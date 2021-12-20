Did you save shopping to the last minute? It’s ok, me too. To make your life easier, I’ve put together a list of gifts your family and friends will love to get. You can rest easy because these gifts ship quickly to reach your door on time and they’re shockingly affordable. All that’s left to do is click “Buy Now,” on at least one of the 35 best cheap gifts you can still get in time for Christmas.

These gifts run the gamut from practical picks like the flashlight gloves the fisher in your life will love to the luxurious Bluetooth speaker that actually looks like a lantern. I’ve considered everyone on your list, whether you’re shopping for Grandma or your teen sibling. And you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a quality gift on time.

Check out the technology picks I’ve included such as the wireless earbuds with an affordable price tag that will shock you or the cozy beanie that has a secret built-in Bluetooth speaker. Or if you’re shopping for the hostess with the mostest, I’ve included bamboo cutting boards, a mixology set, and a set of six stainless steel mixing bowls.

Whoever you’re shopping for doesn’t have to suffer just because you left shopping to the last minute. Now you can order a quality gift that will arrive on time and under budget — but hurry.

1 This Skincare Set That’s The Ultimate Pampering Gift Burt's Bees Gift Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon This Burt's Bees travel set is the gift anyone on your list will love. Made with all-natural ingredients, the products in this five-piece package include hand salve, body lotion, cleansing cream, foot cream, and lip balm to help keep your skin pampered and hydrated wherever you go.

2 A Complete Beard Grooming Kit For Under $25 Xikezan Beard Grooming Kit Amazon $23 See On Amazon This beard grooming kit is Amazon’s #1 bestseller. The complete set makes the perfect gift for the burly man in your life. It comes with beard shampoo and conditioner, oil, balm, a brush and comb, and scissors, all in a storage bag. It’s only $22 and even includes a beard care e-book.

3 The Supportive Slippers With Memory Foam Insoles NDB Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon These slippers have a non-slip rubber sole so no one can judge you for grabbing the mail or walking the dog in these babies — and at just $25, these are a steal of a deal. They feature memory foam insoles and a moldable synthetic suede upper that’s the definition of cozy. Just slip them on to keep your toes warm all day long.

4 This Unique Blanket That Looks Like A Tortilla CASOFU Burritos Blanket Amazon $31 See On Amazon For the Mexican food lover, snag this soft and unique tortilla blanket. The giant, double-sided blanket looks like you’re wrapped up in a burrito. It’s surprisingly soft and not-so-surprisingly a big conversation starter. It’s machine-washable and is available in other fun food choices such as waffles and pizza.

5 The Vegan Makeup Bag For The Travel Bug Gonex Large Makeup Bag Amazon $16 See On Amazon This oversized makeup bag is on every travel bug’s wishlist and this one is only $16. The water-resistant bag is made of vegan leather and has a durable metal zipper. There’s plenty of room for all of your toiletries in the three interior pockets, large main compartment, and two side pockets. And it’s not just for makeup — the silky-lined bag is great for any kind of storage.

6 This Decorative Set Of Scented Soy Candles Yinuo Scented Candles Gifts Set (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong by gifting candles and this set of four is stylish and delicious-smelling. This pack of soy candles each comes in a whimsical tin vessel and includes a gift box that’s ready to put under the tree. Your family and friends will enjoy four unique scents: spring, lavender, lemon, and Mediterranean fig and each one will burn for up to 30 hours.

7 A 5-Pack Of Festive Wool Socks For less Than $25 YZKKE Wool Crew Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These cozy wool-blend socks are a flawless holiday gift. This pack comes with five pairs of socks in a variety of colors, and you can choose among 18 additional packs of bright and festive socks. These crew socks wick moisture and fight odor. These socks have medium-thickness yet allow your feet to breathe, finding that happy medium between “too hot” and “too cold.”

8 The Cozy Beanie With Built-In Bluetooth Headphones ASIILOVI Bluetooth Beanie Amazon $29 See On Amazon This beanie is a two-for-one gift because the knit material is more than just warm — it also doubles as a set of headphones. This beanie hooks up to your phone via Bluetooth to play music for up to 10 hours. The headphones themselves are hidden inside the beanie and the discreet controls make playing your favorite jams easy. Choose from two styles: a braided knit with a thick cuff and a tight-fitting sleek design.

9 A Reversible Throw Blanket That Ships Quickly Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon Nothing says holiday time quite like a cozy blanket and this one ships quickly. The $22 throw features a smooth fleece-face sherpa on one side and a fluffy plush sherpa on the other. These decorative blankets are as comfortable as they are stylish. The blanket comes in 25 colors.

10 This Brown Sugar Scrub That Exfoliates Skin Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub Amazon $14 See On Amazon Give the gift of some self-love by gifting this pampering essential: a brown sugar body scrub. It can help clear scars, stretch marks, calluses, and even acne. Its 100% natural formula exfoliates and moisturizes simultaneously to reveal more glowing skin. You can use it on your face and body and it works wonders before waxing or shaving.

