The 75 Cheapest, Most Clever Gifts For People Who Are Hard To Shop For

Don’t give up hope just yet. Believe it or not, there are plenty of things you can get for that person who just doesn’t seem to ever be impressed by any gift — and I guarantee they’ll love this stuff.

Whether you want to go the practical route with something like a wallet or pillow or are trying to wow them with something they didn't even know existed, plenty of cheap and clever gifts exist — and they’re all available for quick and easy purchase on Amazon.

1 A Chic Porcelain Mug With A Removable Tea Infuser Sweese 15 OZ Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid Amazon $18 See On Amazon This tea mug that comes with a removable infuser allows your giftee to concentrate the flavor and make only a single serving of their go-to blend. They can pack in just the right amount of loose tea for one cup, pour over with hot water, and enjoy. The porcelain mug also comes with a matching lid to keep in the warmth between sips. And each part is dishwasher-safe so they don’t have to spend much time cleaning up.

2 A Digital Meat Thermometer To Take The Guesswork Out Of Cooking KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $13 See On Amazon While this digital meat thermometer is most commonly used by its 54,000 five-star reviewers for checking the temperature of meat, it can be used for a lot more than just assuring that the steak doesn’t come out too rare. Its LED screen will clearly and quickly display the temperature of anything that the needle touches in Fahrenheit or Celsius, depending on which you prefer. It can be used to check liquids too, including baby formula, frying oil, and more.

3 These Restorative Under-Eye Masks That Are Made With 24-Karat Gold DERMORA Under-Eye Masks (20-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Puffiness and dark circles will be no match for these eye masks. Made with bits of 24-karat gold and other nourishing, soothing ingredients like glycerin, chamomilla recutita flower extract, and rosemary leaf extract, they work to brighten and moisturize the delicate area. This box comes with 20 pairs, all of which will have no problem comfortably sticking to the skin, whether your friend experiences dryness, oiliness, or a combination of both.

4 This Hilarious Card Game That Is Great For Groups What Do You Meme "New phone, Who dis?" Party Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon For the friend group who is always joking around in person and through text, this card game will have you in stitches. It’s the perfect way to get the group offline and in the moment while competing to create the funniest text message threads. While it’s considered an adult game, the responses are appropriate for anyone 17 and older to join in on the fun.

5 A Pack Of Coasters That Turn Into A Decorative Cactus Sirensky Cactus Coaster Set (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of having coasters that turn into a messy pile on the coffee table, why not gift this set that turns into a funky decorative cactus? Made of waterproof EVA and durable cork, each round piece prevents water rings and is able to support any mug or plate that is up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit. The set of six comes with an adorable planter that be used as the base to any kind of cactus you come up with.

6 This Gold-Plated Initial Necklace With A Beautiful Shine MOMOL Sideways Initial Necklace Amazon $9 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend your whole paycheck for a personalized present, just gift this initial necklace. It has a minimalist style that will turn it into an everyday staple. The large letter is positioned on a slant and hung on a dainty chain. Both parts are made of quality stainless steel and plated in 18-karat gold that glistens and will never fade. Plus, it comes in a chic velvet bag so you don’t even have to do any extra wrapping. Available styles: 26

7 A Stainless Steel Pasta Maker For Noodles & Lasagna Nuvantee Pasta Maker Machine Amazon $31 See On Amazon Not only will the shiny stainless steel of this pasta maker look gorgeous on any kitchen countertop, but its durable alloy steel build will last through many homemade meals. The roller can be used to make sheets for lasagna or any kind of noodle. They can simply adjust the thickness, from 2 to 6 millimeters, to get the style that’s just right for the recipe they have in mind. The gadget also comes with a removable table clamp for more stability when cutting the pieces.

8 This Battery Organizer That Comes With A Testing Device The Battery Organizer Storage Case with Tester Amazon $29 See On Amazon Able to hold 180 pieces, this battery organizer is sure to save their drawers from becoming a pile of junk that’s hard to sift through. It has designated spaces to hold different types, from AAA and flat. The case has a top carrying handle from which it can be hung on and a clear lid so they can quickly see everything they have available. Inside the kit is also a battery tester, too, so they can see which are good to keep and which are okay to toss.

