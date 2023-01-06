The Best Ways To Make Your Home Look Much Better For Less Than $35, According To People Who Airbnb Homes

Not only does it just feel good to come home to a gorgeous, inviting home, but the way your space looks is also one of the first impressions guests get when visiting. That’s why I’ve reached out to a handful of Airbnb owners and combed Amazon reviews for Airbnb hosts to find out their best tips and tricks on how to make homes look better.

But you don’t want to have to break the bank to improve your dwelling, so I made sure that all their recommendations will only set you back $35 or less. So what are you waiting for? Start scrolling.

1 These Bed Sheets Made From Soft, Comfy Microfiber Mellanni Microfiber Bed Sheet Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon If your bed needs a revamp, consider taking a look at these bed sheets. They’re made from soft microfiber, making them fade-, stain-, shrink-, and wrinkle-resistant. The extra-deep fitted sheet can accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches thick — and one reviewer even wrote about how “after putting these on the bed in our AirBnB, the first two guests both commented on the comfort of the bed.” Choose from dozens of colors, as well as over a dozen different sizes.

2 A Shower Curtain Liner That’s Resistant To Soap Scum LiBa PEVA 8G Bathroom Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only is this shower curtain liner resistant to soap scum, but it also has three magnets along the bottom to help keep it from billowing out while you bathe. The PEVA material is waterproof, helping keep your bathroom floor dry — and it’s even eco-friendly, as it contains zero chlorine or PVC. “High quality product!” raved one reviewer. “I run an Airbnb and my bathroom gets a high volume of use. A little bit of soap scum means bad reviews so I replace the curtains every three months. These are consistently excellent quality.”

3 The LED Candles That Flicker Just Like Real Flames Comenzar Flickering Birch Candles (3-Piece Set) Amazon $21 See On Amazon The cost of always having to buy new candles quickly adds up, making these LED ones a cost-effective yet aesthetically pleasing alternative. Their faux birchwood exterior gives them a rustic vibe, and the bulbs even flicker like actual flames, making them look incredibly real. The best part? They only need three AAA batteries (which are not included) to provide up to 150 hours of light. “These are beautiful,” wrote one reviewer. “I have an Airbnb and my guests were amazed they weren't real candles.”

4 A Wireless Charger That Works Through Most Phone Cases Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $14 See On Amazon There’s no need to pop your phone out of its case or have it hanging from an outlet in order to use this wireless charger. It’s compatible with most smartphones, including the iPhone 8 and newer. Plus, the indicator light around the base lets you know when your phone is successfully connected. One happy shopper wrote, “Very convenient. I placed one in each bedroom in my Airbnb. My guests love it! Very competitively priced.”

5 These LED Light Bars That Are *So* Easy To Install Lightbiz LED Under-Cabinet Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These LED light bars are perfect for all sorts of dark places in your home, including closets, hallways, and kitchens. Strong magnets on the back of the included adhesive allow for effortless installation, while a powerful rechargeable battery means there’s no need for any complicated wiring when setting them up. But if you had to choose one word to describe them? “Awesome,” wrote one reviewer. “I put one in a closet and the other two are on the sides of the bed and all my Airbnb guest think I spent a thousand on lighting for at night. Motion sensor works wonderfully. Remote sends the signal great as well.”

6 The Ring-Spun Towels That Won’t Break The Bank Utopia Towels 4 Piece Luxury Bath Towels Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend an arm and a leg for a quality set of towels, and these ones are proof. They’re made from ring-spun cotton, making them incredibly soft and absorbent yet durable. The woven stripes at either end are a chic touch that’s sure to look good hanging in your bathroom. One reviewer commented that they’re “[...] nice towels for my Airbnb.” They continued, “Vibrant colors. Price was right.”

