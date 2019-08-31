In theory, slides are among the comfiest shoes you can find. However, the reality is that they often end up flopping around on your feet, giving you blisters, or making your feet sore. That's why I've spent time combing through the internet to find you the most comfortable slides in existence based on these four important factors.

Well-cushioned footbeds: While slides are often prone to hard footbeds, I made sure all of these have soft EVA foam or other cushioning materials for extra comfort. Some picks even have added features like arch support, and all of them have reviews vouching for their comfort. Shock-absorbing soles: In addition to the footbeds, I made sure the soles are well-built with a shock-absorbing layer to help prevent your feet from getting tired. I also looked for some degree of traction and grip. Soft, no-chafe straps: Another common problem with slides is rough straps that cut into your skin or give you blisters. All of these slides are made with soft straps that fans say don't rub or chafe. Snug fit: If you've ever walked around in slides that are too loose, you know how easy they are to accidentally kick off. Each of my picks feature a snug design, many with adjustable closure systems like VELCRO, buckles, or hooks. Just note that slides in general tend to run big, so examine the sizing carefully and consider ordering a size down.

Given these factors, here are the most comfortable women's slides.

1 These Extra-Padded Slides With Contoured "Cloudfoam" Footbeds adidas Women's Adilette Cloudfoam+ Slide Sandal Amazon $51 See On Amazon — Also available on DSW, $21 What's great about them: A popular pick on Amazon with more than 100 five-star reviews, these padded women's slides feature soft, lightweight footbeds made from an EVA blend called Cloudfoam, and reviewers note that they're extremely comfortable. The synthetic strap is strong and durable without rubbing the tops of your feet, while the comfy cushioning offers plenty of shock absorption. They come in 11 colors and a wide variety of sizes. Just note that the box may display UK sizing so don't be alarmed if it looks different than the size you ordered. What fans say: “These slides are very cute and made out of the most comfortable material I have ever worn. I LOVE the plush cushion feel. It feels like walking on clouds.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 41

2 These Popular Foam-Infused Slides With More Than 21,000 Reviews NIKE Women's Benassi Just Do It Synthetic Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon — Also available on Rack Room Shoes, $25 What's great about them: These versatile women's slides, which boast more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon, are the ultimate multipurpose shoe that can be used for anything from sports to running errands to lounging around the house. The foam-infused shoes are exceptionally comfortable, with lightweight shock absorption and soft, cushy footbeds. They have strong synthetic leather straps, grippy soles, and come in dozens of cute colors and patterns. What fans say: “I have had several Nike slides over the years, and I still find these to be the most comfortable and long-lasting. Great product. Highly recommend.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 21

3 These High-Rebound Shoes With Cushioning Designed For Fitness Walking Skechers Women's Go Run 600-Sunrise Slide Sandal Amazon $40 $30 See On Amazon — Also available on Skechers, $50 What's great about them: Capable of sustaining repeated impacts, these high-rebound women's slides are excellent for power-walking or other high-energy activities that involve repetitive pressure on the foot. The insoles showcase performance technology called Goga Mat that offers extra cushioning in the contoured footbed, and they're shock-absorbing, too. On top of that, the elastic cross-band ensures a snug, chafe-free fit. What fans say: "Very comfy on my feet - and I have a hard time wearing shoes other than my orthotic ones. These are great for walking around my home and outside. The elastic is comforting - not binding - and stretches with my feet. My feet stay where they are supposed to while walking. Excellent shoes!!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 6

4 A Pair Of Slipper Slides That Come In So Many Colors Spesoul Furry Slipper Slides Amazon $17 See On Amazon What’s great about them: Unwind from a full day on your feet and slip on these cozy house slippers. Despite their fluffy appearance, these slipper slides are made from an outdoor-safe EVA sole that is comfortable and supportive. These slides even have grips on the bottom so they give you extra grip when you’re on slippery surfaces. These come in a range of colors and shades, including leopard print, rainbow, and a range of pastels. What fans say: “Love these slides! So cute and feels cushiony under my feet. Perfect for running errands or a comfy type of day.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11.5

Available colors: 18

5 A Cult-Favorite Pair Of Strappy Chaco Slides Chaco Women's Chillos Slide Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon — Also available on Chaco, $30 What’s great about them: Outdoor enthusiasts and trendsetters alike love a functional pair of Chaoco kicks. Designed with a high-abrasion EVA midsole, a Chaco orthopedic footbed, and solid arch support, the Chillos Slide from Chaco is a clear favorite with nearly 3,000 five-star ratings. Customers also love how lightweight yet supportive these feel on their feet — along with the many color options available. What fans say: “I need arch support and these give just enough. They look cute in jeans and with a cute maxi dress. I’ll definitely be purchasing more. Highly recommend [these] if you are looking for a comfortable everyday versatile slide!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 21

6 A Pair of Comfortable Cloud Slides That Are So Lightweight Cushionaire Women's Feather Recovery Slide Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon What’s great about them: Cloud slides are currently having a moment. You can find them almost everywhere — however according to over 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these slides from Cushhionaire separate themselves from the rest. Their soft and flexible upper, non-slip outsole, and molded cushion footbed will feel comfortable and lightweight on your feet. These slides are perfect to wear around the house or even if you need to step out for a quick errand. What fans say: “I have bought and I have been given every type of cloud slipper out there on the market. These are the most comfortable out of them all!!! I’ve already bought two pairs. Great colors.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 21

