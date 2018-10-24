First it was candles, then bulbs, then string lights, and then nets. The technology surrounding holiday lights just keeps evolving, and now that we have the best artificial Christmas trees with LED lights, it's as easy as ever to add some warmth and cheer to your home. After all, evenly stringing the lights is one of the most time-consuming steps, so when you opt for a pre-lit Christmas tree instead, you're that much closer to hanging your ornaments.

According to Consumer Reports, there are a few must-have features to consider when shopping for an artificial tree. The best pre-lit artificial Christmas trees all have hinged branches, a sturdy base, and fire-retardant needles, but it's also imperative that you choose the right kind of bulbs. LED lights use less electricity and fade rather than burning out, so you won't have to deal with a whole dead strand because of one single bulb.

Of course, convenience is a huge factor here, so all these best-selling artificial trees are extremely easy to set up. They come in three or four sections and feature the aforementioned hinged branches that simply fall into place. After that, you just connect the lights, fluff the branches, plug it in, and you're ready to start decorating.

1 National Tree Carolina Pine Artificial Christmas Tree National Tree Carolina Pine Artificial Christmas Tree Amazon $294 $210 See On Amazon Available sizes: 4.5, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 9 feet "No kidding, it looks like it's real," one reviewer says, and dozens more agree that it's only missing the woody scent and messy needles. Thanks to its full, rounded branches, multi-colored foliage, and built-in flocked pine cones, the National Tree Carolina pine tree will have all your guests fooled. It's pre-strung with 750 clear lights, and it's resistant to fire and allergens. No wonder buyers have given it a 4.5-star rating overall after 1,000 reviews. While, it's a bit more expensive and it'll require a good amount of fluffing before it looks like the picture, reviewers say it's worth the money and trouble. According to one reviewer: "I was surprised with the pinecones they look realistic. The lights on the tree are enough you don't need to add extra lights, they are bright and look elegant. The set up was easy. Took about 10 mins to set up. The needles didn't fall off and the clean up was easy, well worth the money and would recommend to anyone."

2 Evergreen Classics Color-Changing Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree Evergreen Classics Color-Changing Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree Amazon $234 See On Amazon Available sizes: 6.5, 7.5, 9 feet Colored lights are whimsical, but white lights are so classy — how could you possibly choose? Luckily, the Evergreen Classics spruce offers both, so you don't have to. Its 600 low-voltage LEDs switch between clear, multi-colored, or both (back and forth from one to the other) using the included remote, and it even comes with a foot pedal. Buyers say it's extremely easy to set up and is so "lush and real-looking" that they're filled "with childlike wonder." According to one reviewer: "Very quick delivery on this tree and it looks better in person than in the online pictures! My previous tree was beautiful so I was nervous to buy a new one online, however, I was so pleasantly surprised with how pretty it was in person. Especially after being decorated."

3 National Tree Downswept Douglas Fir Artificial Christmas Tree National Tree Downswept Douglas Fir Artificial Christmas Tree Amazon $600 $294 See On Amazon Available sizes: 7.5 feet (other sizes are available in different styles of trees) This easy-to-assemble Douglas fir by the National Tree Company has won over plenty of fans on Amazon. Available in just one size (7.5 feet tall), it's a bit less customizable than other trees on this list. But, the National Tree Company makes this in a few different styles and sizes, so there are other options if this height doesn't match your space. It has 750 clear LED lights that are fitted with special locks to keep the bulbs from falling out. They're also flame-resistant and, according to reviewers, "easy to setup and take down." According to one reviewer: "We have always had real trees and this year decided to go with an artificial one. Very nice and sturdy tree, easy to put together. I would definitely buy another one if I needed one."

4 Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree Amazon $429 See On Amazon Available sizes: 7 feet When it comes to the Balsam Hill classic blue spruce, you're getting over 2,300 branches and 850 LED lights — but you're also getting a ton of bonuses. This tree comes with a free storage bag, cotton gloves, replacement bulbs, extra fuses, and a foot pedal so you can easily turn it on and off. It even has a three-year limited warranty, too. "We were blown away at the level of detail," one reviewer raves. "This tree should last us for the rest of our lives." According to one reviewer: "The tree is sturdy and the pieces go together without a problem. I am very happy with my Balsam Hill tree. Can’t wait till next Christmas."

5 Pencil Slim Artificial Christmas Tree Pencil Slim Artificial Christmas Tree Amazon $160 See On Amazon Available sizes: 7 feet For college suites, tight apartments, and cozy cabins, there's the aptly-named Pencil Slim Christmas tree. Since it's only about 20 inches in diameter, it easily fits into tight corners or against walls, so you can enjoy some holiday warmth without the clutter. This one features over 300 lights and has soft-tip branches, should you back into it by accident. Keep in mind, this is only available in one height (7 feet), so be mindful of your ceiling height before purchase. According to one reviewer: "I searched high and low for a skinny tree that could fit in a small space. This tree is perfect! It’s still tall but fits perfectly in a narrow area. And it’s prelit! She loves it. She was able to fit her favorite ornaments on it and it looks beautiful."

6 Easy Treezy Pre-Decorated Christmas Tree Easy Treezy Pre-Decorated Christmas Tree Amazon $350 $250 See On Amazon Available sizes: 7.5 feet Extended work schedules, massive shopping lists, busy weekends — for some, it's the most hectic time of the year, so you may not have ample time to set up a tree. According to reviewers, the Easy Treezy Christmas tree takes a grand total of 90 seconds to fully assemble, and that's because it comes pre-lit and already decorated. Its four sections snap together with a genius magnetic design, so all you have to do is stack the pieces, plug in the bright LED bulbs, and enjoy. You can get this one in seven different decorated designs, as well as a few less ornate styles if that's more to your liking. According to one reviewer: "There was almost no fluffing, and there are no holes. I really dislike setting up artificial trees, with their pokey branches and time consuming fluffing. One of the best things about this tree is take down is just as easy. I had it down and back in the box in only a few minutes. This system is ingenious!"

7 National Tree White Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree National Tree White Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree Amazon $480 $256 See On Amazon Available sizes: 4.5, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 9 feet White trees have a certain magical elegance, and this Dunhill fir from National Tree is no exception. Its 2,500 hinged branches feature snow-white needles and 750 LED lights fitted with bulb locks, so if one burns out, the others stay lit. It's packed in a storage box that you can reuse, and it's also protected by a one-year warranty. One note: Since it's white, it's prone to discoloration, so pack it carefully and store it somewhere clean. According to one reviewer: "I'm using this 4.5" white tree on a large round glass sofa table in lieu of purchasing a large tree that sits on the floor. This small tree will be easier to store than a large one. Must be fluffed to look full but it wasn't difficult. All the lights work. This was a good find. Very pretty with a traditional Christmas tree shape."