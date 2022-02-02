There’s no denying a glass blender lends a certain aesthetic to your kitchen, and it’s a quality material that will look great year after year. Glass also is odor- and stain-repellent and has a chemical-free composition, so there’s a lot to love. The best glass blenders have the power and jar capacity you need to meet your blending needs — at a price point that fits your budget.

Power

In terms of wattage, many glass blenders have less power than their plastic counterparts, which is mainly due to their potential breakability at extreme speeds. Nevertheless, the blenders featured on this list range from a very robust 1400 watts down to an adequate 300 watts. Even on the lower end, a 300-watt blender can still crush ice and create purees, and higher-powered blenders either generate friction heat or sometimes contain a separate heating element that literally cooks food in the blender by being able to reach boiling temperatures.

Capacity

The capacity you require depends on your lifestyle and daily blending needs. Whether you’ll be blending single-serve smoothies every day or making large batch sauces or soups, there are blenders ranging from 17 ounces to 72 ounces on this list that can accommodate your needs. Keep in mind that glass blenders are heavier than their plastic counterparts, so choosing the right capacity without going overboard may be an important consideration.

Features

Glass blenders typically cost more than plastic, but you can find options for every budget. A simple, personal-size blender with minimalist features starts at about $30 or you can take the plunge and splurge on a higher-priced model that usually includes more speeds, presets, and extra attachments to make your blending experience more versatile.

These are the best glass blenders for every task and at every price point, and all are conveniently found on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Glass Blender, All Things Considered

Wattage: 1200

1200 Capacity: 48 oz

48 oz Speeds: 3 (plus pulse)

3 (plus pulse) Presets: 3 — smoothies, salsas, milkshakes

3 — smoothies, salsas, milkshakes Additional Features: 24-ounce smoothie cup (made of BPA-free plastic)

24-ounce smoothie cup (made of BPA-free plastic) Warranty: 10-year limited warranty

If you’re looking for a glass blender that offers a capacity appropriate for most daily needs and comes at a reasonable price (yet doesn’t skimp on power), this glass blender —with over 22,000 reviews on Amazon — is perfect. With a powerful 1200-watt motor and three speeds plus pulse, this blender can crush ice, chop, grind, and puree, to name a few functions. For extra convenience, three pre-programmed settings are included that allow you to make salsas, smoothies, or milkshakes with the press of a button. The 48-ounce Boroclass glass jar is dishwasher-safe and resistant to extreme temperature fluctuation, which means it can therefore go straight from the dishwasher to blending cold margaritas.

This pick features extra-large stainless steel blades that blend in both forward and reverse motion, moving ingredients down and eliminating blade jams. This blender comes with a 24-ounce to-go cup (which is designed from BPA-free plastic), which you can blend directly. A 10-year limited warranty rounds out the perks of this all-around great blender.

Helpful Review: “I primarily wanted to use a blender to make smoothies when I juice. I looked at the Vitamix, Blendtec, and many other high-end blenders but their high cost did not necessarily give me better mixing performance. This blender has a metal drive system, high power cool-running motor, and stainless steel blades, just like the Vitamix and Blendtec use, but you could buy ten of these blenders for the cost of one of those. Another nice feature of this blender is that the blades are around twice as big as other blender blades. When you add on the 1200-watt motor to those larger blades you can easily see how it blends so well and so quickly.”

