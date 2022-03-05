Having an easier way to dish out sticky honey can make a world of difference, and these days, honey dispensers take many shapes. From drip-free gravity dispensers to durable plastic squeeze bottles to stylish jars that come with a honey stick, there's no shortage of options from which to choose. Finding the best honey dispenser for you will largely come down to whether you want a strictly utilitarian device or one with more aesthetic flair. Here are some points to keep in mind while shopping.

Style & Features

There are a few different styles to consider and here’s what you need to know about each:

Gravity dispensers: Also known as bottom-dispensing units, these release honey with an easy push of a lever. Some designs will have a water-filled base that lets you warm the honey before use and others will be microwave-safe. Look for models with tight seals and caps that prevent crystallization and create a no-drip pour.

Also known as bottom-dispensing units, these release honey with an easy push of a lever. Some designs will have a water-filled base that lets you warm the honey before use and others will be microwave-safe. Look for models with tight seals and caps that prevent crystallization and create a no-drip pour. Top dispensers: If you prefer a more traditional dispenser, these pour from the top and often feature tight seals, as well. The upside to this dispenser type is a precision pour, and you can find a number of top dispensers that feature a fun “diner” look to add retro appeal to your table.

If you prefer a more traditional dispenser, these pour from the top and often feature tight seals, as well. The upside to this dispenser type is a precision pour, and you can find a number of top dispensers that feature a fun “diner” look to add retro appeal to your table. Squeeze bottle: Convenient squeeze bottles have a top spout and are usually made of durable plastic. They’re often the most affordable and are simple and fast to use, but keep in mind that these are likely going to be more functional than aesthetically unique.

Convenient squeeze bottles have a top spout and are usually made of durable plastic. They’re often the most affordable and are simple and fast to use, but keep in mind that these are likely going to be more functional than aesthetically unique. Honey jar with stick: A honey jar with a wooden stick may not allow for a precise pour or feature an airtight seal, but this charming model is a dazzling addition to countertops, and, depending on its material, can often be placed in the microwave to heat your honey.

Size & Material

Dispensers range in size from 6 to 14 ounces. There are several choices when it comes to material, all of which should be durable and able to keep ants and bugs away. Though more prone to breakage, both glass and ceramic provide excellent shelf stability, with ceramic even being able to handle oven temperatures if designated as oven-safe. Budget-friendly plastic is nearly unbreakable and easily squeezable for dispensing, but the process of reheating honey in this kind of container runs the risk of melting the plastic. Keep an eye out for dispensers that are safe to use in the microwave if you prefer to quickly warm syrup and be mindful that some are dishwasher-safe while others require hand washing to keep them in great condition.

Scroll on to find the perfect honey dispenser for your needs — all are conveniently on Amazon.

1 This Bottom-Dispensing Glass Honey Jar That Includes A Warming Dish Norpro Honey Dispenser (8 Oz) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Microwave-Safe: No

No Dishwasher-Safe: No If you’re looking for a dispenser that is easily warmed, gives you an exact pour, yet won’t leave messy drips, this glass honey dispenser is one of the best you’ll find. When the trigger on top is pushed, it dispenses the perfect amount of honey from the base, and releasing that trigger closes the hole for a tight seal to prevent any sticky drips and keep honey fresh. It has a chrome-plated lid and handle and is designed in a charming honeycomb pattern. Though it’s not microwave-safe, a great feature of this 8-ounce honey dispenser is the included glass base that can be filled with hot water to gently warm your honey so it’s always ready to pour. The manufacturer recommends hand washing to keep it in lasting shape for all your honey needs. It has earned over 2,700 reviews on Amazon. Helpful Review: “I hate getting honey out of a jar and this process is so easy. We have a very thick raw honey so I filled the bottom part with hot water a few minutes before I needed it. It came out very easily and so much better than a jar! We've had no issues with leaks after several weeks of using it. [...] Very happy with this addition to our kitchen and highly recommend it to everyone!”

2 A Warmable Farmhouse-Style Ceramic Honey Pot Creative Co-Op Pot (8 Oz) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Microwave-Safe: Yes

Yes Dishwasher-Safe: Yes If you prefer a classic and charming aesthetic, this honey pot will immediately bring to mind a farm in the south of France. It’s made of ceramic stoneware that is oven and microwave-safe (so you can enjoy your honey warmed up) and it includes a wooden dipping stick. The traditional style of this 8-ounce dispenser will not allow for a completely airtight seal or exact pour, but its sweet design looks great on countertops and it boasts a high 4.7-star rating and more than 1,000 reviews. Helpful Review: “It just looks wonderful and fits nicely on my studio apartment-sized countertop. I love functionally designed and colorful kitchen tools. This adds a little more style to my collection of small eye-catching kitchen items. Just wonderful. Very finely crafted and the honey wand is a great feature included. Recommend to someone looking to add style without taking up any space at all. Fantastic quality for the price.”

