but the payoff is big — from old adages to actual, legit studies, we now know it’s actually a fact that people experience more joy when they plan and give gifts than when they receive them.

Giving gifts makes people so happy that it doesn't even matter how much you spend. Your instinct may tell you that you have to spend more cash to earn more fuzzy feelings, but that's not the case. As long as you put enough thought into a gift to make it a good one, you'll get those happy, tingly feelings.

So while you can't control what gifts you'll get this year — fingers crossed for all the new beauty gift sets — you still hold the key to a happy holiday. These gifts have been approved by both dudes and the Amazon community as brilliants gifts that men actually want.

1. A Quesadilla Maker That Has Room For Tons Of Fillings

Taco Tuesday Quesadilla Maker, $25, Amazon

This quesadilla maker prepares a 8-inch quesadilla that turns out much meltier and crispier than when cooked on a stovetop or in a microwave, with the added bonus of a nonstick surface that's easy to clean. It includes six fairly deep "pockets" to stuff with fillings, leaving clear impression marks for dividing your creation once it's cooled down. The quesadilla maker also conveniently stores upright, with a built-in groove to hold the cord.

2. This Portable Cooking Kit That Has Everything A Camper Needs

REDCAMP Camping Cookware Set, $19, Amazon

This 11-piece mess kit is lightweight, easy to store, and packed with everything an avid camper or hiker needs, including a frying pan, pot, two bowls, utensils, and a cleaning sponge. The items can all be stored together in a bag for simple storage and travel.

3. A TSA-Approved Cocktail Prep Kit

The Carry On Cocktail Kit, $24, Amazon

If you know someone who likes to drink on planes, this cocktail kit stashes nicely in a carry-on bag and has everything you need to make two Moscow mules on a flight, TSA-approved. It comes with a recipe card, jigger, bar spoon, ginger syrup, coaster, and classy tin to store it all. You can also get the kit fully prepped to make a gin and tonic, an old fashioned, and various other mixed drinks.

4. This Charging Hub With Built-In Safety Features

6-Port USB Wall Charger, $18, Amazon

This charging hub has six USB ports that charge all your devices at once, with protections to keep it from short-circuiting. It's a convenient way to organize your workspace and a must-have for anyone whose laptop only has one or two USB ports. The charging hub even recognizes iPhones, Android phones, and most other popular USB devices, and delivers just the right amount of power to each.

5. The Pizza Cutter That Solves All Your Slicing Woes

Innovative Pizza Cutter Wheel, $11, Amazon

Made with a stainless steel rolling blade that cuts cleanly through thin crust pizza, this pizza cutter is great for any pie. It has an ergonomic grip that won't slip out of your hands, and it's even dishwasher-safe.

6. This Leather Tray That Keeps Your Necessities Where You Can See Them

SPSHENG Leather Valet Tray, $13, Amazon

For those who always forget things as they're leaving the house, this synthetic leather tray has a divider that makes it easy to organize your keys, wallet, phone, and other necessities. It has rivets on the side that let you flatten out the tray if you so choose, and is available in black, coffee, and wine red. Readers say it's high-quality and fits everything you need it to.

7. This Shaving Kit That Has Everything You'll Ever Need

Gentleman Jon Wet Shave Kit, $55, Amazon

This wet shave kit comes with a heavy-duty razor, a badger hair brush, an alum block, a shave bowl, shave soap, and five razor blades — everything you need for a flawless shave. The products in the kit are made with high-quality, durable materials to provide a better shave than before — the brush naturally exfoliates skin before shaving, the shave cream is made with sandalwood, and the alum block protects skin from razor burn and is naturally antiseptic.

8. These Tie Hangers That Display Up To 20 At Once

IPOW Cross X Hangers, $9 (2 Pack), Amazon

These cross X hangers are designed to hold up to 20 ties each, while only taking up the same amount of space as a T-shirt in your closet. Expanded into its X-shape, you can see all of your ties at once, without any ties being folded or awkwardly contorted, because each is held firmly in place with a clip. Reviewers say these take up a lot less space and are easier to manage than other tie hangers out there.

