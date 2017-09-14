When shopping for the best year-round down comforter, you'll want to keep a few things in mind. This may sound intuitive, but you'll want to search for a combination of warm down insulation for cold weather and a breathable design that allows airflow (think, 100% cotton covers). This will give the comforter the most versatility throughout the seasons.

You'll also want to pay mind to the fill power of any comforter you're looking at. Fill power represents the density of the comforter, and the higher the fill power the denser and warmer the filling. For most people, an all-season comforter will somewhere in the range of 500 to 650 fill power. That said, since a year-round comforter really should be suited to your climate and home, there are a few on this list that are a bit heavier than that, perfect for all seasons in a colder area. As you search, also factor in your sleep needs, and whether you tend to sleep warm or cold.

Also, pay mind to the type of feather used. Goose down feathers tend to be a bit warmer than duck down, thanks in part to the fact that goose feathers are naturally larger than duck feathers. That said, many comforters will offer a combination of feathers or be a bit hush hush about their specific feather blend.

That being said, not all down comforters are created equal. These eight are well worth the cost because they use high-quality materials that keep the temperature underneath balanced, so you can use them all year around — no matter how hot or cold it is outside.

1. A Comforter That's Hypoallergenic As Well As Breathable

Because it's soft, breathable, hypoallergenic, and great for sensitive skin, people are loving this all seasons down comforter. In comparison to others on this list, this comforter will be on the warmer side, in part due to its goose down feathers and 600 plus fill power. That said, it has a 600-thread-count cotton shell that can breathe, and uses sewn-through box stitching to prevent the down from shifting while you sleep.

According to one reviewer: I did a lot of research before purchasing this down comforter on the fill, material, etc. I found this one to be the most affordable genuine down comforter on the market. I love it!! I am so happy I got it! My [boyfriend] is a really hot sleeper so I was worried he wouldn’t like it but he loves it too! It keeps you the perfect temperature all night and isn’t too heavy. It’s definitely a year round comforter."

2. A Warm Goose Down Comforter That Comes In A Few Colors

Available in a few different colors, this luxe goose down comforter is great for all seasons. It has a breathable 100% cotton cover but warm goose down filling with a 600 fill power. This soft comforter comes in a range of sizes, all stitched with baffled box stitching that will keep the fill in place no matter how much you toss and turn at night.

According to one reviewer: "This is a wonderful, soft, comfortable down quilt. I absolutely love it. [Its] breathable fabric will keep you warm without making you sweat. The color is fabulous and it's not easy finding real down quilts that are not white."

3. A Non-Bulky Option That Combines Luxury With Durability

With a 233-thread-count Egyptian cotton cover, navy satin piped edges, and four corner tabs to anchor your duvet, the Basic Beyond goose down comforter is luxurious as well as affordable. Because of the 650 fill power, it's great for those who tend to get cold at night, and it is hypoallergenic to ensure that your sinuses are as comfortable as your body.

According to one reviewer: "Bought two - one for a guest room in Florida and one for a college student in South Carolina. The weight is a good year round weight for warmer climates (especially in air [conditioning]). Enough baffles so the fill stays put."

4. A Comforter That Uses Cotton From The Nile River Valley To Provide Balanced Warmth

This 750-fill-power goose down comforter is specifically designed to provide medium warmth that suits any season. That said, it's one of the warmer options on this list, so it's better for mild climates that don't get too hot in the summertime. It's woven to a luxurious 1200 threads per square inch, and the cotton is grown in the Nile River Valley. It's even got a "baffle box" design that's meant to keep the down in place, so it doesn't shift all the way to one side if you move around while you sleep.

According to one reviewer: "My bed has never looked so plush," raves one reviewer who calls this a "Fluffy poof of wonder."

5. A Soft Comforter Made From Non-Live-Pluck Feathers

The all-season down comforter is an affordable option that has a 100% cotton exterior, 233 thread count, and is made with non-live-pluck feathers, so even though this is not a vegan comforter, no animals are harmed in the making of this comforter. It's also machine washable and has corner loops for attaching it to a duvet cover. While the specific fill power of this comforter isn't listed, many reviewers confirm it's great for all seasons.

According to one reviewer: "Very comfortable. Just as I expected. It has a nice fill ratio per square. I like having the tabs in the corners to tie to my duvet cover. I’m planning to use it year round."

6. This Down Comforter With A Heavy Fill Power Available In Two Warmths

The Puredown Down Comforter has super puffy white down and a 100% pure cotton exterior, but a few extra features make it unique. It's made with a baffle box stitch for consistent airflow in the hotter months, and it has a 600 fill power that's warm but not too heavy. It has corner loops that easily connect it to a duvet cover, and it even comes in two different warmths, a year-round option and a light-warmth option.

According to one reviewer: "I'm so happy with this comforter! I was nervous to buy it online but knew I wanted proper down and this price was right. It's exactly what I wanted- lightweight for all year round in overheated NYC apartments but heavy enough to feel great. Def happy with it."

7. This Goose Down Comforter That's Lighter-Weight

This goose down comforter is hypoallergenic and has a fill power of 500, making it one of the lighter options on this list. It has a 600-thread-count cotton exterior, and its fluffy yet lightweight. However, the real draw is that this one is machine washable, so you don't have to take it to a specialty cleaners if it gets dirty. You can even dry it in the sunshine to refresh and revitalize your duvet all over again.

According to one reviewer: "Not too heavy, not too light. We put this in a duvet and have been nice and cozy without overheating ever since. It fluffed up beautifully after we took it out of the package and allowed it to air out for a several hours. If you are looking for a heavy, high-fill comforter look elsewhere. But if you'd like something that can transition nicely between seasons this is the one for you!"

8. A Comforter Made From 600-Thread-Count Cotton That Feels Like Silk

With a cover made from 600-thread-count cotton, the WENERSI Premium Goose Down Comforter is one of the silkiest options on this list. It's also one of the warmest, filled with a Siberian natural white down adn a 750+ fill power. Like the others, this one has baffled boxes to prevent shifting, but they're double-stitched for optimal durability.

According to one reviewer: "Very good quality, and very comfortable. [Y]ou can use this comforter [all] year long, and it is washable too. I love it."