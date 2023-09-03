The 50 Cheapest, Easiest Home Upgrades On Amazon That Actually Look Expensive

Redoing cabinets, installing new floors, painting walls — regardless of the project you have in mind, upgrading your home can take a ton of time and money. And speaking from personal experience, I neither have the time nor the money to do it. Luckily, there are tons of cheap, easy home upgrades that you can find right on Amazon. From faux stainless steel rolls of contact paper to wireless doorbells, I’ve made sure that each item you’ll find below isn’t just easy to install or cheap — they also leave your home looking more expensive than the price would imply. But if you want to check out that doorbell for yourself? Then you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

1 These Garage Magnets That Won’t Fade In The Sun Household Essentials Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $15 See On Amazon The outside of your home is the first impression you make on guests, so why not give it an aesthetic boost with these garage magnets? They’re made from tough plastic that’s UV- as well as weather-resistant, ensuring that they’ll stay looking good from season to season. Many reviewers also raved about how they “look great.”

2 The Lid Organizers That Help Open Up Cabinet Space Niceyos Pot Lid Organizer (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Instead of letting your pot and pan lids take up space in your cabinet, why not slip them into these organizers instead? They mount to the inside of your cabinet walls and doors using sticky adhesive (which comes included) — and they’re designed to work with nearly any lid up to 13 inches in diameter.

3 This LED Light That Helps You Find Keyholes In The Dark DEEIRAO Home Keyhole Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon Finding the keyhole on your front door can be difficult when it’s dark out, so why not grab this LED light? It runs using a single AA battery (which is not included), so there’s no need for any complicated wiring during installation — and each order even includes adhesive so that you can stick it right into place.

4 An Outlet Extender That Adds 4 Plugs To Your Outlet POWRUI Outlet Extender with Phone Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Need some extra plugs to charge your devices? Not only does this outlet extender add four plugs to your wall, but it also features two USB ports so that you don’t have to find a power brick in order to charge your phone. There’s also built-in surge protection — just in case your home has a sudden electrical spike in power.

5 A Smart Security Camera That Works In The Dark Blink Mini Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon Having a security system professionally installed is rarely ever cheap, so why not opt for this smart camera instead? HD video quality lets you see what’s going on in your home in full detail, while its night vision feature lets you check up on things when it’s dark. Choose from two colors: black or white.

6 A Portable Air Purifier That Runs At A Super-Quiet Level THE THREE MUSKETEERS III M Mini Air Purifier Amazon $25 See On Amazon Go ahead and run this air purifier while you’re sleeping. Its super-quiet motor produces hardly any noise — and the battery even lasts for up to 10 hours before you need to recharge it. Plus, the small size makes it easy to take with you when traveling, or even when moving to a different room in your home.

7 A Rustic Key Holder With Extra Space For Decor Lwenki Entryway Shelf Amazon $13 See On Amazon Always misplacing your keys? Hang this holder in your entryway, and you’ll always have a convenient place to put them right when you walk through the door. There’s also extra shelf space for small potted plants or any other little decoration you like, and you even have the choice of five different finishes: black, brown, gray, white, or wood grain.

8 A Tiered Organizer That Won’t Shatter If Dropped Shuang Qing Bathroom Counter Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Not only is this tiered organizer unbreakable, but it’s also a cute way to organize your skincare, soaps, hair products, and more on top of your bathroom vanity. Assembly takes less than five minutes — and you even have the choice of three colors: green, grey, white, or gold.

9 These Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons That Fit Into Spice Jars FineDine Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons (7 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Unlike the round measuring spoons you’ve probably been using, these ones feature squared, narrow heads that make it easy to fit them inside spice jars. The stainless steel metal is also resistant to rust — and since the measurement labels are engraved, there’s no need to worry about them washing away over time.

10 This Smart Bulb That’s Compatible With Alexa Amazon Basics Smart Lightbulb Amazon $13 See On Amazon Upgrading your home doesn’t have to cost a fortune, and this affordable smart bulb is proof. 16 different pre-set color options help you set whatever mood you’re feeling — and you can easily adjust its settings using your smartphone. Plus, once paired with Alexa, you can even control it using simple voice commands.

11 A Wireless Picture Light That Helps Draw Attention To Artwork LUXSWAY Wireless Picture Light Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether your home feels dark or you’re looking for ways to put your art on display, consider this picture light a game-changer. There’s no complicated wiring necessary — it only needs three AA batteries (which are not included) in order to work. And since the head rotates 180 degrees, you shouldn’t have any trouble adjusting it to point into nearly any position.