9. A Sturdy Laptop Bag That Has Space For Everything

iCozzier Laptop Case Bag, $18, Amazon

This laptop bag holds most laptops (up to 13 inches) and also comes equipped with plenty of straps and mesh pockets to hold even smaller objects in place, such as chargers, power adapters, and memory sticks. Though the fabric that covers the bag is lightweight and soft, it's surprisingly durable and will keep the contents inside safe. A fluffy lining also protects your laptop from any scratches, and it has a handle for easy transport.

10. This Clay Mask That Hydrates Without Any Fragrance

Rugged & Dapper Face Mask for Men, $22, Amazon

Made with a combination of kaolin clay, aloe extra, spirulina, sea kelp, and grapeseed oil, this detoxifying face mask has no artificial colors or fragrances. Used once or twice a week for only about ten minutes, it improves skin texture, keeps your face feeling soft and healthy, and helps combat acne and excessive oil production. The product is also entirely vegan and cruelty-free, with natural and organic materials.

11. This Beard-Shaping Tool That'll Help You Achieve Your Dream Style

Aberlite ClearShaper Beard Shaper Kit, $15, Amazon

This beard shaper kit comes with a shaping tool that allows you to create precise lines and curves in your facial hair with a shaver, trimmer, or clipper. You can use it to get a variety of looks, from achieving the ideal neckline to rocking a curved goatee or extremely sharp sideburns. The edges let it rest neatly on the face without slipping while you shave or trim, and it's got a handle to ensure a secure grip.

12. A Travel That Creates Iced Coffee In Just Minutes

ZOKU Iced Coffee Maker Travel Mug, $31, Amazon

This travel mug takes any cup of extremely hot coffee and makes it ice cold in just minutes. Store it in your freezer, and it'll always be ready to go. The spill-resistant mug comes with a matching, reusable straw — and it's even BPA-free.

13. A Duffel Bag That Has A Separate Compartment For Your Shoes

Cateep Duffel Bag, $25, Amazon

This duffel bag is the ultimate accessory for the gym, with a shoe compartment that keeps them separated from all your other clothes and gear. This way, you can protect your clean clothes from a pair of muddy shoes, or you can protect your brand new sneakers from ripe gym clothes. It's made from tough nylon and comes with an adjustable, removable shoulder strap.

14. A Brilliant Travel Shaver That's Smaller Than Your Cell Phone

Braun Travel Shaver, $25, Amazon

This extremely compact travel shaver is smaller than a cell phone. The sharp blades and fast vibration give you a close shave, without all the hassle of an elaborate routine. It's easy to clean with the included brush and it locks so it won't turn on during travel.

15. These Steel Cubes That Keep Your Drinks Cool Without Diluting Them

Whiskey Chilling Stones, $20 (4 Pack), Amazon

Designed to chill liquor and mixed drinks without diluting them, these chilling stones are like little silver ice cubes. That said, you keep them in the freezer, just like ice cubes, and pop them out whenever you're ready for a cold drink. The stones are made of stainless steel, so they'll last you for years, and each one is perfectly sized to a whiskey glass. They're also dishwasher-safe.

16. This RD-2D Droid That Connects To An App On Your Phone

R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid With Force Band, $130, Amazon

This fully-functional R2-D2 robot is controlled entirely through an app on your phone — making it a cool combination of a robot and a game. His signature front and back lights can be turned on and off, he can go from bipod to tripod stances, and he can even project holographic images from the Star Wars galaxy.

17. This iPhone Charger Cable That Will Never Get Tangled

Anker Nylon Lightning Cable, $20, Amazon

Designed for iPhone or iPad, this lightning cable is covered in braided nylon. Unlike plastic cables, this one won't get tangled up or tear easily.

18. The Multi-Tool That Looks Like A Credit Card But Can Repair Your Glasses

Victorinox SwissCard Lite, $38, Amazon

This multitool looks and feels like a simple credit card — albeit a bit thicker — but it's actually got an extremely long list of functions. The SwissCard has a blade, magnifying glass, pair of scissors, ballpoint pen, screwdriver, and much more. It's an excellent gift for a survivalist or anyone who likes to be prepared.