7 A Bath Mat That’s Made Of Cushiony Memory Foam Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $14 See On Amazon Don’t step on the cold bathroom floors: Instead, opt for this cushy bath mat. It’s made of soft, 3/4-inch thick memory foam, allowing it to contour to the shape of your feet for added comfort. And with more than 20 colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that suits your style. “I bought these in different colors for all three bathrooms, two of which are connected to Airbnb rooms,” explained one reviewer. “Guests have even commented on them and we love the one in our bathroom. Very cozy as you exit the shower or stand on tile floors.”

8 This Velvet Throw Pillow That Just Looks Plain Stylish Elero Velvet Round Throw Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon Regardless of where you toss this throw pillow, its pleated design is sure to bring a chic touch. It’s covered in soft polyester velvet, making it perfect for napping — and the fluffy filling is sturdy enough to use as a bolster if your lower back needs support. One reviewer even described it as “Lovely and luxurious. Really dressed up the Airbnb studio I added it to.”

9 A Chalkboard Wallpaper That Works In So Many Spaces Chalkboard Wall Sticker Blackboard Decor Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only is this chalkboard wallpaper so cheap, but your options are nearly unlimited when it comes to where you can install it. Put it up on a wall so that your kids have somewhere to draw, or even add it to a cabinet door so that you always have somewhere to jot down your grocery list. “I use this in my Airbnb, guest love that I have all the restaurants and local things to do right there!” raved one reviewer. Each order also includes five sticks of chalk to get you started.

10 These Soap Dispensers That Are Made From Sleek Amber Glass CHBKT Amber Glass Soap Dispensers (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Still using the plastic bottles your liquid soaps came in? Now’s your chance to upgrade to these sleek glass dispensers. The dark amber glass gives them a high-class look despite a low cost — and their stainless steel pumps are unlikely to rust over time. “Had to purchase a replacement soap dispenser for an Airbnb cottage, without spending an arm and a leg,” wrote one reviewer. “This one is attractive and I'm optimistic that it will hold up well. Recommend.”

11 A Cozy Throw Blanket That’s Made From Soft Faux Fur TOONOW Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket TOONOW $22 See On Amazon Does something about your home feel stale or unwelcoming? Airbnb owner Tiva Lovemark has a solution. “An easy way to amp up the cozy factor and make your home feel more inviting is to stock your sitting room with fluffy blankets,” she says. “Before guests come over, we drape some over the couches and roll the rest up and keep them in baskets for easy access. I love plush fleece blankets for my Vermont farmhouse.” This reversible throw blanket in particular is made from soft faux fur, making it just as luxurious as it is cozy. And since it’s machine-washable, there’s no need to worry about it losing its softness if you ever need to give it a quick clean. Choose from three sizes as well as nine colors.

12 These Heavy Bed Sheets That Are Made From Toasty Flannel Pointehaven Heavy Weight Flannel Cotton Sheet Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon Your bed is where you wind up after a long day, which is why it’s a good idea to make it as cozy as possible. “Before visitors come to stay, make sure the bed has been made up with nice sheets,” Lovemark explains. “For colder climates, I love flannel sheets — they always get me compliments from guests.” Speaking of flannel sheets, these ones are made from 100% flannel cotton, making them just as breathable as they are warm. The deep fitted sheet can accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches tall — and they even come in 18 colors and patterns, ranging from deep merlot to neutral linen.

13 These Fluffy Pillow Inserts That Won’t Lose Their Shape Sleep Restoration Pillow Inserts (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon “Lots of nice throw pillows are a tried-and-true hack for making your space look and feel more comfortable,” Lovemark says. “We litter them across the furniture in all our bedrooms and sitting rooms. It's a simple touch that makes a big difference, both visually and physically.” Luckily, these throw pillow inserts are nearly stuffed to the brim, making them an extra-fluffy choice when decorating your home. The polyester filling won’t lose its shape over time, and each one even features a soft microfiber exterior, just in case you decide to nap on them without a cover.

14 The Best-Selling Throw Pillow Covers Made With Luxe Polyester Velvet MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Now that you’ve grabbed those throw pillow inserts, it’s time to spruce them up with these stylish covers. They’re made from polyester velvet, making them soft, chic, and luxurious — all while a hidden zipper works to keep the insert from wiggling its way out. Choose from 12 sizes as well as more than three dozen colors.

