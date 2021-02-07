As a home chef, the perfect layered pastry can sometimes feel elusive — but once you nail it, there's nothing better. Whether you're making pie crusts, biscuits, or scones, one of the most important steps in creating layered pastries is cutting in the butter. The best pastry cutters are made from stainless steel and have an easy-to-grip rubber handle for precision pastry-making.

While pastry cutters used to be made with thin wires, today they are commonly made with a sturdy, stainless steel design. Stainless steel pastry cutters are durable, usually dishwasher-friendly, and have blades that slice quickly and easily through butter. Most pastry cutters have four or five blades. While fives blades make it a bit easier to cut butter, pastry cutters with four blades get the job done, too.

The handle material is also important. Handles made with rubber are easier to grip than slippery plastic and metal. Some pastry cutters also have soft handles, which can be easier to hold for a long period of time if hard handles strain your hand muscles.

If you're ready to enjoy deliciously layered pastries, check out this list of the best pastry cutters.

1. The Best Overall

This stainless steel pastry cutter from Spring Chef has five durable blades and is a fan favorite on Amazon, with over 9,000 five-star reviews. The handle is made from soft-grip rubber and is securely designed, so it won't rotate or move while you use it. This pastry cutter is dishwasher-friendly, and can also be used for other kitchen tasks like mashing potatoes or bananas and chopping nuts. If you have bigger hands, you may want to choose the large option for a more comfortable fit.

One fan raved: “This is the best pastry cutter I’ve ever used! This pastry cutter is stainless steel. The handle is padded and fits the hand quite well. The best thing about this particular pastry cutter is the fact that the blades are kind of “sharp”, so to speak. When you touch the blades, they actually feel a bit sharp! When I used it to make biscuits a couple of days later, it cut through the butter with ease, and I was able to reach the consistency I was after pretty quickly. It blended the butter and the flour wonderfully. I highly recommend. It’s also pretty easy to clean using a nice, sturdy sponge or washcloth.”

2. The Runner Up

This Gorilla Grip pastry cutter is made from rust-resistant stainless steel and features five durable blades. The handle is made from soft rubber and is available in six colors, so you can match it to your kitchen's color scheme. This pastry cutter is BPA- and phthalate-free, and it's dishwasher-friendly for added convenience. Like other pastry cutters, it can also be used for mashing, chopping, and mixing as well as cutting butter into pastry dough.

One fan raved: “This pastry cutter is lightweight but very sturdy. I used it when making pie crust and even used it to make mashed potatoes. It is easy to grasp. It was just a little bit difficult to clean because the tines are pretty close. I let it soak for a few minutes and then washed it and had no problem. I would definitely recommend it. It's well worth the money and I'm sure I will never need to buy another one.”

3. The Best Set For Making Biscuits

If you're looking for a pastry cutter specifically for making biscuits, this is the set for you. This pastry cutter set includes a pastry cutter with four blades as well as a bowl scraper, brush, and five biscuit cutters. The pastry cutter and biscuit cutters are made from stainless steel, and the brush is made with silicone that won't shed bristles onto your biscuits. The pastry cutter has a nonslip rubber handle, and the biscuit cutters range in size from 4.5 to 8.2 centimeters. The entire set is dishwasher-friendly for easy cleanup.

One fan raved: “This pastry cutter set exceeds my expectations. The material quality is topnotch and the set is very well made. I have only used one of the cutters a couple of times since I received the set and it worked well making sharp, clean cuts in the dough. I highly recommend this product as it is well made and very reasonably priced.”