12 The Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Are Stain-Resistant FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Set of 5) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Every kitchen needs a quality set of mixing bowls, which is why this particular set is worth a look. They’re made from sleek stainless steel that’s resistant to rust, odors, as well as stains — and their wide rolled rims even allow for drip-free pouring.

13 A Rustic Spice Jar Made From Olive Wood Tramanto Olive Wood Spice Jar Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sugar, salt, tea, herbs — this jar is great for storing all sorts of spices and ingredients. It’s made from genuine olive wood, with enough space on the inside to store up to 2 cups’ worth of product. And since each jar is handmade, you can rest assured that the one you receive is completely unique to you.

14 This Versatile Utensil Set Made From Sleek Bamboo BlauKe Wooden Spoons for Cooking (7-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whereas metal utensils can leave scratches on your nonstick cookware, these bamboo ones are completely safe to use. Each set comes with seven utensils, including a pair of tongs, spatula, and more. They’re also BPA-free and easily wash clean in soapy water.

15 A Pillow Protector That Lets Your Skin Breathe Snuggle-Pedic Pillow Cover Amazon $33 See On Amazon Hot sleepers can appreciate this pillow protector, as it’s made from breathable bamboo fibers that allow air to circulate through to help keep you cool at night. A zipper at the top makes it easy to take off or put on as needed — and since it’s machine-washable, giving it a quick clean when dirty is no trouble at all.

16 A Mouthwash Dispenser Made From Sleek Glass AOZITA Glass Mouthwash Dispenser (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon That clunky plastic bottle of mouthwash looks all right sitting on your bathroom vanity, but this glass dispenser could look way better. Each order includes four chalkboard labels you can use to give the plain bottles a cute touch, and many reviewers even raved about how they “look great.”

17 The Charcuterie Board Made From Natural Bamboo Unique Bamboo Cheese Board by ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Amazon $23 See On Amazon Snacking on charcuterie is a delicious way to relax after a long day of work, so why not take a look at this board? It’s made from sleek bamboo, with a variety of grooves where you can place crackers, cheese, fruits, and more. Many reviewers also raved about how it’s “well made” and the “perfect size.”

18 These Steel Candle Holders That Come In 3 Styles Melt Candle Company Candle Holders (Set of 3) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Placing candles on top of these holders may just be one of the easiest ways to decorate tables, counters, or nearly any other flat surface in your home. They’re made from tough steel that holds up against the test of time — and you even have the choice of three styles: elliptical, standard, or tray.

19 A Lazy Susan Made From Sleek White Marble Thirteen Chefs White Marble Lazy Susan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Looking for ways to class up your dining table? Search no further than this lazy Susan turntable. It’s made from sleek white marble, making it a stylish base for any centerpiece. Or, if your table already looks good, it also works great for holding spices, plants, and more.

20 The Fabric Shower Curtain That Comes In 18 Colors BTTN Linen-Style Shower Curtain Amazon $19 See On Amazon Are you still using a plastic shower curtain? Now’s your chance to upgrade to this fabric one that looks just like it came right out of a high-end hotel. It’s resistant to moisture, fading, and wrinkles — and it even has a weighted hem to help keep it from billowing out while you bathe. With 18 colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that suits your bathroom.

21 These Night Lights That Only Turn On When The Room Is Dark Lohas Night Light Plug in (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s no need to worry about these night lights wasting electricity, as each one features a dusk-to-dawn sensor that prevents them from turning on when the room is already lit. The best part? Their LED bulbs produce a soft, glare-free glow while still being energy-efficient.

22 A Miniature Trashcan For Countertop Trash Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can Amazon $17 See On Amazon From tea bags to sugar packets, this miniature trash can is great for all those little pieces of trash that tend to accumulate on your counters. It’s made from rust-resistant stainless steel, with a brushed exterior to help keep it clean from fingerprints — and the swing-top lid even helps hide all that trash out of sight.

23 These Rustic Floating Shelves Made From Real Wood Greenco Geometric Mounted Floating Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Got an empty wall you don’t know what to do with? Consider hanging up these floating shelves. They’re made from real paulownia wood, and the geometric backing is a fun touch that makes them stand out from the crowd. Use them to store books, display decorations, and more.

24 The Tealight Candle Holders Made From Olive Wood Tramanto Olive Wood Tealight Holder Amazon $31 See On Amazon Not only are these tealight candle holders made from genuine olive wood, but their triangular shape also lets you arrange them into nearly any configuration you like. But if that isn’t enough? The natural grain and rich caramel wood tones make them a stunning addition to any table centerpiece.