15 A Scented Candle With A Wooden Wick That Burns For Up To 35 Hours Benevolence LA Eucalyptus & Orange Scented Candles Amazon $18 See On Amazon “Pleasant smells add instant ambience, so to impress your guests upon their arrival, keep a scented candle lit on your entryway table,” Lovemark suggests. “I also like to keep candles and matches out in each room to encourage guests to light them during their stay.” Not only does this scented candle have an uplifting aroma with hints of eucalyptus and orange, but it’s also made from eco-friendly soy wax — not paraffin. The wooden wick also offers a clean burn with a satisfying crackle. And since it can burn for up to 35 hours, you won’t be stuck having to run out and buy a replacement anytime soon.

16 This Letter Board That You Can Make Say Whatever You Want Winsharp Changeable Felt Letter Board Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sometimes the smallest details make the biggest impact — like the way you welcome guests into your home. “We personalized the experience for guests by placing a felt board in the entryway with a custom greeting, i.e., ‘Welcome to Los Angeles, Tony and Tina!’” explains Hilary, an Airbnb owner. “A mini chalkboard would work too.” This felt letter board comes with letters included, making it an easy way to customize a cute sign for your own space. A kickstand in the back makes it easy to prop up, but you can also hang it on the wall. Plus, the frame is made from real oak wood — not plastic. Choose from two sizes: 10 or 12 inches.

17 A Highly-Rated Fridge Bin That’s Perfect For Water Bottles iDesign Refrigerator Storage Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Few things make guests feel welcome like snacks and drinks. “Travelers often arrive peckish or thirsty, so we always provide an extra-large Toblerone candy bar and bottled water,” explains Hilary. This fridge bin can help keep bottled water organized and cold. Many Amazon shoppers love it too because it has a 4.8-star rating and over 10,000 reviews. It’s the perfect size for water bottles and features a raised front edge so that people can easily grab one whenever they’re thirsty. Plus, the textured base helps keep bottles from sliding around inside.

18 The Acrylic Serving Tray That Won’t Break If Dropped Estilo Acrylic Serving Tray Amazon $25 See On Amazon Speaking of snacks, this serving tray is a great place to put those candy bars out for guests. It’s made from sleek acrylic with handles on either side so that it’s easy to carry around, and the raised lip around the sides helps keep your snacks from sliding off. The best part? It’s also shatterproof, so there’s no need to worry about dropping it.

19 These Live Plants That Come In Cute Planters Costa Farms Clean Air Collection (3-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Is your home feeling a little dark? “Go green!” says Hilary. “A couple of well-placed living plants or lucky bamboo really brighten up a space and make it feel welcoming.” It couldn’t be easier to become a plant parent, because these live plants even come with cute planters included. They don’t require a ton of work, as they only need to be watered once a week in order to thrive. Plus, the planters even have a drainage hole on the bottom to help prevent root rot.

20 A Live Bamboo Plant That Doesn’t Require A Ton Of Sunlight Costa Farms Grower's Choice Lucky Bamboo Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whereas some plants need a ton of sunlight to grow, this live bamboo plant does best with indirect sunlight, making it great for shady homes. It also comes with a cute ceramic pot, so there’s no need for any transplanting when it arrives. The bamboo is also easy to care for because it only needs watering once a week.

21 This Throw Blanket That Comes In Fun, Bright Colors Malinad Throw Blanket Amazon $19 See On Amazon Incorporating bright, welcoming colors into your home is an easy way to keep it from feeling stale. “One of my favorite ways to give that upgraded look is to choose an accent color and repeat it at least three times!” explains Airbnb owner Taylor. “I do this by simply buying throw pillow covers for the couch or a throw blanket in that color from Amazon!” With more than 20 colors to choose from, this throw blanket is a solid pick when it comes to adding pops of color throughout your home. It’s made from soft fleece, with a waffle-knit design that gives your skin room to breathe — and it’s even shed- as well as fade-resistant.