2. The Best Budget Glass Blender

Wattage: 700

700 Capacity: 40 oz

40 oz Speeds: 2 (plus pulse)

2 (plus pulse) Presets: 4 — Milkshake, Smoothie, Salsa, Crush Ice

4 — Milkshake, Smoothie, Salsa, Crush Ice Additional Features: none

none Warranty: Three-year limited warranty

This glass blender proves that you can still own a versatile and quality blender at a budget-friendly price. It includes 700 watts of power and two speeds (high and low) with the additional ability to pulse at both those speeds. The four preset buttons allow you to mix, puree, dice, and grind, while reminding you of the foods they can help you make: milkshakes, smoothies, salsa, and chopped ice, specifically. This blender’s stainless steel blades offer smooth and consistent results. The dishwasher-safe jar holds 40 ounces and is equipped with a lid that features a spout for mess-free pouring. Over 20,000 Amazon reviewers awarded this blender a perfect five-star rating, making it a quality choice at an affordable price point. Plus, it comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

Helpful Review: “[...] I'd never owned a blender before other than a personal ninja given as a gift that I used once that couldn't even mash up frozen blueberry much less ice and I got rid of it quickly. This had great reviews, was very inexpensive, and the glass top is heavy duty and the lid and pour spout is awesome. It chops ice and frozen strawberries easily, I can do either the milkshake setting the whole time or pulse the ice chop setting. Literally done in less than a minute total. Easy to clean, hope it lasts a long time. [...]”

3. Worth The Splurge

Wattage: 1400

1400 Capacity: 64 oz

64 oz Speeds: 3 (plus pulse)

3 (plus pulse) Presets: 11 — Smoothie, Extract, Frozen Drink, Ice Cream, Sauté, Sauce/Dip, Hearty Soup, Smooth Soup, Mixer, Cocktail, and Clean

11 — Smoothie, Extract, Frozen Drink, Ice Cream, Sauté, Sauce/Dip, Hearty Soup, Smooth Soup, Mixer, Cocktail, and Clean Additional Features: 800-watt precision heating element, comes with a tamper, cleaning brush, and 25-recipe guide

800-watt precision heating element, comes with a tamper, cleaning brush, and 25-recipe guide Warranty: One-year limited warranty

As an amazing device that can accomplish a truly impressive array of functions, this large, 64-ounce glass blender is an investment, but one that reviewers say is worth every penny. This 1400-watt blender can literally cook vegetables and proteins to make delicious soups, sauces, and more, on top of performing the expected tasks (such as crushing ice, making smoothies, and liquifying fruits and veggies). An 800-watt precision heating element boils liquids in minutes, melts chocolate or cheese for fondue, infuses liquor with flavors, and, as a bonus, can keep foods warm for up to 60 minutes. This blender features 11 pre-programmed settings (called Auto-IQ Programs) that allow you to easily make smoothies, ice cream, soups, and cocktails (to name a few). Manual settings for both blending and cooking include buttons for low, medium, and high speeds, with a pulse option also available. Unlike the other picks on this list, this one isn’t dishwasher-safe, so you’ll have to wash the jar by hand or use its convenient self-cleaning function. This blender has sturdy stainless steel blades and comes with a tamper, cleaning brush, 25-recipe guide, and a one-year warranty.

Helpful Review: “[...] I love that it had a glass jar and that it offered the heat setting; the only thing I was worried about was that it had the traditional blender set-up with the few blades at the very bottom of the jar, was this really going to be able to get things smooth? [...] Everything I have made so far, from smoothies to soups and sauces have turned out perfectly. I was a little hesitant to invest over $100 on another blender, [...] but after giving this a try, I have no regrets about my decision; it actually inspired me to order the ninja foodi air crisp pressure cooker [...]”

4. The Best Single-Serve Glass Blender

Wattage: 300

300 Capacity: 17 oz

17 oz Speeds: 1

1 Presets: none

none Additional Features: 20-ounce blending sports cup made from BPA-free plastic

20-ounce blending sports cup made from BPA-free plastic Warranty: none

If the promise of a smoothie is what lures you out of bed every morning, this single-serve personal glass blender will make the start of each day even easier. It has stainless steel blades, blends directly into a 17-ounce glass mason jar with a handle, and is designed in an aesthetically-pleasing vintage look. Simply load up the dishwasher-safe jar with your ingredients, attach the base, and push the one-touch pulse switch on the side to blend away and create smoothies, shakes, or green juices. Though designed with a one-speed setting, the 300-watt motor provides adequate power for the job and the slim profile also saves you precious countertop space. There’s no mention of a warranty, but as an added convenience, a 20-ounce BPA-free plastic sports bottle with a spill-proof lid is included in case you need to take your smoothie on the go.