9 These Adorable Large Flower Claw Clips That Work Well With Thick Hair JANFUN Flower Claw Clips (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Since claw clips are not just a tool but actually an accessory, this pack makes them a bit more noticeable and fun to look at. The large flower shape will bring a sweet touch to any outfit and perfectly hold even the thickest hair. Their matte finish comes in eight different colors so that they’ll always have one that matches what they pair it with. Plus, they’re made of a non-slip plastic that will keep strands from falling out.

10 A Set Of Flameless Candles That Can Be Put On A Timer Yinuo Flameless LED Candles Amazon $24 See On Amazon This set of flameless candles will keep their home safe from open fires but still oozing with coziness. Each of three pillars have a battery-operated light that can run for 150 hours. All they have to do is use the wireless remote control to turn them on or even put them on a timer so that they shut off automatically after a few hours. They can even choose to have the light stable or flicking for a more realistic look. Each is made of real wax and comes in a beautiful plexiglass holder for an expensive, authentic look.

11 These Multi-Tool Pens With Built-In LED Lights RAK Multi-Tool Pen Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Nothing can really beat an all-in-one product like these multi-tool pens. This pack comes with two so that they can keep one at home and one in the office. Each writing utensil also has a stylus top so that they can be used on tablets, an LED light, two rulers, screwdriver bits, and even a bubble leveler. The set comes with two ink refills so that they can continue using them for a long time.

12 A Handy Burger Press With A Nonstick Coating Cuisinart Burger Press Amazon $13 See On Amazon This burger press can help shape patties that are up to 12 ounces — and is especially useful for making burgers stuffed with cheese or other tasty ingredients. They come out the perfect size and thickness so that their creations end up looking like they came from a five-star restaurant. And, best of all, the nonstick coating makes anything slide right out without falling apart or getting stuck.

13 This Wearable Blanket That’s Made Of Cozy Sherpa BEDSURE Wearable Blanket Hoodie Amazon $40 See On Amazon This wearable blanket will be the most comfy version of hoodie that they’ve ever put on. The oversized piece is sherpa on the inside and a velvety-smooth fleece on the outside. Every part will maintain its softness and warmth even after going through the washing machine. The extra large pockets can be used to hold all their lounging essentials, from their phone to that yummy bag of candy. Available sizes: Gradeschooler – Oversize

Available styles: 14

14 These Collagen-Infused Face Masks That Have A Ton Of Different Benefits DERMAL Collagen Essence Sheet Masks Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made with vitamin E and collagen essence, these sheet masks are made to revive tired skin. While the ingredients are rich and nourishing, they won’t leave behind any uncomfortable stickiness, making them perfect to put on right before applying makeup in or at bedtime. Plus, the blend is hypoallergenic so that they are safe to use on any skin type.

15 These Meat Claws To Shred Chicken & Pork For Sandwiches Cave Tools Meat Claws Amazon $13 See On Amazon If they love a pulled pork sandwich, they’ll definitely appreciate these meat claws that make it easy to make one at home. The paw-shaped tools are comfortable to hold but give extra strength to easily shred brisket, chicken, and other smoked and grilled meats. Plus, the wide handle will give them plenty of room so that their knuckles aren’t hitting the heavy-duty plastic.

16 This Pack Of Paint Pens That Give Off The Same Effect Of Watercolors Paint Mark Water Color Pen Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon For the artistic soul who loves to create but maybe doesn’t love the mess that typically comes with it, these watercolor pens are a neater way to achieve that lifelike effect. The pack comes with 24 stunning colors including metallic options. Their precision tip is easy to complete details with but still flexible enough to manipulate whichever way they want. Each color is oil-based so that it can resist fading, smearing, physical wear, and water.

17 A Compact Knife Sharpener That Works On Every Kind Of Blade KitchenIQ Knife Sharpener Amazon $11 See On Amazon Before starting to prepare dinner, get your tools in tip-top shape with this knife sharpener. This compact piece has a unique design that’s made to fit on the corner of a countertop for more stability, but its non-slip base can also be used flat. Plus, it has two different labeled sections, one of which is designed for coarse blades and the other for fine ones.

18 This Cozy Beanie With A Built-In Bluetooth Speaker SoundBot Stereo Bluetooth Beanie Amazon $15 See On Amazon For hands-free talking and listening, gift them this beanie with a built-in Bluetooth speaker. They don’t need to fumble around with headphones in the cold anymore. Instead, this knit hat will keep them warm and give a crystal-clear projection of their favorite playlist or podcast. The wireless piece has a 33-foot range and can run for seven hours before having to be charged.