22 These Affordable Wood-Finished Picture Frames To Display Artwork In Arteza Picture Frames (10-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Blank walls can make any space feel dull, so why not liven up your home with some art? And while that might sound pricy, Taylor has an easy solution: “Another trick on the cheap is to create artwork in Canva,” she explains. “I like to choose a style of art — modern, minimalist, abstract, etc — and create a variety of different art pieces in that style via Canva (it's free!).” After having the artwork printed, Taylor says she’ll “buy a pack of frames from Amazon and suddenly the space looks 10xs better!” Once your art is ready, this set of picture frames is the only finishing touch you’ll need to put your creation on display. They’re made with real wood, and even have pure glass fronts that make them look way more expensive than they are. There are also mounting hooks on the back to help you hang them up.

23 The Faux Eucalyptus Plants That Bring Life To Dull Spaces Der Rose Artificial Potted Plants (3 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Live plants require some maintenance, but if your thumb is more black than green? Faux plants are the way to go. “Artificial plants are the best way to liven up any space, whether it be the living room, bedroom, or even the bathroom,” Airbnb owner Daniel tells Bustle. “The pop of color adds warmth to the room and acts as a visual way to break up the space. Who doesn't love plants?” These faux eucalyptus plants will look good without any watering necessary. They already arrive potted in cute little planters — and their grey-green leaves make them look more realistic than some other types of fake plants. But if you need suggestions on where to place them? Daniel says, “We add fake plants, and similar decor to every room to give it a ‘home-y’ feel, and it looks great in photos as well.”

24 A Desk Mirror That’s Chic & Unique Delma Aesthetic Desk Mirror Amazon $10 See On Amazon Small, dark rooms can be difficult to revamp without a total renovation. Instead, try placing small mirrors around to brighten the space up. “Another great budget addition are small mirrors,” explains Daniel. “Adding a small mirror in the bedrooms gives them a bit more character and makes the space feel larger. Perfect for those tiny cozy bedrooms.” Not only is this mirror the perfect size for a shelf, desk, or nightstand, but its unique shape is also sure to garner compliments from guests. Plus, the base is even made from real European beechwood. Choose from two styles: acrylic or glass.

25 These Decorative Books That You Can Use For Notes Kroucoco Decorative Book (3 Pieces) Amazon $36 See On Amazon If your shelves or coffee tables have a ton of open space, consider using some aesthetic books to add some style. “We are also big fans of coffee table books, and little trinkets,” says Daniel. “They act as a way to fill up blank space and make the home look more of a home rather than just a space to stay. These go a long way and can be bought on Amazon, or even browsing local antique stores.” Don’t have a local antique store nearby? Not a problem — these decorative books can be purchased right on Amazon for less than $40. While some books feature hollow insides, these ones are filled with blank pages that you can use for drawing, taking notes, and more.

26 The Coasters That Look Like Vinyl ‘80s Records DuoMuo Retro Vinyl Record Coasters (Set Of 6) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Every coffee table needs a good set of coasters to help prevent water marks, and these ones are even designed to look like retro records from the ‘80s. They’re made from tough vinyl, making them ultra-realistic as well as protective — and their nonslip backing helps keep them from shifting out of place should you ever bump into your table.

27 These Compact Spotlights That Instantly Elevate Any Space Catalina Lighting Modern Multipurpose Spotlight Amazon $16 See On Amazon A dark home will sometimes feel less welcoming than a bright one — but that doesn’t mean you have to spend tons of money installing new lights. “One affordable way to elevate your space instantly is to place uplights behind furniture or plants to create a dramatic, backlit effect,” explains Airbnb owner Reilly. “Uplights highlight architectural features and create a cozy ambiance by casting light up walls and towards the ceiling. Experiment with different colors and intensities to find the perfect look for your space.” This spotlight in particular is small enough for desks, shelves, or even floor plants — and its extra-long power cable makes it easy to use with distant outlets. It’s also adjustable and comes in two finishes to suit any style: dark bronze or brushed nickel.