25 A Year-Round Comforter Filled With Soft Down Alternative Beckham Hotel Collection Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $38 See On Amazon Warm in the winter yet breathable in the summer — this comforter is a solid pick for anyone in need of cozy year-round bedding. Box-stitched hems help keep the down alternative filling evenly distributed throughout. And if you aren’t a fan of the three colors available (gray, sky blue, burgundy)? You can also use it as an insert for a duvet.

26 This Bathroom Faucet That Comes In 5 Finishes phiestina Brushed Nickel Faucet Amazon $40 See On Amazon Sometimes the smallest changes make the biggest impact — like swapping out that old bathroom faucet with this sleek upgrade. Unlike some faucets, it features an overflow drain made from copper, which helps it last longer without any leaks. You also have five finishes to choose from: brushed nickel, brushed gold, chrome, oil-rubbed bronze, or matte black.

27 A Wireless Doorbell With A Range Of Up To 1,000 Feet SadoTech Wireless Doorbell Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your home didn’t come with a doorbell, this wireless one is an easy-to-install option that’ll set you back less than $30. It has a range of up to 1,000 feet, making it easy to hear throughout the first floor of most homes — and the included battery is even rated to last for up to three years.

28 The Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Takes Up Hardly Any Space OXO BREW Single Serve Pour Over Coffee Dripper Amazon $18 See On Amazon You don’t need to own a bulky coffee machine if you enjoy a morning cup of Joe — just use this compact pour-over version. The automatic drip tank controls how much water flows through in order to ensure an even, well-balanced cup of coffee. Plus, you can even use the lid as a drip tray to help cut down on mess.

29 These LED Light Bars That Only Turn On When You’re Around Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Dark closets, stairways, workbenches — these LED light bars can be installed practically anywhere. They only need three AA batteries (which are not included) in order to provide hours’ worth of light. Plus, a built-in motion sensor helps conserve battery power by preventing them from turning on when no one is around.

30 An Aerator That Can Help Improve The Flavor Of Cheap Wine TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Wine Stopper (2-pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Pop this aerator into your wine bottle, and it can help unlock the flavors of cheap reds and whites as they pour through. A silicone base ensures it has a tight fit so that it won’t leak when pouring, while a tapered tip works to keep your tables drip-free. Choose from four colors.

31 These Adjustable Organizers That Let You Stack Shoes On Top Of Each Other Neprock Shoe Slot Organizers (20-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Running out of storage space for your shoes? Try slipping them onto these organizers. They let you stack your shoes on top of each other to help make the most of the space you have — and they work just as well with sneakers as they do high heels.

32 This Kitchen Sink Stopper That Traps Food Scraps OXO Good Grips 2-in-1 Sink Strainer Stopper Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t let food scraps fall down your kitchen sink — instead, place this stopper overtop of the drain. Similar to a strainer, it features multiple drainage holes that allow water to pass through while still trapping food scraps. It’s also BPA-free and fits drains anywhere from 3 to 4 inches wide.

33 The Cable Management Box That Helps You Hide Clutter D-Line Cable Management Box Amazon $17 See On Amazon Sometimes having a giant clump of wires sitting out in plain sight is unavoidable — luckily, this cable management box is an easy fix. Multiple slats in the back let you thread your wires through as needed, while the large roomy interior keeps all the clutter hidden from sight. Choose from three colors: black, white, or white with a faux wood top.

34 A Magnetic Paper Towel Holder With *Thousands* Of Positive Reviews Katzco Magnetic Paper Towel Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Unlike the paper towel holder you likely have sitting on your counters, this magnetic version can be installed on grills, refrigerators, or nearly any other magnetic surface. The magnets are coated with soft rubber to help prevent scratches — and thousands of reviewers even left behind positive four- and five-star reviews. “I was able to put this under a little metal shelf I have hanging up,” wrote Amazon reviewer Momastray. “No more paper towels taking up my limited counter space.”

35 A Draft Stopper That Also Helps Block Noise Suptikes Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only can this draft stopper help insulate your home from the weather outside, but it can also block noise so that your home is left peaceful and quiet. The best part? Installation is as easy as peeling off the adhesive backing, and then gently pressing it into the bottom of your door.

36 These Seat Covers Instantly Refresh Tired Chairs Genina Chair Seat Covers (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Dining chairs looking a little worse for wear? Give them an affordable refresh with these covers. They’re made from thick polyester that won’t show the cushion underneath — and the elastic straps on the bottom make it easy to secure them into place. Choose from more than 10 colors.

37 The Peel & Stick Backsplash That Comes In 4 Colors Art3d Peel and Stick Backsplash (10-Sheets) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If your home didn’t come with a backsplash, consider adding your own with this peel-and-stick option. It goes on just like a giant sticker — but unlike paper stickers, each panel is made from a thick vinyl that’s designed to hold up behind your stove, around your sink, and more.