7 These Buckle Slides With Tons Of Fun Designs Freedom Moses Women's Moses Two Band Slides Amazon $50 $25 See On Amazon What’s great about them: Amazon customers often compare these double-banded slides to Birkenstocks for their design. However many reviewers note that these are more fitting and less bulky. They’re made of soft PCU material that cushions your feet with molded buckles and a molded textured footbed. Choose from over 40 designs to match any type of look! They’re also waterproof and slip-resistant. What fans say: “Love these shoes - purchased in multiple colors and styles. Fit is perfect and they are really comfortable for the pool or everyday use.” Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 40+

8 These Fuzzy Slides That Feel Like Slippers To Wear Crocs Classic Cozzzy Fuzzy Sandal Slides Amazon $49 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're looking for practical, functional slides that you can wear all year round, these slides from Crocs are a great choice. They feature a simple design that's cute without being too cumbersome, and they go with everything. These are lined with a fuzzy fabric that makes these feel like slippers, but the bottoms are waterproof so you can wear them out and about. What fans say: “Omg I freaking love these crocs! They are so stylish and comfortable, keeping your feet warm while showing off your pedi(cure).” Available sizes: 4 - 17

Available colors: 9

9 These Comfy But Stylish Sandals With Hidden Arch Support For Sore Feet Vionic Women's Skylar Slide Sandals With Concealed Arch Support Amazon $40 See On Amazon What's great about them: Designed with hidden arch support, these comfortable women's slides are made for folks who need the extra support to prevent their feet from getting sore. With a well-cushioned EVA footbed, this style — which boasts the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance — features a bio-mechanical design that molds to the contours of your foot to move with it, providing orthotic comfort. The soft triple-strap upper has a buckle at the bottom and a hook-and-loop closure at the top for a blister-free custom fit. What fans say: “These sandals are super comfy and so cute. I wore them every day on a recent trip to Hawaii after my Tevas gave me several major blisters. These were the only shoes I could wear comfortably that didn’t aggravate the blisters. I ordered the cork ones and they match almost everything. Great arch support too. Highly recommend these shoes and Vionic!” Available sizes: 6 — 11 (regular and wide)

Available colors: 3

10 A Pair of Slides That Are Perfect For The Pool NUUSOL Hailey Slide Women's Non-Slip Flip Flops Amazon $40 See On Amazon What's great about them: These slip-resistant slides are perfect for the outdoors whether you’re at the beach, the pool, or the lake. Being made from non-porous materials, these shoes won’t absorb moisture, dirt, or odors. Plus they’re machine-washable. The Hailey Slide is designed with a lightweight and soft supportive foam known as EVASOL — which means they will actually form to the shape of your foot over time becoming even more comfortable. The arch support and deep heel cup on these shoes promote good posture as well. What fans say: "The sandals are surprisingly lightweight. But...boy did they do their job! My Plantar fasciitis is like gone, gone, gone. I am amazed. My only concern is that winter is coming and what do I wear to keep my feet warm.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 7

11 These Cute Slides That Minimize Foot Pain, According To Reviewers MEGNYA Orthopedic Slides Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon What's great about them: These orthopedic slides were designed with plantar fasciitis heel pain in mind. The adjustable strap allows you to customize the fit and the deep heel cup on these shoes offers stabilizing support that will enhance comfort and relieve pain. Additionally, they’re equipped with a U-shaped rubber hollow outsole that holds you steady as your tread through rough surfaces along with proper arch support. What fans say: “I have plantar fasciitis, which is the reason I ordered these sandals. When I felt the high arch, I thought the pain would increase. But I had less pain after wearing them for several hours than I've had for weeks. The arch is very supportive, and the sole is soft enough to feel soothing. Now, my feet feel so much better that I put these on when I get out of bed and keep them on all day.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 5

12 These Cooling Knit Slides That Are Perfect For Sweaty Feet Skechers Go Walk Arch Fit Knit Slide Amazon $61 See On Amazon — Also available on Skechers, $64 What's great about them: If you're prone to sweaty feet, these breathable women's slides are a fantastic choice to help cut down on that squishy, sticky feeling that happens with some options. They're constructed with lightweight, cooling mesh that's specifically designed to prevent your feet from overheating and reduce perspiration. The flat seams stabilize the structure of the mesh so it doesn't feel wobbly while also minimizing friction (read: fewer blisters). The arch-fit contoured footbed is also podiatrist-approved. What fans say: love these shoes!!! I was looking for a supportive, casual sandal for the summer. I have plantar fasciitis and I need a good supportive shoe to minimize foot pain. I took a chance and ordered these shoes, and I am so grateful that I did. I could wear these shoes for an all-day shopping trip!!” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 5

13 A Stylish Pair of Woven Slides Easy To Dress Up Mtzoya Braided Leather Sandals Amazon $20 See On Amazon What’s great about them: Looking for a comfortable slide that you can dress up? These stylish woven slides are just as fashionable as they are comfortable. Whether you’re on your feet shopping all day or dancing at a wedding, and they have a soft latex bottom that is comfortable to wear for a long period of time. Choose from a bunch of different braided designs and neutral colors based on your style. Bonus, many reviewers say these shoes are great for anyone with wide feet. What fans say: “I have wide feet and these fit perfectly. I usually wear a 7.5 and I ordered a 7.5 and they fit as expected. The braiding feels good across the top of my foot and the foot bed is soft/padded well. I would buy these again!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 33