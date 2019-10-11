This LiveFine dispenser is equal parts organizer, dispenser, and gadget — which is what sets it apart from the rest. It provides 28 compartments, each large enough to fit up to 18 tablets of aspirin. When you’re filling the device, you can access all the compartments at once, eliminating the need to tediously lift 28 separate lids. Once you’ve filled the dispenser, you’re able to lock it, select a dose frequency, and program alerts. Depending on dose frequency, you might only need to refill the device once a month, or more often if you require more than one slot per day. The lock feature is key to LiveFine’s appeal, making it difficult for anyone who’s forgetful or easily confused to take their medications at the wrong time. When it’s time to take the meds, the device beeps and flashes to alert the user that they need to take a pill. The alarm will go off for 30 minutes, or until the user tips the dispenser over to access the unlocked pill slot. Many Amazon reviewers are caregivers who have purchased the LiveFine for loved ones dealing with dementia or disorientation, and report that it’s a massive relief to know that they don’t need to worry about missed meds or overdoses. However, it’s worth noting that while the majority of reviews are positive, adding technology to anything has the power to both simplify and complicate use. The LiveFine is no exception. A smaller number of users have complained of defective or malfunctioning devices, and while it’s no reason to skip the LiveFine if you need it, it is an argument in favor of doing a few test runs before you incorporate it into a regular routine.

Helpful review: “My dad has been diagnosed with lung cancer which spread to his brain. He has so many meds that he needs to take and I can't be there all of the time. This beeps until he takes it so he had finally been taking the right meds at the right time. He doesn't have to remember what day it is, or even which box is for which time. It beeps, he dumps out the open slot and takes the pill. I like the clear lid so that I can see that he has taken his meds without having to bother with the lock. I like the lock so that I know he isn't moving things around like he did with the other pill box. This allowed him to stay in his own home longer.”