19. A Lightweight Backpack That Folds Up For Easy Packing

Venture Pal Ultralight Packable Backpack, $22, Amazon

Incredibly lightweight yet still super durable, this water-resistant backpack weighs less than a pound when empty. It can also be folded up into a compact, easily packable size that's less than ten inches wide, though it still holds a ton of stuff when at its full potential. It has one giant pocket and two smaller pockets in the front, and it's available in 11 different colors.

20. This Knife Block That Works With Knives You Have In Your Kitchen

Hiware Stainless Steel Universal Knife Block, $17, Amazon

This universal knife block can safely store up to 12 knives of any size, has a stainless steel exterior, and is made with material that allows you to put knives in and take them out without dulling the blade — which will extend their lifespan. It's also got a weighted bottom to keep it safe on your countertop, and a wave design that lets you fit all kinds of knives in a row.

21. The Shredder Claws That Embrace Your Inner Animal

Bear Paws Shredder Claws, $13, Amazon

These shredder claws allow you to rip through meat just like a bear would — which is an easier process than trying to do it with two forks. The claws are made with BPA-free nylon that's virtually melt-proof, safe with food up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit, and dishwasher-safe. You can also use one of the claws as a giant fork to stabilize larger foods too, like watermelon, while you slice through them.

22. This Beard Oil And Balm For The Healthiest Facial Hair Ever

GRAVE BEFORE SHAVE Gentlemen's Blend Beard Pack, $25, Amazon

This beard kit comes with both an oil and a balm to keep your beard healthy, shiny, and easy to shape, and both products are made of entirely organic ingredients like coconut oil, argan oil, and jojoba oil. As a bonus, it’s scented with bourbon and sandalwood.

23. A Flavor Injector That Quickly Marinates Food

Grill Beast Meat Injector Kit, $25, Amazon

This meat injector has a barrel to fill with marinades and three different professional needles to easily puncture any kind of meat or vegetable. The injector's plunger construction makes it simple to apply just the right amount of pressure, and will evenly distribute the marinade inside the meat. Some reviewers even love it to put cream or custards into pastries.

24. These Compression Socks That Are A Game-Changer In-Flight

Wanderlust Air Travel Compression Socks, $20, Amazon

When someone travels on long flights, their legs can swell up, and these gradual compression socks are designed to prevent that and provide some pain relief, too. They have a seamless toe box to prevent any friction that could cause blisters, tons of foot padding to reduce impact, and even bonus arch and heel support that can prevent the pain from various conditions. One reviewer writes: "I wore these for a 20 hour travel day and a 24 hour travel day. Both times my ankles and legs had minimal swelling and I left the plane feeling a lot less wiped out than normal. I highly recommend these socks and plan to wear them for all future air travel."

25. These Push-Up Helpers That Reduce Wrist Strain

Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup, $27, Amazon

These push-up stands rotate to reduce the strain on your wrists without sliding all over the floor — which allows the user to work out without worrying about injury. The rounded edges on the handles are comfortable to hold, too, so you won't find yourself with sore fingers or developing blisters. The push-up stands are also lightweight and compact, making them easy to store and travel with.

26. A Kit That Will Have You Brewing Perfect Coffee At Home

Actor Osaka Coffee Dripper Starter Set, $25, Amazon

This full brewing kit allows you to make full-bodied, smooth coffee at home without any bitter taste. The kit includes a glass carafe that has a lid and handle, a double-layered stainless steel cone filter, coffee measuring spoon, and drip tray. While paper filters trap and remove essential oils from coffee, the cone filter allows them to pass through while still keeping coffee grinds out. The carafe is made with hand-blown borosilicate glass, which is harder to break and doesn't absorb any odors, chemicals, or residue.

27. This Bottle Cooler That Keeps Your Beer Cold And Concealed

Stainless Steel Bottle Cooler, $27, Amazon

Unlike flimsy koozies, this two-in-one, stainless steel bottle and can cooler keeps your beer cold for up to 12 hours. It can be adjusted to hold either a bottle or can, and even has a bottle opener that nests in the base.

28. These Cedar Planks That Add Smokiness To Your BBQ

Primal Grilling Cedar Planks, $30 (5 Pack), Amazon

These cedar grilling planks can be reused over and over to cook salmon, steak, and seafood on. Natural cedar planks give a pleasant smoky flavor to whatever you cook on it, without the use of chemicals, artificial flavors, or a barbecue smoker. They also absorb water and cook without producing a lot of smoke, and it comes with a burlap bag for storage.

