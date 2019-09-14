If you're prone to vaginal yeast infections (and many women are!) one of the best things you can do to help prevent infections from reoccurring is to wear moisture-wicking underwear. That's because yeast flourishes in damp, warm environments so wet underwear may perpetuate the problem. Instead, experts recommend wearing a natural fabric like cotton on a daily basis since it is especially breathable, making it the best moisture-wicking underwear for yeast infections.

Dr. Alyssa Dweck, an OB-GYN who has co-authored three books about feminine wellness and is a brand ambassador for Monistat, tells Bustle: “Breathability is key. Cotton absorbs moisture and allows evaporation. Keeping in mind that yeast and bacteria thrive in warm moist environments, cotton is ideal, and synthetic fabrics including Lycra and nylon are not favored. Another tip is to get out of wet workout clothes as soon as able to prevent infection from brewing."

Dr. Dweck points out that moisture-wicking underwear won't cure an existing yeast infection, so if you experience any of the typical signs or symptoms of a yeast infection, you should see your doctor or try an over-the-counter treatment like OTC Monistat.

See below for some of the best moisture-wicking underwear for yeast infections that you can buy.

1 The Overall Best: Fruit of the Loom Beyondsoft Panties Fruit of the Loom Beyondsoft Panties (12-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These Fruit of the Loom Beyondsoft underwear not only live up to the name and boast incredible softness, but they also offer an amazing value for the price and are helpful for preventing yeast infections. They're made of a breathable cotton-polyester blend with a cotton liner, tout no visible panty lines, and come in a range of colors and styles, including hipster and brief styles. Even better, these are machine-washable, so caring for them couldn't be easier. What fans say: “These are the best underwear I've ever worn! They are super soft, breathable, and comfortable. They don't slide around when you move or ride up. You can't even feel the waist band.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

2 The Runner Up: Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon While these Amazon Essentials cotton stretch bikini underwear are a little more pricey per pair than the previous pick, the fun colors and high-quality and lightweight cotton construction make them a solid choice to help keep you dry and ward off yeast infections. They're made of 95% cotton with 5% spandex to give the underwear some stretch. This six-pack is comprised of both neutral and bright colors, but it also comes in other color combinations including all black, a neutral combination, and colorful prints. What fans say: “I LOVE these cotton panties! I was suffering from yeast infections fairly often so I decided I needed to buy myself some cotton underwear to provide a better environment for down there. These are so comfortable and have made a huge difference!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

3 The Best Underwear For Working Out: Balanced Tech Seamless Low Rise Bikini Panties Balanced Tech Seamless Low Rise Bikini Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you're planning on working out, you're better off opting for a material more equipped to handle consistent sweat — especially if you're prone to yeast infections and aren't able to change out of your workout clothes immediately. This six-pack of Balanced Tech seamless bikini underwear is made of a nylon-elastane blend with excellent moisture-wicking properties and the ability to dry quickly. Plus, these are odor-resistant, tagless, and won't give you a visible panty line. Best yet, these come in 15 different neutral and bright color combinations so you can find the perfect set for you. What fans say: “They are comfortable, wick sweat, and actually get dry after you have stopped sweating.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Dr. Alyssa Dweck, an OB-GYN, author, and brand ambassador for Monistat