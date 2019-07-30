Our Supermarket Sweep Of The Chicest Homeware

When it comes to re-decorating, it’s the little details that end up making your house feel like a home. But those little details often come with a big price tag. Buying rugs, vases, candles, and other homeware bits and bobs can end up costing you hundreds of pounds – if not more.

It’s good too know, then, that there are plenty of cute, budget-friendly homeware buys available at your local supermarket. It may be hard to believe, but the same place where you buy your milk and bread may also stock the perfect fake plant that you’ve spent weeks scouring the internet for or a gorgeous candle that looks and smells far more expensive than it actually is (we’re looking at you, Aldi No 1).

Below, you’ll find buys from Asda, Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Sainsbury's and Aldi. We’ve included options for all rooms in the house, from new bedding to cute candle holders to go int the garden. And best thing about this list is that everything looks way more expensive than it actually is and your guests will never be able to tell you picked it up during your weekly food shop. We won’t tell if you don’t.