29. This Digital Camera That Can Immediately Print Photos

KODAK Printomatic Digital Instant Print Camera, $50, Amazon

This instant digital camera lets you immediately print an actual photo without all the hassle of film. The printed photos are two inches tall and three inches wide, with bright colors that reflect the rich depth you're used to getting with digital cameras or your phone. It uses Kodak Zink paper, so no ink cartridges are necessary for printing.

30. This Wooden Clock That's Voice-Activated

Dianoo Cube Clock, $14, Amazon

This wooden clock is voice activated, so you can ask it what time it is, and you can even clap your hands to switch it into energy-saving mode. The clock obviously has an alarm system with snooze, as well as the ability to show the temperature and the date. You can also adjust between multiple levels of brightness, and, since it runs on batteries, you can put it anywhere in your home.

31. This Wood Block Calendar That You Can Use Literally Forever

Wooden Perpetual Date Desk Calendar, $11, Amazon

This wood block calendar can be used to represent any month of the year, indefinitely. It’s made from vintage-looking wooden blocks that can be rotated depending on the day of the month. It’s perfect for putting on your desk or book shelf.

32. This Charcoal Grill That's Entirely Portable

Weber Go-Anywhere Grill, $50, Amazon

Made to be completely portable, this charcoal grill has plated steel legs that prop up when you're cooking and then flip up to secure a lid in place, so it can be carried around easily. The grill cooks a surprising amount of food and has an enamel coating that resists rust, as well as built-in hangers to rest the lid on and prevent wind from blowing the smoke around.

33. These Silicone Bottle Cap Tops That Save Leftover Beer

Beer Savers, $10 (6 Pack), Amazon

These silicone bottle caps pop on top of a standard bottle to keep beer — or any other drink from a bottle — fresh and bubbly. The savers are made of food-safe silicone, wash easily, and can be reused indefinitely. They're dishwasher-safe, fit most standard beer bottles, and come in different colors, so you can even use them to keep track of your drink.

34. This Survival Book That'll Keep You Safe In The Woods

How to Stay Alive in the Woods, $7, Amazon

This book, "How to Stay Alive in the Woods: A Complete Guide to Food, Shelter and Self-Preservation Anywhere," is the ideal companion to any survival pack or set of camping gear. It's filled with vital information that could come in handy or truly save the day at a moment's notice. It'll teach you what plants are safe to eat, how to build emergency shelter, how to signal for help, and much more — and it has full color illustrations so everything is clear.

35. This Moldable Glue That You Can Use For Just About Anything

Sugru Moldable Glue, $9, Amazon

This moldable glue can be shaped as needed, and overnight, it will solidify into strong, silicone rubber, bonding permanently to almost any surface. You can use it for DIY projects, fixing things around the house, or as a last-resort in emergencies. It's even completely waterproof, resistant to temperature, and fairly resistant to electricity. With it, you can do things like create a waterproof seal for sneakers, fix broken chargers, and even repair eyeglasses.

36. The Natural, Exfoliating Soap That Smells Super Fresh

Dr. Squatch Pine Tar Soap, $10, Amazon

This exfoliating soap gets rid of dead, flaky skin with natural sand and a refreshing pine scent. It's safe to use anywhere on the body and won't irritate sensitive skin, it's entirely free of chemicals and preservatives, and it's made with natural glycerin, olive oil, and coconut oil. It's also available in a variety of natural scents to match your style, including basil, sage, and aloe.

37. This Hammer That's Actually A 10-In-1 Multi-Tool

Kikkerland Hammer Multi Tool, $22, Amazon

While this multi-tool may look like a regular old hammer, it's actually ten tools in one, including a pair of wire cutters, a pair of pliers, a flat head screwdriver, bottle opener, reamer, saw blade, Phillips head screwdriver, file, and knife blade, in addition to the hammer. It's super handy to keep in any tool box or stashed away during a camping trip, and the various tools lock safely in place to keep you from accidentally cutting yourself.