3 This Fan-Favorite Refillable Squeeze Bottle For A Great Price OXO Good Grips Chef's Squeeze Bottle (12 Oz) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Microwave-Safe: No

No Dishwasher-Safe: Yes With more than 18,000 reviews, this affordable, refillable squeeze bottle is a fan favorite with great functionality and versatility. It’s made of durable BPA-free plastic that’s dishwasher-safe and features a spout made for a controlled pour. While the majority of Amazon reviewers say that it works great for honey, ensuring it is the ideal bottle for your needs may come down to the type of honey you use. It includes a small cap for the spout to keep honey sealed for storage, thereby preventing possible crystallization. The transparency of this 12-ounce bottle lets you see how much is left and when it’s time to refill it there are convenient measurement markings that indicate cups, ounces, and milliliters. Choose among small, medium, and large sizes, in addition to a set of two that include interchangeable lids. This bottle is not microwave-safe, so warming it inside the dispenser is not an option. Helpful Review: “I got these so I could transfer my honey out of the store-bought container that was leaking all over the place [...] This is perfect for honey! Easy to fill and doesn’t leak from the top or the sides. I love the lid coming apart too so it’s easy to clean. Really great quality container all around!”

4 A Best-Selling Crystal Honey Pot Studio Silversmith Crystal Honey Jar (12 Oz) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Microwave-Safe: N/A

N/A Dishwasher-Safe: N/A This crystal honey pot comes with an intricate glass design that will elevate any table. Designed by Godinger, which has specialized in handcrafted pieces since 1973, the 12-ounce jar comes in the charming shape of a beehive with a wooden dipper. Though it doesn’t offer an exact pour or an airtight seal, this dispenser has earned fans for its elegant design — it has over 5,000 reviews and a high 4.8-star rating. And though no information is provided as to washing instructions or whether it’s microwave-safe, reviewers seem to agree to stick to hand-washing and avoid the microwave to keep this classy container looking its best. Helpful Review: “Super cute, unique, and functional. Surprisingly heavy base, feels and looks like the finest crystal. The top fits securely onto the base. When you put honey in, it has the warmest amber glow through the crystal. Would make the perfect gift but I’m keeping mine! I couldn’t be happier with the quality and price. Highly recommend this piece.”

5 This Diner-Inspired Glass Honey Dispenser For A Precise Pour eHomeA2Z Glass Honey Dispenser (14 Oz) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Microwave-Safe: No

No Dishwasher-Safe: No For those seeking the ultimate experience in precision pouring, this honey dispenser will give you great control, in addition to closing fully to create a dripless, airtight seal. It’s constructed of glass and includes a metal alloy top with a gasket to prevent leaks. You may recognize its design from countless pancake restaurants and it boasts over 1,000 reviews. This durable 14-ounce dispenser is not microwave-safe and the manufacturer recommends that you hand-wash it, though some reviewers said they have had success washing the bottom part in the dishwasher and the metal top by hand. Helpful Review: “[...] My husband would always make a mess trying to scoop out the honey from the original jar to put it in his mug. [...] I saw a commercial of a person pouring syrup on some pancakes from a jar dispenser and the light bulb went off. This is what I needed for our honey. No problem with this honey jar, it pours great and does not drip at all. The handle is metal (not plastic) and the glass is sturdy. The best thing about it, I do not have to clean up after my husband anymore…LOL!!! [...]”

6 A Retro Square Dispenser That Can Be Paired With Matching Accessories Tablecraft Syrup Dispenser (6 Oz) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Microwave-Safe: No

No Dishwasher-Safe: Yes Transport yourself straight back to the 1950s with this retro square honey dispenser that comes in vintage-looking jadeite. The milky-green glass dispenser features a metal top with a trigger you push for a controlled pour from the spout, though keep in mind that it rests close rather than providing an airtight seal. This 6-ounce dispenser is not microwave-safe but can be washed in the top rack of the dishwasher (minus the metal top, which needs to be washed by hand). With over 5,000 reviews, people love the look and functionality of this dispenser that cultivates serious nostalgia. If you love this design you can even outfit your kitchen with matching accessories like a butter dish and salt and pepper shakers. Helpful Review: “I am really impressed with this dispenser. I was prepared to be disappointed because it did not have a rubber seal for the lid, but it is made so well, and the tolerances are so close, this DOES NOT LEAK and when you close the top, it cuts the honey off like it was a knife. Beautiful, functional, and a tremendous value as we had tried so many types of dispensers before and NONE of them performed as well as this one. [...] This is a great product!”

7 This Rustic Honey Dispenser With Acacia Wood Details DŠ Stuff Glass Honey Jar With Acacia Lid (14 Oz) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Microwave-Safe: yes, without the wooden top

yes, without the wooden top Dishwasher-Safe: yes, without the wooden top This stylish 14-ounce honey dispenser uses a combination of glass and wood to create a rustic yet minimalist feel for your dining table or kitchen countertop. The bottom is constructed of glass so you can see how much honey is left, while the lid is made of elegant, durable acacia wood that features a small hole that fits the wooden dipper. The glass portion is both dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe so you can warm your honey for easy dispensing (the wooden part should be hand-washed and never placed in the microwave). You won’t have the advantage of precise pouring or a flush seal with this design, however, the overall look of this jar adds a chic touch to your kitchen environment. Helpful Review: “I have wanted a honey pot for a while! I love this! It holds an entire bottle of honey. So stylish! Looks really cute on my counter! Definitely recommend!”