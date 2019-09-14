If you're prone to vaginal yeast infections (and many women are!) one of the best things you can do to help prevent infections from reoccurring is to wear moisture-wicking underwear. That's because yeast flourishes in damp, warm environments so wet underwear may perpetuate the problem. Instead, experts recommend wearing a natural fabric like cotton on a daily basis since it is especially breathable, making it the best moisture-wicking underwear for yeast infections.
Dr. Alyssa Dweck, an OB-GYN whohas co-authored three books about feminine wellness and is a brand ambassador for Monistat, tells Bustle: “Breathability is key. Cotton absorbs moisture and allows evaporation. Keeping in mind that yeast and bacteria thrive in warm moist environments, cotton is ideal, and synthetic fabrics including Lycra and nylon are not favored. Another tip is to get out of wet workout clothes as soon as able to prevent infection from brewing."
Dr. Dweck points out that moisture-wicking underwear won't cure an existing yeast infection, so if you experience any of the typical signs or symptoms of a yeast infection, you should see your doctor or try an over-the-counter treatment like OTC Monistat.
See below for some of the best moisture-wicking underwear for yeast infections that you can buy.