38. This Silver-Infused Sheet Set That Prevents Stains And Odors

Mirale Brand Anti-Bacterial Sheets, $89, Miracle Brand

Using tech developed by NASA, this sheet set is essentially self-cleaning. The key is the pure, natural silver infused into the sheets which destroys 99.9% of bacteria, thus preventing odors and stains from forming in the first place. According to the company, you can expect to wash these sheets three-time less often.

39. This Foot Massager That Relieves Tightness

Gaiam Restore Foot Massage Rollers, $13, Amazon

This simple but effective foot massage roller is designed to relieve tension in your feet, especially from plantar fasciitis and other foot pain. It will soothe your muscles while also getting the blood flowing. Weighing a little more than a pound, the massager is easily portable and can be stashed in your luggage for travel, too.

40. This Essential Oil Diffuser That Works Effortlessly

URPOWER 2nd Version Essential Oil Diffuser, $20, Amazon

With a couple ounces of water and a few drops of any essential oil, this diffuser can fill a room with a therapeutic fragrance of choice — which can help any guy on your list relax, chill out, or even recover from allergies or a cold. It can diffuse essential oils continuously for up to six hours, and then it shuts off automatically to save energy.

41. A USB Drive That Protects Your Most Secret Files

Apricorn Secure Encryption USB Flash Drive, $125, Amazon

This flash drive is attached to an alphanumeric keypad, so only those who know the code can access the precious contents inside. It holds up to 30 gigabytes of data, ideal for work documents or a good amount of media. It’s dust and water resistant, so you don’t have to worry if your water bottle spills in your backpack where you keep this flash drive.

42. This Party Game That Will Get Your Whole Crew Laughing

The Voting Game, $25, Amazon

This adult party game can be played with up to 10 people — and each game only lasts 90 minutes, max — making it a perfect party game for any friend group. Basically, a question is asked along the lines of "Whose Google search history would you most like to see?" Players vote anonymously, and each player guesses who voted for them, and get a point if they choose correctly. It often leads to top-notch anecdotes and stories, and you can also upgrade to an NSFW or "Fill in the Blank" expansion pack.

43. The Taco Holders That Keep The Fillings From Falling Out

OH Ovation Home Taco Holders, $28, Amazon

Made for multiple different uses, taco holders will prop up hard shell tacos, giving you two free hands to fill up the shells as desired — but they'll also turn soft shells into crispy shapes when put into the oven. They're also great to have on hand mid-meal, when you might want to put your half-eaten taco down but don't want to spill the goods. They're made of stainless steel, are easy to wash, and can hold multiple tacos at once. When you're done with them, they stack for neat storage.

44. A Minimalist Wallet That Can Hold 20 Credit Cards

Roco Minimalist Aluminum Wallet, $15, Amazon

Even though it securely holds up to 20 cards, this slim wallet is ideal for any minimalist, because it still won't take up any space. It's made with aluminum, so it's durable, and it has RFID-blocking technology to keep your personal information safe. The wallet is also available in a variety of metallic shades and a few colors.

45. This Bamboo Brush That Comes With A Tail Comb

Natural Wooden Bamboo Brush, $10, Amazon

This universal wooden brush is great for any hair type, with a natural bamboo wood design and a rubber cushion pad. It can double as a scalp massager, stimulating blood flow for healthy hair follicles and even new hair growth. Plus, this brush comes with a tail comb for even easier styling.

46. An Ingenious Kitchen Tool That Keeps Your Herbs Fresh For Weeks

Prepara Eco Herb Savor Pod, $23, Amazon

The Herb Savor Pod is designed to extend the life of your fresh herbs in a container that fits right in the door of any average fridge. The hard shell keeps herb fresh without squishing them, and it allows them to breathe for optimal hydration in the fridge. It even has a container that you fill with a small amount of water to keep the herbs hydrated. Most herbs can last up to three weeks in the Herb Savor – and you can even try it with vegetables like asparagus.

47. This Fitness Watch That Monitors Your Health

Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker, $35, Amazon

This fitness tracker keeps a tally on a variety of your physical activities, such as your daily steps and distance traveled throughout the day. It even monitors your heart rate and whether yor not you’re getting a good night’s sleep. Plus it connects to Amazon Alexa, so you set an alarm or add something to your shopping list.