11 These Portable, Rechargeable Hand Warmers Karecel Hand Warmers Amazon $27 See On Amazon For the one who’s always cold, these rechargeable hand warmers are a gift to give with confidence. The portable heaters are double-sided and offer three different heat settings. It fits in the palm of your hand, so it’s easy to take with you on the go. Plus, it doubles as a charging bank with a USB port to power up your phone. It will run for up to eight hours.

12 A High-End Leather Toiletry Bag That’s Under $45 KOMALC Premium Buffalo Leather Unisex Toiletry Bag Travel Dopp Kit Amazon $43 See On Amazon This handcrafted leather toiletry bag is surprisingly affordable at just $43. The high-end materials like Buffalo leather, metal zippers, and water-resistant interior lining are classy and durable. It holds plenty of toiletries, has a sturdy handle, and boasts a chic retro look.

13 This Crowd Favorite Four-Piece Bedsheet Set Mellanni Queen Bed Sheets Amazon $36 See On Amazon These microfiber bedsheets are affordable and highly rated with more than 269,000 reviews. They’re made of brushed microfiber, so they are breathable and feel soft and silky — a gift anyone will love. The four-piece set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The fitted sheet has deep pockets and elastic to wrap all the way around your mattress and stay put and these sheets come in more than 40 colors.

14 A Bartender Kit For The Aspiring Mixologist Modern Mixology Bartender Kit with Stand Amazon $33 See On Amazon For aspiring mixologists, this kit has everything they need to learn their new craft. For less than $35, this bartender set includes a martini shaker, jigger, strainer, bar mixer spoon, tongs, and a bottle opener. Plus it comes with a sleek wood stand and a book full of cocktail recipes. It’s earned more than 5,000 reviews, including one that noted, “The quality is great and very classy/fits beautifully with my kitchen. [...] this will be my go-to gift-giving choice for birthdays/graduations/ holidays!!”

15 This Magnetic Pickup Tool For The Handy One RAK Magnetic Pickup Tool Amazon $27 See On Amazon For the handyman or woman on your list, this magnetic pickup tool is a lifesaver. The telescoping magnet stick features LED lights and a strong magnet to help you collect dropped screws, nuts, and bolts. It extends to 22-inches to assist even in those hard-to-reach spots. The 360-degree flexible neck comes in handy for anyone working on cars, boards, plumbing, or home DIY projects.

16 The Variety Pack Of Face Masks For Every Skin Concern DERMAL Facial Mask Sheet (24-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Snag this $15 pack of face masks and divvy them up among your family and friends. This pack ships quickly and the masks include a wide array of plant-derived ingredients that target various skincare needs. Each sheet mask contains formulations like aloe to soothe irritated skin, cucumber for hydration, and charcoal for targeting clogged pores — as well as vitamin E and collagen.

17 This Beautiful, Refillable Writing Journal Beyong Leather Writing Journal Amazon $11 See On Amazon The New Year is the perfect time for setting goals and staying organized. Help everyone on your list get the year off to a great start with this leather writing journal. The loose-leaf design and small, built-in binder mean you can refill the book and use it forever. Rely on it to write down your to-do lists, goals, or daily journal entries. It comes in three colors and two sizes: 7-inch and 5-inch options.

18 A Jade Roller And Gua Sha For Some Holiday Pampering Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Face Roller Amazon $24 See On Amazon This jade roller and gua sha set help to keep your skin glowing — which makes it a cheap gift for anyone on your list (including yourself.) It promotes blood circulation and relaxes your muscles while energizing your skin. The roller has two sides, one for larger sections of your face like your cheeks, and the other for more narrow places like your nose and under your eyes.

19 The Facial Spray Trio That Refreshes Your Skin Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Gift this crowd-favorite trio of facial sprays to the beauty-lover on your list. With just a little spritz on your skin, you’ll instantly feel refreshed, hydrated, and invigorated by the herbal scent and moisturizing properties. This spray is made with aloe, herbs, and rose water and can be applied over makeup without ruining it. The small bottle is perfect for taking on the go when you need a boost. It’s vegan and free of oils.

20 A Pair Of Convenient Flashlight Gloves For $20 LED Flashlight Glove Gifts Amazon $20 See On Amazon For the handy person in your life, these flashlight gloves are sure to please. With more than 10,000 reviews, these are Amazon’s #1 bestseller in “handheld flashlights.” The gloves wrap around your wrist, thumb, and pointer finger and feature bright LED lights on the fingertips. These are perfect for anyone who likes to fish, camp, or work on cars.

21 This Two-Pack Of Bamboo, Anti-Bacterial Cutting Boards Olive's Kitchen Organic Bamboo Cutting Board Set (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These bamboo cutting boards are practical and thoughtful gifts. Not only are these boards works of art that look beautiful on your countertop, but they’re low maintenance. They’re resistant to knife scarring and bacterial-resistant so you don’t have to worry about them retaining liquids or moisture over time. This two-pack comes with a medium-sized and extra-large-sized board, each with built-in grooves for juices and non-slip grip feet on the bottom to hold it in place.

