Whether you're throwing a dinner party or simply enjoying a solo-dinner in the style of an adult Lunchable, a good charcuterie board is something everyone should have. The best charcuterie boards are made from natural materials like wood or slate, and have enough surface area to display charcuterie, cheese, and any accompaniments you might want to add like honey, dried fruit, or nuts.

Hardwoods make the best charcuterie boards because they are nonporous, while other natural materials like bamboo — which is technically a grass — and slate also make great serving platters for cured meats. It's important to note that almost no charcuterie boards are dishwasher-safe, and it's always better to hand-wash or wipe them down with a damp cloth immediately after use to ensure that they don't absorb the smells of your charcuterie.

Once you've landed on your preferred material, you'll want to consider size. Smaller boards are great for highlighting favorite ingredients as part of a spread, or making individual charcuterie platters for a dinner party. Larger options are also great for entertaining, or for making a platter for a smaller group. Some larger charcuterie boards have multiple layers for separating and displaying items, and they fold for easy storage.

With all of this in mind, here are some of the best charcuterie boards you can buy on Amazon right now.

1. A Multipurpose Charcuterie Board With A Beautiful Wood Grain

Dimensions: 18 x 9.5 x 1 inches

Material: Camphor laurel

Weight: 6 pounds

This stunning hardwood board from FabSlabs is made from camphor laurel, a durable hardwood with a tight grain. FabSlabs makes each of their boards from a single piece of wood, and they have natural antibacterial properties, which makes them an especially great choice for serving cured meats and funky cheeses. This board is large enough to make a platter for entertaining a small crowd, but it's just as good for making a decadent charcuterie board for two. I have this board in the small and medium sizes, and I use them for everything from charcuterie and sandwich boards to everyday food prep — and they're so attractive, I leave them out on my counter. This one also features a hole in one corner, so you can easily hang it on a hook or peg board to store.

One fan raved: “I usually don't take the time to write reviews, but this Fab Slab is so awesome that I really felt I had to let everyone who is buying a wooden board that you don't need to shop any further, buy this one! I purchased the large slab and it is beautiful. I'm keeping it on my kitchen counter because it is too beautiful to hide away in a cabinet.”

2. A Round Charcuterie Board That Collapses For Easy Storage

Dimensions: 18 x 18 x 3.2 inches

Material: Bamboo

Weight: 4.5 pounds

This round cutting board is made from bamboo, a hard grass that provides an eco-friendly option for charcuterie boards since it is easy and fast to re-grow. This model collapses down to just a quarter of its full size, making it an excellent option for anyone short on storage space. It features four distinct cutting and serving surfaces, including two with raised edges that are perfect for serving nuts, olives, and dried fruits. It has a handy slide-out drawer that houses an included three-piece cheese set, so it's also a great option for the meat-and-cheese lover in your life.

One fan raved: “Made Christmas. This nice folding/sliding bamboo board was the perfect Christmas gift for my husband who likes woodmaking. We use it at home and it works great. We have not traveled with it, nor do we plan to. This gift was selected off of the function, storage space, and craftiness. I would recommend this over the non-folding ones any day. I love how I can slide the pieces back into each other and put it away until next event.”

3. A 6-Pack Of Mini Slates For Making Individual Charcuterie Boards

Dimensions: 6 x 0.1 x 8.75 inches

Material: Slate

Weight: 5.7 pounds

These mini slate boards come in a set of six, so you can make individual charcuterie boards for your next dinner party, or highlight unique ingredients and pairings. They're made of slate, a natural material with low porosity that provides a dramatic backdrop to your charcuterie. The set also comes with three pieces of chalk, so you can easily label each board with the name of a guest, or the ingredients featured. And at just $3 per board when you buy the set, your at-home charcuterie boards will still be way less expensive than getting one at a restaurant — serving platters included.

One fan raved: “Exactly what I was looking for! I had a small family dinner and wanted to everyone’s hands out of one charcuterie board so made an individual board for all. These boards were perfect!”

4. A Tiered Serving Ladder That’s Great For Entertaining

Dimensions: 15 x 24 x 4 inches

Material: Acacia

Weight: 3.5 pounds

This three-tiered serving ladder from TOSCANA is made from acacia, a decay-resistant hardwood that's both attractive and long-lasting. Each tray is just over 5 inches wide, and their lengths vary from 12 inches at the top to 18 inches at the bottom, so you can group ingredients together and display everything from cured meats and cheeses to sweets, all on one piece of serving-ware. Removable trays and a fold-flat ladder design make storage easy, even in small kitchens. This eye-catching display is made by a family-owned brand that’s been in business since 1982, and is backed by a built-to-last guarantee.

One fan raved: "Beautiful! This set up is perfect for smaller treats/snacks, but can easily accommodate a small number of cupcakes, pastries, etc!"