48. These Warm Gloves That Allow You To Use Touchscreens

Winter Touchscreen Gloves, $11, Amazon

Meant to keep your hands warm while still allowing you to use a touchscreen, these texting gloves are also are mega-soft inside, with a fleece lining for extra warmth. They're durable and comfortable, and stretch to fit most hands.

49. A Shower Mirror That Truly Will Not Fog Up

Mirrorvana Fogless Shower Mirror, $17, Amazon

Thanks to a protective coating, this fogless shower mirror allows you to shave in the shower without a foggy film obscuring the view. The mirror installs via a sturdy suction cup to any countertop or shower wall, and it won't damage the surface. It's also shatterproof, just in case you knock it over. "This mirror is truly a fogless mirror," one Amazon user said, unlike many other shower mirrors that claim to be fog-resistant.

50. The Wireless Headphones That Charge In Their Own Storage Box

TOZO T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $30, Amazon

Even if you don't have the newest phone, these wireless earbuds give you crystal clear sound, without any annoying cords to get in your way or get snagged. They also come with a storage box that charges them up to three times fully without having to charge the storage box, making it easy to keep track of your earbuds and their battery life. They can be turned on individually, connect via Bluetooth to tablets, and can play hours of music without needing a recharge.

51. A Mini Drone That Is Remarkably Easy To Fly — And Is Pretty Awesome, Too

SNAPTAIN Mini Drone, $25, Amazon

This simple mini drone is easy to fly and direct, and can perform neat tricks — like a 360-degree roll and a flip — in addition to being able to move in any direction. It's designed to resist interference from anyone else directing drones nearby, and it can even be set to automatically return to where it took off from. And, since the drone charges up via USB cord, you won't have to worry about replacing its battery. Think of it as the adult version of a remote-control airplane.

52. A Shaving Helper That Stops Bleeding And Prevents Razor Burn

Gentleman Jon Alum Block, $8, Amazon

This popular alum block is incredibly effective at fighting razor burn, making it a must-have for anyone who shaves. All you do is apply the block right after you shave — it's made from 100 percent potassium alum, which is naturally antiseptic and has astringent properties. It'll tone skin, prevent razor burn, and can be also used to help stop bleeding from any small nicks. A single block can even last for years.

53. An Affordable Camera Tripod That You Can Wrap Around Anything

Bontend Flexible Tripod, $19, Amazon

This flexible tripod allows you to steadily set up your camera anywhere, with rubberized foot grips that prevent is from slipping and can help it attach to almost anything. Whether you're just propping up your camera on solid ground or adhering it to the side of a tree, this tripod has you covered. It also weighs five pounds, making it easy to take with you on adventures that will warrant a photograph or two.

54. This Grill Mat That You Can Use Over And Over Again

KONA BBQ Grill Mat, $20, Amazon

This wildly durable grill mat can be placed on the grill to help your grill free of the stuck-on messes of whatever you're cooking, while also making for easy clean-up. It's good for meats and vegeatbles, and it can be used more than 1,000 times — way more than standard grill mats — and it allows you to cook a variety of foods that might otherwise fall through the cracks. It's a fairly large size, so the mat will also cover a significant chunk of any grill, so you can prepare plenty of food at once.

55. This Organizer Caddy That Keeps Everything You Need In Reach

ABP Digital Felt Organizer Caddy, $17, Amazon

Made from soft felt, this organizer caddy tucks next to your bed or favorite couch — making it an easy way to keep your phone, tablet, book, or remote nearby if you don't have a nightstand. One reviewer writes: "Exactly what I needed. Very happy with it. Nice big pockets and plenty of fabric to go deep enough under my mattress that it stays put."

56. A Weird But Incredible Bluetooth Speaker That Actually Levitates

Infinity Orb Magnetic Levitating Speaker Bluetooth, $90, Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker is bound to be a hit at parties — as the speaker literally levitates from its base. It will connect to any Bluetooth-pairing device, seamlessly streaming music, podcasts, and audiobooks. It has a high-definition speaker that blasts clear audio and delivers 360-degree sound. You can also use the speaker to switch between songs and even answer or end calls with just a touch.