Helpful Review: “I love this blender. It blends crushed ice and frozen fruit very well. I have used it several times a week for the last couple of months and have had no issues. Super cute in my kitchen. I love the lid for drinking because it flips up and stays so it isn't bouncing on your face as you drink. Sometimes I remove and shake the cup in the middle of blending if I have not gotten enough liquid in, but it's easy to do. Really love this blender!”

5. The Best Large-Capacity Glass Blender

Wattage: 1000

1000 Capacity: 72 oz

72 oz Speeds: 2 (plus pulse)

2 (plus pulse) Presets: none

none Additional Features: food processor/grinder, glass mason jar

food processor/grinder, glass mason jar Warranty: One-year limited warranty

Perfect for families, large groups, or parties, this glass blender can batch blend to your heart’s desire with a capacity of 72 ounces. Those preferring a minimalist interface will love the streamlined trio of speed settings (low, high, and pulse) and the absence of any pre-programmed options. The 1000-watt motor provides ample power to make smoothies, salsa, jam, and dough, and can even grind nuts or coffee beans. It has stainless steel blades that can be dissembled and all of its removable components — including bonus attachments like a stainless steel food processor/grinder and a personal-sized glass mason jar — are dishwasher-safe. It comes in an elegant and shiny stainless steel finish and a one-year warranty is included with the option to extend it by another 12 months through the brand’s website.

Helpful Review: “My husband makes a lot of different, wonderful Indian dishes and sauces. In the past, the prior one we had just was too small and took long to blend. This one is the perfect size. It is also very easy to clean, which is important as he uses it multiple times for a meal. It is also very easy to use. Worth the money. I did my coffee beans this morning and within SECONDS they were done!!”

6. The Most Versatile Glass Blender

Wattage: 1000

1000 Capacity: 54 oz

54 oz Speeds: 3

3 Presets: 8 — Smoothie, Soy Milk, Purée, Rice Milk, Crushed Ice, Nut/Oat Milk, Frozen Desserts, Soup

8 — Smoothie, Soy Milk, Purée, Rice Milk, Crushed Ice, Nut/Oat Milk, Frozen Desserts, Soup Additional Features: Fine strainer bag, tamper, measuring cup, and cleaning brush

Fine strainer bag, tamper, measuring cup, and cleaning brush Warranty: One year

Fans of the beloved Instant Pot pressure cooker will love this addition to the line that, blends, cooks, and, unlike the ninja model that keeps food warm for an hour, can actually maintain your food’s hot temperature for an impressive two hours. This 54-ounce glass blender features 1000 watts of power, three manual speed settings, and a built-in heating element to provide even cooking temperatures. To make things extra convenient, there are eight smart one-touch programs (four hot-blending and four cold-blending functions) that are fully customizable, in case you want to change the temperature or speed. Blend and cook the usual suspects such as smoothies and soups, or go wild with pie dough, pizza, batters, and all manner of dairy-alternative milks. It features stainless steel blades and a fine strainer bag is included for creating those soy, rice, oat and nut milks, in addition to a food tamper, measuring cup, and cleaning brush. Use the included self-cleaning function to keep your blender in good shape, as only the lid is top-rack dishwasher safe, and just in case, a one-year warranty is included after registering the blender.

Helpful Review: “This blender was a surprise find, where you can blend, crush, purée your meal, then cook your meal – ALL within the blender. This blender has a feature to keep your food warm, a few hours after you have finished cooking, which is perfect for parties, or as family members are coming home late after a long day at work. This blender is a true surprise find. You can create your meal and cook it in one spot. It is easy to clean. Highly recommend. Worth the price. The value is incredible.”