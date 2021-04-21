The Best Patio Finds From Walmart For Your Next Outdoor Hangout

Whether you’re a hammock hog, fire pit pro, or gardening guru, you can probably agree there’s no substitute for those lingering spring and summer days where you spend more time outdoors than in. Who doesn’t love having nothing in particular to do except kick back and enjoy? It’s a whole mood, and if you’re like us, you wait for it all year long. Whether your OOO is officially on or you’re just making the most of an afternoon at home, setting yourself up with patio finds that speak to your individual style and the season (for less!) is the key to success.

Maybe your dream space is full of lush greens and vibrant blooms or centered around a shaded porch swing. You could be into full-on sun-worshipping on a reclining lounger, or reading under an oversized umbrella, catching some shade. A grill-and-chill gathering might be more of your scene (lawn games, anyone?). And hey, if all of the above sounds like your jam — we’re here for it.

That’s why we’re here to introduce you to the best patio finds for your ultimate outdoor hangout, all from Walmart.com. Bring those sunshine daydreams to life with pops of color, inviting and cozy touches, the soft glow of overhead lights, and everything else you need for all-in-one outdoor enjoyment. Read on for some top must-haves from Walmart to make your outdoor space a true seasonal oasis.

Statement-Making Throw Pillows Outdoor Square Throw Pillow Arden Selections $30 See on Walmart No matter what your patio cushion situation looks like (and we’re not here to judge, but affordable upgrade options are out there — just sayin’!), shake things up with this bold, super-comfortable accent pillow. Count on this fade- and water-resistant option to instantly make seats comfier and spaces a whole lot brighter. An instant aesthetic upgrade and guaranteed long-lasting outdoor use? Enjoy!

2. A Keep-It-Cool(er) Cart on Wheels Steel Rolling Cooler Cart Best Choice Products $200 See on Walmart Ready to roll out the party all summer long? This super-portable cooler cart holds up to 80 quarts of your outdoor bash essentials with a bottom tray for bottles or other party goods. It’s sleek and stylish enough to blend into your outdoor decor while staying wear-resistant and eco-friendly. This bad boy can also keep things cool for up to 36 hours. Party on.

3. A “No Vacation Needed” Cabana Outsunny Retractable Canopy Cover Outsunny $380 See on Walmart I mean... who doesn’t dream of sitting beachside underneath one of those exclusive, elegant pergolas you see at every high-end resort? Bring one home with this non-negotiable lounge space for any backyard. The beach isn’t included, but you won’t even miss it with this sturdy framed design and retractable awning to give you all the sun you need and only when you want it. (No reservation required.) Bonus points for UV-blocking material, drainage holes for water, and everything you need for an easy install.

4. A Festive Fire Pit Fire Pit Set Pure Garden $110 See on Walmart Express your celestial self with this whimsical fire pit that thinks outside of the box. Its cutouts add to your outdoor haven’s ambiance, offering 360-degree views and a rust-resistant design to prevent corrosion for years to come. And if cooking over an open fire is your thing, this fire pit comes equipped with a full-sized cooking grate, as well as the spark-guard cover and poker you need to keep the good times rolling for your whole crew.

5. Some Illuminating Hanging Lanterns Tomshine Solar Powered LED Light Lantern Tomshine $25 See on Walmart Looking to add some unexpected brightness to your favorite backyard spot? Hang these babies anywhere from your trees to your deck and anywhere in between for illumination where you want it most. Storing electricity by day and lighting up your outdoor space by night is the name of this stunning, solar-powered lantern’s game, which can shine for 8-10 hours with the right sunlight.

6. A Cascading, Easy Way To Achieve Glow LED Twinkle Fairy Lights EEEkit $8 See on Walmart If you’re looking for a soft glow for your backyard haven, look no further. These energy-efficient LED lights subtly emulate a draping willow tree while lighting up any and every warm-weather hangout. Count on them for easy setup, sensor activation, and the easiest setup imaginable — season after season.

7. A Heavenly Hammock Chair Indoor Outdoor Hammock Chair Penson & Co. $60 See on Walmart Swing the afternoon away with this rope-hanging chair. Lightweight and portable yet sturdy and safe with a recline feature and full head support (we know, right?). Lay back and enjoy... there’s nothing left to do — seriously.

8. A Fashion-Forward Outdoor Rug Palms Tufted 6' x 9' Outdoor Rug Mainstays $89 See on Walmart Spoiler alert: Outdoor rugs don’t have to be boring anymore. This colorful palm-printed number is case in point and — if you’re bold enough — can complement your every backyard space need. It blends the beautiful with the practical to bring your go-to aesthetic forward while promising the durability and water resistance your patio needs.

9. A Whimsical Wind Chime Faux Pine Metal Wind Chime Mainstays $13 See on Walmart Whether you realize it or not, your outdoor haven undoubtedly needs some audible help. Soothing sounds are an enhancement anywhere, but especially when relaxing outdoors — and the twinkle of wind chimes is a crowd favorite.

10. Some Subtle Yet Stylish Side Tables Sunburst Iron Side Table Noble House $62 See on Walmart Fashion meets function with this sunburst-styled side table option that’s subtle but perfectly suited for whatever your crew needs to store. A fun, cut-out design lends some whimsy to whatever you’ve got going on in your favorite outdoor space, with a crackled green, assembly-free design you’ll love no matter what.

11. An Elegant, Solar-Lit Umbrella Option Costway Solar Umbrella Costway $120 See on Walmart Imagine a world where your outdoor umbrella auto-illuminated to offer a romantic glow after hours? This is that world, thanks to this fan-favorite choice. Tilt it whichever way you choose, trust it to block the sun and rain alike, and rest assured that its pre-installed and solar-powered LEDs will light up your summer nights.

12. A Style-Forward Outdoor Plant Stand 3-Tier Plant Stand Easyfashion $55 See on Walmart If your outdoor oasis doesn’t feel complete without some lush greens, count on this modern, versatile outdoor plant stand to hold your most prized possessions. A beautiful wood frame is designed to accommodate plants of all sizes, so give it all you got knowing this piece is strong enough to last from season to blissful season.

13. A Serene Solar Water Fountain Fountain With Cascading Waterfall Pure Garden $130 See on Walmart Running water brings a relaxing vibe to any outdoor space, and this solar-powered piece is a favorite to keep the water and good vibes flowing. It’s an eco-friendly choice as it recycles the same water without the need for any wiring. Install and enjoy all summer long!

14. A Turkish Rug to Dream About Mad Mats Turkish Outdoor Area Rug Mad Mats $89 See on Walmart Add an earthy-chic vibe to your summertime gatherings with this outdoor-approved, ultra-durable Turkish rug. Weather-resistant and wildly chic, this is the touch of elegance your outdoor oasis needs, with all of the easy cleaning assurance you want. Bonus points for a stay-in-place Velcro feature and range of color choices to match your preferred aesthetic.