57. A Nourishing Shampoo & Body Wash That Smells Like The Ocean

Bath & Body Works, Signature Collection 2-in-1 Hair + Body Wash, Ocean, $16, Amazon

This two-in-one shampoo and body wash channels the ocean leaves a fresh scent behind that smells clean without being overpowering. But the best thing about this product is its versatility — it can act as a shampoo, body wash, and face wash, saving you from investing in a bunch of different bottles.

58. These Sheets That Are Way Soft And Easy To Clean

Zen Bamboo Luxury Bed Sheets, $29, Amazon

These luxurious bed sheets are made of 40 percent rayon-derived bamboo and 60 percent microfiber, which makes them super soft and super durable. They're also hypoallergenic, breathable, resistant to stains, and won't even wrinkle, no matter how you toss and turn. They don't require any specific washing care, and the materials are also eco-friendly and organic. Plus, they're available in a ton of colors and all bed sizes.

59. The Writing Instrument That Can Write In Zero Gravity — Even Space

Fisher Space Bullet Pen, $16, Amazon

This is no ordinary pen; it's a space pen. That means you can write at any angle, even in a zero gravity situation. Additionally, the pen withstands extreme temperatures from -30 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. It's available in more than 10 colors, including multiple neutral and metallic varieties, and in addition to being a super cool space pen, it also writes clearly and consistently.

60. This Multi-Tool That Rests On Your Wrist And Has 16 Functions

Paracord Bracelet, $25, Amazon

This paracord bracelet is actually an extremely multi-faceted tool with nearly 20 uses. It includes a flint fire starter, a parachute cord, a hemp tinder line, a compass, a stainless steel scraper, fishing hooks, fishing lines, safety pins, an alcohol pad, and more. Whether you're a regular fisher or a survivalist, there's no telling how frequently this bracelet could be helpful or make a huge difference in your outing — and it's extremely durable, made with military-grade cord and stainless steel.

61. This Organic Bag That Can Store A Hearty Lunch

Fluf Big Organic Lunch Bag, $24, Amazon

This lunch bag is made of 100 percent organic cotton with a food-safe lining and can hold a seriously sizable lunch. In case you spill something, the entire thing can be machine-washed, though the interior lining is waterproof and easy to clean with a simple wipe down. It also has a minimalist snap enclosure to keep the contents securely inside, and is a lightweight alternative to bulkier, louder lunch boxes.

62. An Unscented Pre-Shave Oil That Really Softens The Beard

Art of Shaving Pre-Shave Oil, $25, Amazon

This unscented pre-shave oil is designed to soften your beard and to prepare your skin for a close shave that won't cause irritation. It's particularly helpful for anyone who struggles with razor burn or ingrown hairs but still needs to shave on a daily basis — because it can be used every day. The blend of botanical ingredients is also hypoallergenic and safe for any skin type, and is made with olive and castor oils.

63. These No-Tie Shoelaces That Make Any Workout Easier

Lock Laces No Tie Shoe Laces, $15 (2 Pack), Amazon

These no-tie laces can turn any pair of sneakers or athletic shoes into slip-ons while still keeping your shoes on firmly. In fact, they conform to your feet to create a custom grip with little to no effort, and the additional compression from the laces can reduce foot pain throughout the day. One size fits all with the no-tie laces, and they're great for people who run or workout and are nervous about their shoes untying during an intense session.

64. A UV Sterilizer That Gets Rid Of The Germs On Your Phone

Phonesoap Black 3.0 Phone Sterilizer, $60, Amazon

Ever wonder how much gross build-up is accumulating on your phone that you essentially never wash? This cell phone sterilizer harnesses UV power to get rid of 99.99 percent of germs on any phone — germs that can make you sick or cause skin to break out. Just place your device in the sterilizer and it goes to work in just six minutes, charging your phone during the process. You can keep it there overnight, add a little essential oils for an aromatherapy kick, and it can even be used for watches or ear buds.

65. This Pizza Crisper That Keeps Reheated Pizza Crispy

Wilton Nonstick Pizza Crisper, $15, Amazon

This pizza crisper is non-stick and is great for frozen pizzas or reheating leftover slices. The crisper has convenient handles to help you take it in and out of the oven, even when you're wearing bulky oven mitts. The durable construction is also designed to heat pizza evenly, so you won't have that awkward cool spot in the center of your pie. One reviewer writes: "My old pan would stick and was impossible to clean. The Wilton has changed my world. I can cook like an expert, and clean up with no effort."

