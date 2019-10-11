Shopping
The 11 Best Pill Organizers In 2021
A medication schedule isn’t always easy to follow. But whether you're treating a chronic condition, taking a daily vitamin, or caring for a loved one, the best pill organizers offer a simple way to stay on top of every dose. Healthcare routines (and health products) are deeply personal, so choosing the ideal pill organizer for your lifestyle will be highly dependent on your individual needs. Before you make a purchase, it’s worth taking some time to think about how you’ll be using your pill organizer and using this to decide on your ideal size, shape, configuration, and any extra features you might need.
Here are some things to consider:
- Size and configuration: Pill organizers come in daily, weekly, and monthly configurations. It’s up to you whether you want to plan out your whole month of medication at once, or whether you’d prefer to refill every week or day. On a daily level, your organizer should be split into a number of compartments that match the number of times per day that you take medication. If you take large pills (or lots of pills), you’ll also want to make sure the compartments are big enough to accommodate them.
- Portability: If you plan to throw your pills into a purse or suitcase, you’ll want an organizer that can close securely (no one wants spilled medication at the bottom of their bag!) without taking up unnecessary space.
- Accessibility: If you have arthritis or other conditions that cause hand pain or weakness, you might require a pill organizer that is designed to be easy to open.
- Digital features: Smart pill organizers are a great option for those who would benefit from a medication reminder or who work with caregivers to track their medication intake. Smart pill organizers have digital components that provide services such as sounding an alarm when it’s time to take a dose or locking to ensure only the correct pills are taken.