38 These Peel & Stick Floor Tiles That Are Washable FloorPops Biscotto Peel & Stick Floor Tiles (10-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not all peel-and-stick tiles are washable, but these cute floor tiles are so water-resistant that you shouldn’t have any trouble cleaning them with a spray mop. The best part? They don’t require any grout or adhesive in order to look good — just peel off the backing and they’re ready to go.

39 The Soap Dispenser Bottles That Give Your Bathroom A Hotel-Feel Segbeauty Shampoo and Conditioner Dispenser Amazon $18 See On Amazon Nothing says “fancy” like transferring your shampoo, conditioner, and body wash into these dispenser bottles. They arrive already labeled, so there’s no need to get your handwriting just right in order for them to look good. Plus, the leakproof tops help prevent waste should they get knocked over.

40 The LED Candles That Flicker Like The Real Thing Tyawon Glass Battery Operated LED Flameless Candles with Remote Amazon $30 See On Amazon Always having to buy new candles quickly adds up, so why not switch to these LED ones instead? The bulbs flicker just like actual fire, giving them an incredibly realistic look — even up close. Plus, each order includes a remote so that you can control them without getting up from the couch.

41 A Velvet Drawer Liner That Stays Where You Put It GLOW4U Self Adhesive Velvet Drawer Liner Amazon $14 See On Amazon Peel the adhesive backing off this liner, then press it into place on the bottom of any drawer to create a custom jewelry box. It’s topped with soft velvet to help protect your delicate pieces from scratches. And if you ever decide to remove it? The adhesive backing won’t leave behind any sticky residue.

42 This Modern Rack That Lets You Store Books In Style PENGKE File Organizer Triangle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t have space for a bookshelf? Not a problem — just use this magazine rack to store your books in style. Its triangular shape gives it a modern look, and you even have the choice of four different finishes: gold, black, rose gold, or white.

43 This Contact Paper That Gives Outdated Appliances A Stainless Steel Veneer YENHOME Peel and Stick Stainless Steel Wall Paper Amazon $23 See On Amazon Buying brand-new appliances can set you back hundreds of dollars — instead, give your current ones a refresh with this contact paper. It looks just like brushed stainless steel, making it easy to give your outdated fridge, dishwasher, stove, and more a modern makeover. And if you’re a renter? You can peel it off without any damage to the appliance underneath once it’s time to move out.

44 A Plush Throw Blanket Covered In Cozy Microfiber Fleece Exclusivo Mezcla Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dull living rooms can always use a splash of color, so why not drape this throw blanket across your couch? It’s made from soft microfiber fleece and comes in eight sizes as well as more than 20 rich colors — from forest green to bright coral.

45 The Wine Decanter Made From Hand-Blown Glass Godinger Wine Decanter Carafe Amazon $27 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with serving wine directly from the bottle — though if you’d like to impress guests, I suggest taking a look at this decanter. Not only does it look downright elegant, but its unique shape also helps aerate your wine in order to ensure the flavors are fully developed. Plus, the hand-blown glass is completely free from lead.

46 An Under-Cabinet Wine Rack With Space For Up To 12 Glasses FOMANSH Under-Cabinet Wine Glass Rack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Don’t have a ton of counter space to work with? This wine rack mounts underneath your cabinets to help you make the most of your available space. It also comes in four finishes (gold, white, brown, or black), and the high-quality iron frame is designed to last.

47 These Stackable Bins Made From Gorgeous Bamboo mDesign Bamboo Stackable Food Storage Organization Bin (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These organizer bins are definitely worth a look — especially if your pantry or cabinets have been looking a little messy. Their stackable design helps you make the most out of tall cabinets, and they’re so versatile that you can use them for spices, packets, condiments, and more. Plus, the natural bamboo wood makes them look more expensive than they are.

48 A Keyless Door Lock That Can Save Up To 20 Codes TEEHO Smart Deadbolt Lock Amazon $40 See On Amazon Friends, family, delivery people — this keyless door lock can be set to allow whoever you like inside your home. You can program it to accept up to 20 different codes, as well as a temporary code for single-guest entry. And since it’s made from tough aluminum alloy, there’s no need to worry about it malfunctioning in the rain.

49 The Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks That Come In 6 Colors NazTur Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only do these curtain tiebacks feature modern geometric ends that just look plain good, but the strong magnet inside of each one is also plated with nickel to make them just as durable as they are resistant to rust. Choose from six colors: beige, black, coffee, gold, grey, or white.