66. This Travel Pillow That Focuses On Neck Support

Trtl Pillow, $30, Amazon

This versatile travel pillow was created with neck support in mind, so it will help you fall into a deep sleep (wherever you are) and also prevent you from awkwardly bending your neck while you're out. Additionally, it's half the size of a U-shaped travel pillow and extremely lightweight, making it the perfect pillow for long flights or lengthy bus trips. The pillow is also covered in nice, cozy fleece, and the cover is machine-washable, too.

67. This Mini Espresso Maker That Puts You In Charge

WACACO Espresso Maker, $50, Amazon

This compact espresso maker has powerful extraction pressure to create rich and flavorful espresso. It has a semi-automatic piston that controls the amount of extracted coffee for you, it works with any variety of coffee beans, and the espresso maker even comes with an espresso cup and a perfectly-sized scoop. It doesn't require compressed air to work, and you don't need electricity either, so you can have a perfect shot of espresso pretty much anywhere.

68. A Magic Device That Cleans Phone Screens Without Liquid

iRoller Touchscreen Cleaner, $20, Amazon

This touchscreen cleaner will get rid of any smudges or fingerprints on your cell phone or glasses without any liquid or chemicals, ideal for when you aren't near a bathroom or for devices that you shouldn't get wet. The iRoller itself is eternally reusable, and all you need to clean it is a bit of liquid detergent and water. Ultimately, the touchscreen cleaner puts microfiber cleaning cloths to shame, while hardly taking up any space.

69. This Lens Kit That Turns Your Phone Into A Professional Camera

KEYWING Phone Lens Kit 9 in 1 Phone Camera Lens, $28, Amazon

This high-definition lens kit comes with nine detachable camera lenses that you can add to your iPhone, Android, or tablet to immediately improve the quality of your photos. The kit also comes with a lens case for on-the-go portability.

70. A Note-Taking Board That Erases With A Button

Boogie Board LCD Writing Tablet, $16, Amazon

You can write on this LCD writing tablet with anything, including your finger, and it erases itself entirely with the touch of a button. It's great for making quick to-do lists, noting what groceries you need, or taking notes here and there. Inside the tablet, there's a watch battery that never needs replacing, so you never have to worry about the tablet dying on you. It even comes with a comfy travel bag to keep it safe — and because it's small, it's a great alternative to a pad and paper.

71. A Solar-Powered Battery Pack That Can Charge Your Devices

Blavor Solar Power Bank, $30, Amazon

This portable solar battery pack functions as a backup battery for any phone, and is waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof, making it great for adventurers. It has a built-in flashlight that works during storms and power outages and is a great, durable charger for any emergency trip or an addition to camping gear.

72. The Silicone-Based Putty That Can Help You Think

Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty, $14, Amazon

This thinking putty is mega stretchy and can also bounce like a ball, and it's made with a silicone formula that will never dry out like standard putty. While it's quite fun to play with, it's also an excellent stress reliever and can help you focus by occupying idle hands. The thinking putty is available in a long list of wild and space-themed colors, such as neon green "Krypton," sparkly white "Northern Lights," and "Milky Way."

73. This Robot Vacuum That Cleans Floors Automatically

ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $120, Amazon

This robotic vacuum cleaner automatically cleans the floors of your home, be they covered in tile, hardwood, or carpet, with the push of a button. It also uses sensors to detect stairs and gaps, so it won't fall off the edge of anything and break. Less than three inches tall, the vacuum can fit under counter ledges, beds, and more to clean areas you otherwise can't really reach, keeping your home neater in between deep-clean days.

74. This Omelette Pan That Will Improve Your Breakfast Game

Techef Omelette Pan, $30, Amazon

This pan is designed to make omelettes and frittatas without any mess. It's easy to flip thanks to its double-riveted handles that stay cool to the touch, and each side of the aluminum pan heats food evenly and consistently. It's coated with non-stick Teflon that allows you to slide your omelette right out and makes the pan a breeze to clean.