28 A Removable Wallpaper That’s Easy To Put Up & Take Down HAOKHOME Floral Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not a fan of hanging up artwork or pictures? Wallpaper may be the way to go if you’re looking for ways to decorate bare walls. “Peel-and-stick wallpaper is a quick and easy way to add a pop of color or pattern to any room in your home,” Reilly tells Bustle. “It's also a budget-friendly way to elevate the design of your space, and you don’t need a lot to have a big impact.” This roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper is available for less than $15, making it one of the most cost-effective picks on this list. The adhesive backing lets you press it into place just like you would with a sticker, while a repeating pattern allows for a seamless look.

29 This Glass Vase That Can Help Elevate Any Space Aoderun Glass Vase Amazon $17 See On Amazon If potted plants seem like too much of a commitment, consider adding some fresh flowers to a vase instead. “Adding a vase with fresh flowers to a dining or coffee table is a simple, but impactful way to instantly elevate the overall feel of your home and bring a touch of nature indoors,” explains Reilly. “The great thing about flowers is they are a temporary way to add color to any space, so you can really have fun with bold options.” This vase in particular is made from real glass, with a thick bottom to help keep it from tipping over when filled with tall flower stems. Many reviewers described it as “beautiful” or “gorgeous” — and you even have the choice of three colors: iridescent (clear), grey, or amber.

30 A Fitted Sheet That Can Help Extend The Life Of Your Mattress SafeRest Mattress Protector Amazon $38 See On Amazon An old mattress can oftentimes bring down the vibe in even the most stylish bedrooms, and that’s where this fitted sheet comes into play. Its waterproof backing works to protect your mattress from sweat, spills, and more, helping keep your mattress smelling (and looking) fresher for longer. And since it’s completely noiseless, there’s no need to worry about it affecting your sleep when you toss and turn. But if you need proof? One reviewer wrote, “I love this mattress cover, as an Airbnb Superhost, it is important that I use linens that wear well and wash well, this does both. This is the second one I have purchased. Even though it is waterproof, it is soft and cool.”

31 These Hangers That Help Stop Clothes From Sliding Off Amazon Basics Velvet Clothes Hangers (Pack of 50) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whereas regular plastic hangers can let your clothes slide off, these hangers are coated in soft polyester velvet, giving them some added grip to keep your tank tops, delicates, and more from falling. Despite their slim frames, each one is sturdy enough to support up to 10 pounds — and they even come in 13 different colors. “I would recommend,” wrote one reviewer. “Use in our Airbnb and home.”

32 A Duvet Insert That’s So, *So* Soft Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only is this duvet insert made from 100% soft microfiber, but it also features tabs at each corner to help keep it from shifting out of place inside your duvet. Box stitching works to keep the siliconized fiberfill from bunching up — and if you’d rather use it as a comforter instead of an insert, you also have the choice of 13 different colors other than white. “These comforters are perfect for our Airbnb,” wrote one reviewer. “Our guest seem to love the quality and they are super durable so far.”

33 This Electric Wine Opener With A Sleek Blue Light Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $24 See On Amazon Instead of twisting away at that wine cork, why not let this electric opener do the work for you? Its rechargeable battery can pop up to 30 bottles before needing to be powered up again, and the charging base even features a sleek blue light that’s sure to bring a touch of chic to any counter or bar top. “Sleek design and a perfect addition to our Airbnb,” wrote one happy customer.

34 A Dispenser That Helps Minimize Shower Clutter Better Living Products 3-Chamber Soap and Shower Dispenser Amazon $34 See On Amazon This shower dispenser has three chambers that give you space for shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Since it’s made from water-resistant ABS plastic, there’s no need to worry about it growing rusty over time. “Love these!” wrote one satisfied Amazon shopper. “I have them in every bathroom of our Airbnb. I like being able to offer our guests organic shampoo, conditioner and body wash without using all those tiny plastic bottles!”