22 The Herb Garden Kit You Can Grow In Your Window Planter's Choice 9 Herb Window Garden Amazon $35 See On Amazon The nine herb starter kit is a unique gift that comes with everything you need to grow a garden in your window. In total, there are 34 pieces, including reusable pots, nutrient-rich soil discs, drop trays, seeds, and bamboo markers. It ships quickly to wow your loved ones for just $35.

23 This Six-Piece Set Of Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 6) Amazon $23 See On Amazon For the chef or the one who wants to get better at cooking in 2022, these #1 bestselling mixing bowls make the perfect gift. With more than 30,000 reviews, this six-piece set is constructed of stainless steel and nests inside each other. They’re freezer and dishwasher safe and designed with wide-rolled rims that make pouring a breeze.

24 A Rotating Makeup Organizer For Beauty-Lovers Syntus 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon For the beauty lover on your list, gift them this 360-degree rotating makeup organizer that’s cheap and will make it in time for Christmas if you order now. It’s made of acrylic and can be adjusted to different heights to accommodate larger products. The organizer can hold at least 60 makeup brushes, 30 skincare products, and other accessories including lipsticks, nail polish, and eyeliner. It fully disassembles and can be easily cleaned.

25 This Reusable Smart Notebook Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $29 See On Amazon This is the gift that keeps on giving… it’s a notebook, but you’ll never run out of pages in this one because it’s reusable. Not only do the pages wipe clean once you’re done, but you can also upload them to Slack, iCloud, Google Drive, and more. Choose from two sizes: executive or letter.

26 The $35 Fitness Tracker With All The Bells And Whistles Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker Amazon $29 See On Amazon You don’t have to drop hundreds of dollars to give the perfect tech gift this year. This fitness tracker costs just $30 and tracks your heart rate, steps, and workout distance in addition to telling the time. It also tracks your sleep and menstrual cycle, is water-resistant, and even has a 15-day battery life so you don’t need to worry about recharging it constantly.

27 A Portable Speaker That Looks Like A Flame DIKAOU Led Flame Speaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Who wouldn’t love this Bluetooth speaker that looks like a cozy flickering flame? The outdoor speaker is portable without compromising sound — it has HD audio and enhanced bass. The LED light is safe but gives off a warm, yellow glow for instant ambiance.

28 This Echo Dot That Makes Your House Smart For $35 Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon $35 See On Amazon With more than 130,000 reviews, the Echo Dot is a safe bet when it comes to gift-giving. It boasts all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller. The smart speaker has Alexa built-in and can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $35 and act fast for quick shipping.

29 An Insulated Tumbler With Two Lids For Just $22 Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw and Flip Lid Amazon $22 See On Amazon This modern-looking tumbler is ideal for anyone who needs a little reminder to stay hydrated. The beautiful design features a matte finish, stainless steel bottle, and comes with both a flip lid and lid with a straw. This universal size fits in most cup holders and is lightweight to take with you while you run errands or travel.

30 These Wireless Earbuds That Charge In Their Case Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds Amazon $35 See On Amazon These wireless earbuds have all the bells and whistles of a much more expensive pair. They reduce outside noise, feature four microphones, and they’re waterproof. The buds recharge in their case to extend their life to up to 40 hours of listening. Best of all? They’re only $46.

31 This Collapsible Tripod And Selfie Stick For $25 UBeesize 67'' Phone Tripod Stand & Selfie Stick Tripod Amazon $25 See On Amazon Give the gift of memory making with this tripod stand that can be used as a selfie stick. The 67-inch tripod stand easily secures your phone during videos and photos and even comes with a remote control for snapping pics of yourself. It works in portrait and landscape mode and collapses down to 20 inches so it’s portable and easy to store.

32 A 50-Foot Strip Of LED Lights For Parties Keepsmile 50ft Led Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon A gift for the host: these remote-controlled LED lights to add ambiance to any space. The pack comes with 50 feet of lights and an adhesive to install them anywhere. The 44-button remote control can adjust the lights to 20 different colors, six dynamic modes, and eight levels of brightness. Just plug the lights in and start your party.

33 An Astrological Necklace To Personalize For Anyone PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Astrology Constellation Horoscope Zodiac Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon This personalized jewelry is affordable and will get to you in time to wrap for the holidays. Choose from rose-gold, white-gold, or yellow-gold-plated necklaces that can be adjusted between 16 and 18 inches. Each necklace features a sparkle-studded astrology constellation.

34 This Bangle Watch And Bracelet Set That’s Affordable Anne Klein Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set Amazon $44 See On Amazon This bangle watch and bracelet set is stylish and affordable. It features a mother-of-pearl dial with crystal and rose-gold accents. The watch has a jewelry clasp and extender link for a custom fit. This set also includes an X-shape bangle and rose gold bangle with crystals.