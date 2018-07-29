Admittedly, I'm a bit obsessed with anything that smells good and makes my space feel like a zen yoga studio. I spend more-than-acceptable amounts when my favorite brand of candles has their bi-annual sale, and I've been known to set off the smoke detector with incense. That being said, my one true vice is essential oils and the machines that adequately dispense them. If you're in the market for the best aromatherapy diffusers and humidifiers, you've come to the right place.

First thing's first: Humidifiers versus diffusers — is there a difference, and if so, what is it? The simplest way to explain it is that almost all diffusers are humidifiers, but not all humidifiers are diffusers. In other words, some machines (humidifiers) release moisture into the air, but their internal mechanisms can't handle the addition of essential oils. The best aromatherapy diffusers, on the other hand, can. Most also use water as their main vehicle for dispersing oils into the air, thus also hydrating your space in the process.

As a result, your home smells awesome, your air is easier to breathe in, your skin is happier, and your mood might even brighten a little bit. If you're loving the sound of all that, it's probably time to find a solid diffuser that suits your lifestyle. Here are nine of the best available right now.

1 The Top Pick: Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Set Pure Daily Care Ultimate Aromatherapy Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you're in the market for your first diffuser and want something that's equal parts stylish, practical, and an incredible value, opt for the Pure Daily Care ultimate aromatherapy set. It has all the most popular features, like seven LED color options and three pre-set timer functions — but it also comes with 10 free therapeutic-grade essential oils to get you started. It's made entirely from BPA-free materials with a classy wood-grain finish, and the ultrasonic mist is cool, quiet, and works alongside a 400-milliliter capacity. When it runs out, it'll turn off automatically for your safety. Glowing Review: "I’ve had many diffusers in my life and this one is my favorite! [...] I can’t believe I got this diffuser and all the oils for the price I paid! That is unheard of in the stores."

2 The Best Budget-Friendly Diffuser: InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $15 See On Amazon With over 92,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, the InnoGear essential oil diffuser is easily the most popular unit on Amazon. It's also one of the most affordable. According to reviewers, it "puts out a strong, thick mist [that] lasts a whole day," all thanks to its whisper-quiet ultrasonic operation. It also has seven different colors of LED mood lights that you can opt to filter through or set on one in particular. On continuous mist mode, it'll last you up to nine hours on one refill, and on intermittent mode, you'll have fresh, hydrated air for up to 11. The best part? It's $15. Glowing Review: "I’m a certified aromatherapist. For the price, this is a great little diffuser. It REALLY is. I’ve purchased this many, many times for housewarmings gifts and get-well care packages.”

3 The One For Air Purification: PureGlow Crystal Himalayan Salt Diffuser PureGlow Crystal Himalayan Salt Diffuser Amazon $60 See On Amazon Diffusers are trending right now. So are Himalayan salt lamps. Combine them into one genius unit, and you've got the ultimate relaxation duo. The PureGlow Crystal has a 160-milliliter water tank filled with real, hand-crafted Himalayan salt crystals. The diffuser releases your favorite essential oils into the air in the form of a cool mist, while the salt rocks create negative ions that purify your space of allergens, pollutants, and bacteria. There's even a built-in light with five levels of brightness, and all the touch-activated features can be used separately or together depending on your needs. Glowing Review: "Diffusers and Himalayan salt rock lamps are two of my favorite things and when I saw them paired together so beautifully I had to buy it!”

4 The Editor’s Pick: LEVOIT Essential Oil Humidifier LEVOIT Essential Oil Humidifier Amazon $78 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a serious humidifier with a large-capacity tank (one that can tackle big areas, but still works alongside essential oils), consider this LEVOIT humidifier, which outputs both warm and cold mist. “This humidifier has been a game-changer for me during those super cold months when my skin normally gets dry and itchy!” wrote Danielle Kraese, BDG Commerce Editor. “I love that it's got a sleek, modern design that blends right in with the rest of my bedroom decor, and the interface is easy to use (plus, the remote is so convenient). On top of that, the essential oil diffuser is amazing when I'm feeling congested or sick." It features a 6-liter capacity for up to 60 hours of continuous use. Glowing Review: “We splurged and got this one and it was worth it! It is very quiet and we very much appreciate how it has both cool and warm mist modes (it’s hot where we live). We also like being able to add essential oils.”

5 A Diffuser That Doubles As A Alarm Clock & Speaker: ArtNaturals Four-In-One Essential Oil Diffuser ArtNaturals Four-In-One Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $26 See On Amazon Looking for a diffuser to help you sleep at night? This one from ArtNaturals belongs on your bedside table. In addition to its cool mist humidifier with essential oil capabilities, it also has a built-in alarm clock, LED night light, and Bluetooth speaker. That way, you can lull yourself to sleep with lavender, a gentle glow, and your favorite playlist, and wake up on time and on the right side of the bed. Glowing Review: "Best diffuser I've ever bought. Really pushes out the smells of the oils. Great price and great features like alarm clock and Bluetooth. I will definitely be buying more."

6 The Travel-Friendly One: Syntus USB Car Essential Oil Diffuser Syntus USB Car Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don't wait until you get home to unwind a little. If you spend most of your time working or commuting, the Syntus portable diffuser can turn your car or desk into an oasis. Not only does it have a spill-resistant and compact design that easily fits in cup holders and tight spaces, but it's totally powered via USB. That means you can plug it into your laptop or car charger to hydrate the air and get the benefits of aromatherapy wherever you happen to be. It even has two misting modes and seven color-changing light options. Glowing Review: "I really love using this in my car. I fill in the morning and it lasts for my morning and evening commute and could keep on going! 2 hours plus some in terms of capacity. I love that you can have the light on or off."

7 The High-End Pick: Teo Beech Wood Diffuser Teo Beech Wood Diffuser Amazon $49 See On Amazon For those in the market for a quality diffuser that doubles as a sleek and elegant statement piece, there's the Pilgrim Teo diffuser. It's one of the best luxury options on the market because it has a handmade ceramic cover alongside an FSC-certified beech wood base. The ambient LED light has a pulsing meditation mode, while the ultrasonic diffuser is whisper-quiet with three automatic timers. Finally, the 120-milliliter water tank humidifies spaces up to 250 square feet. Glowing Review: "Gorgeous addition to the household. Both functional and attractive. We receive lots of compliments on it from friends and family. The warm lighting settings are beautiful and it lasts all day when you keep it on intermittent setting.”

8 A Model With Metal Cutouts: EQUSUPRO Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser EQUSUPRO Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $26 See On Amazon For the candle lover in your life — and maybe that's you — there's the EQUSUPRO essential oil diffuser. Its warm light, color-changing LEDs, and intricate metal encasing make it look almost like a candle, but it's actually a safe and convenient way to add essential oils and hydration to your space. The 100-milliliter tank can run for a few hours, and it’s earned over 13,000 reviews with an overall rating of 4.5 stars. If you don’t love the tree cut-out, it also comes in butterfly, deer, and oil designs. Glowing Review: "I’m so in love with my new diffuser. I decided to try it out because I was spending a ridiculous amount on candles. All I need is a drop or two of oil and it runs for about 6 hours despite being so small. I love all the colors too! Great purchase.”