If your morning routine begins with a smoothie, it can be super helpful to invest in one of the best personal blenders. Sized for one or two servings, a personal blender can powerfully blend up your favorite fruit or veggies at just the touch of the button. But as you search, keep in mind your personal needs.

While some blenders will come with a few different sized cups that allow you to customize how much you are blending, others are smaller and more compact, designed to be taken with you on the go. You'll also need to be mindful of budget. While leading brands like Ninja, NutriBullet, and Cuisinart make fantastic personal blenders, going with a name-brand blender will cost a bit more.

Having a great kitchen tool that blends up an instant, portable breakfast makes it so much easier to eat healthy. You can customize your own juices, make protein powder shakes, or have a coffee frappé without stepping into a Starbucks. Plus, starting your day with tons of fruits and vegetables will make you feel amazing. And it doesn't hurt that these nine personal blenders are totally affordable.

1 A Ninja Personal Blender With Two Different Sized Travel Cups Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender Amazon $120 $58 See On Amazon This Ninja blender comes with 24-ounce and 16-ounce travel cups made of BPA-free plastic, so you'll be able to customize how much smoothie you'll be able to make The extractor blades are powered by a 900-watt motor that easily blends ice, fruits, and seeds for a tasty, nutritional smoothie. Even better, the whole thing is dishwasher safe. And, since the travel cups come with companion lids that are easy to drink from, you can bring these on the go. This blender even comes with a booklet with 75 recipes you can try. According to one reviewer: "Very useful as a blender for small portions, easy to use, simple to clean up and take up minimum counter/cupboard space."

2 A Personal Blender With A Workout-Friendly Travel Cup Oster My Blend 250-Watt Blender Amazon $25 $22 See On Amazon For a super affordable price, this Oster blender does a fantastic job grinding up fruit, ice, and veggies for your favorite smoothies. Simply pop all of your ingredients into the 20-ounce sport bottle (made from BPA-free plastic), and then blend. You can remove the BPA-free sports bottle, snap on the lid with a spout, and take your juice on the go. Plus, it's small enough for even the tiniest kitchens. While this blender gets the job done, the 400-watt motor (on the ice setting, 250 watts on the blend setting) is considerably less powerful than the splurge-worthy blender above. According to one reviewer: "For this price range, this personal blender packs a pretty decent punch! If you are looking for a simple blender to make your daily smoothies, this blender works really well. I put it to the test using frozen fruits, ice, seeds and nut butters, and it did an amazing job blending each of those items."

3 This 11-Piece Magic Bullet With 39,000 Amazon Reviews Magic Bullet Blender Set (11 Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon With two different cups, sized 16 and 8 ounces respectively (according to reviewers), this 11-piece Magic Bullet is a great option for blend-and-go smoothies. The base has a 250-watt motor that's powerful enough to blend up sauces, dips, and fruit smoothies. This set comes with a recipe book and the backing of almost 40,000 Amazon reviews. According to one reviewer: "WE absolutely love this little wonder. My entire family uses it daily. We love smoothies and salsa. Just drop a few bananas , strawberries and yogurt or milk and ice and its deliciousness in seconds. it works great and its safe for all ages. I highly recommend it. great price too."

4 A Travel-Sized Personal Blender That's Just $17 Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $17 See On Amazon For a truly unbeatable price, this Hamilton Beach personal blender is a bit smaller than others on the list, but makes incredible smoothies and is that much easier to store. The 14-ounce travel cup comes with its own lid and is even dishwasher safe. The motor on this blender is the weakest so far, at just 175 watts. But, with 14,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.3-star rating, reviewers think it does a great job of blending up everything they need. And, when it comes to the most compact personal blender, you can't get better than this. According to one reviewer: "It's powerful enough to blend frozen fruit into my smoothies, and even some kale. Of course the cup is relatively small so you have to be careful not to put too much of that stuff in. I got it to use as a travel blender (which it's great for) - but a while back I found that I'd stopped using my big heavy counter blender, and now just use this one every day."

5 A USB-Rechargeable Portable Blender You Can Use On The Go PopBabies Personal Smoothie Blender Amazon $40 $34 See On Amazon For anyone with an on-the-go lifestyle, a USB-rechargeable personal blender like this one is a fantastic purchase. The entire blender is powered by a USB cord, so you can fill the blender and charge it ahead of time, and bring it with you on your commute or when you're out and about. The 14-ounce travel jar is on the small side, but since the entire blender is one piece, it couldn't be easier to store and carry. According to one reviewer: "This is the best blender I’ve ever had. Looks so cute and really easy to use. The best thing I like about it is that it is portable for me to carry it with me to everywhere. It can perfectly and sufficiently fulfill the requirement of a single juicer. And it is really easy to clean."

6 A Top-Tier NutriBullet That's Worth The Splurge NutriBullet High-Speed Blender/Mixer System (12 Pieces) Amazon $93 See On Amazon The OG personal blender, this NutriBullet will give you an amazing smoothie every time. With a 600-watt motor, this thing has no trouble blending ice, fruits, or vegetables. You get two different blades, sealable lids, and two different travel cups with handles. It also comes with a nutrition guide with great recipes and ideas. According to one reviewer: "I love this thing!! It's only 600 watts but its very powerful! Twice a day, I blend fresh kale/spinach, frozen banana, frozen strawberries, frozen apples, frozen blueberries and frozen raspberries. Once a week, I buy fresh fruit and then I put the combination in a ziplock and I freeze it so that my smoothie is slushy!!"

7 A Slim, Sleek Personal Blender That's BPA-Free OYeet Personal Blender for Shakes and Smoothies Amazon $70 See On Amazon This blender is sleek looking for any countertop and is made of BPA-free Eastman Tritan plastic that's super durable. The exterior is wrapped in a BPA-free silicone sleeve that's insulated so your hand won't be cold when you grab your smoothie to go. The blender cup can hold up to 18 ounces of smoothie (only 15 ounces of raw ingredients), and the 1,000-watt motor is super powerful so you'll have all your bases covered. According to one reviewer: "Enjoyed this mini blender for daily use. The design is presto stylish and sleek. And the blender is powerful for shakes or smoothies. It’s also easy to clean. Recommend!"

8 A Powerful Blender That's Great For Smoothie Bowls Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker Amazon $120 $90 See On Amazon This Ninja blender is one of the pricier ones on this list, but it has tons of features that make it worth the splurge. You'l get three travel cups (two 24-ounce smoothie cups and one 14-ounce smoothie bowl cup) with this personal blender. It also has four pre-set AutoIQ buttons that can automatically blend to your desired result (a button for smoothie bowls, one for smoothies), which all are powered by the incredible 1,200-watt motor — far and away the most powerful on this list. Best yet, all the blender parts are dishwasher safe. No wonder this has a 4.8-star Amazon rating after 900 reviews. According to one reviewer: "This thing blends the hell out of my frozen fruit and the 60 second auto blend feature is really nice. Highly recommend if you want something that can blend anything for your morning smoothie."