19 These Decorative Hand Towels That Are Made Of 100% Turkish Cotton Smyrna Original Turkish Hand Towels (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon The organic Turkish cotton that’s used to make these hand towels is what makes them so soft and lightweight. They actually become softer after every wash. They also quickly absorb water, which is why you may want to even grab a pair for yourself for your bathroom and kitchen. The beautiful pattern and fun tassels will add a nice touch to any room they’re hung in.

20 An Insulated Water Bottle That Comes With 3 Different Lids FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon This triple-insulated water bottle will keep their hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours and their cold drinks cold for up to 24, so that they can enjoy their coffee just as they intended to no matter how far from home they are. The stainless steel construction makes it completely shatter-proof while the airtight lids prevent any leaks. Three lids, in fact, are included, so they can choose which best suits the liquid they poured through the wide top. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, including marble and ombré styles.

21 These Waterproof Cloud Slides That Mold To The Shape Of Your Feet Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon If they’re constantly stepping outside in their slippers that can really only handle clean indoor floors, gift them this waterproof pair. They have a 1.7-inch thick sole that’s made of sturdy rubber designed with non-slip grooves. The deep heel cup provides comfort and protects the joint from shock impact when walking on hard ground. The shoes can even be molded (using a hair dryer) to the exact mold of their feet so they have a custom fit. Available sizes: 4 – 14.5

Available styles: 29

22 These Cedar Planks That Makes Grilled Food More Flavorful Than Ever Primal Grilling Cedar Grilling Planks Amazon $30 See On Amazon For that delicious smoky flavor, gift these cedar grilling planks. They can be tossed on the grill and then used as a rustic serving plate afterwards. Each kiln-dried board absorbs water well, which means your food will cook without causing a ton of smoke. These reusable boards can can be stored in the drawstring bag that’s included to avoided any charred flakes from floating around the kitchen.

23 A Battling Bouncy Ball Game That Has Tons Of Playing Options Bounce Battle Game Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Test their skills and heighten their competitiveness with this ball game that anyone can learn quickly. The wooden cubes and bouncy balls can be used for dozens of different games (all instructed on the battle cards), including H-O-R-S-E and tic-tac-toe. If they loved timed battles, they can race to finish, or you can alternate and take turns trying to get the balls within the tall sticks.

24 These Shower Steamers That Release Relaxing Aromatherapy Scents Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers Amazon $17 See On Amazon These shower steamers will let your friend turn their home into a spa-like retreat. The tablets are made with essential oils like eucalyptus and lemongrass and create a relaxing steam when placed near water. The six-pack comes with various scents that are all meant to promote different mood boosts. And don’t worry, these aren’t bad for drains and won’t leave any stains on tiles or glass.

25 An Herb Saver That Makes Greens Last For Up To 3 Weeks NOVART Herb Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon This herb saver keeps yummy greens fresh for up to three weeks. It can be used for cilantro, rosemary, mint, kale, celery, and any leafy foods that typically go bad soon after buying. They just have to fill the cup with water for the stalks to sit in and let the glass container do the rest. This BPA-free container allows herb to breathe and stay hydrated so they can keep their crisp texture and tasty flavor.

26 This Soothing Ice Roller That Reviewers Love ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $21 See On Amazon This ice roller is a quick and easy way to calm skin after sun exposures, massage your face before bedtime, or tighten pores before applying makeup. The cooling sensation can also be helpful for headaches when used to massage the temples. Over 15,000 five-star reviewers have raved about how long it stays cold and how soft it is on the skin.

27 A Natural Soy Wax & Wood Wick Candle In A Luxurious Glass Jar LA JOLIE MUSE Lavender Candle Amazon $35 See On Amazon This candle smells as good as it looks. The glass holder has a gorgeous floral pattern that makes it appear vintage. It comes in three colors and scents, and each blend is made of natural soy wax that has a burn time of 90 hours. And as it burns, you’ll hear the subtle crackling of the wood wick. Grab the lavender for yourself, the gardenia for your parents, and the cedar wood for a friend.

28 This Textured Throw Blanket That’s Lightweight But Still Super Warm Green Orange Sherpa Blanket Fleece Throw Amazon $27 See On Amazon At 60 by 80 inches large, this sherpa blanket can be spread out on a queen-size bed when not thrown decoratively over the sofa. Its double-sided design will add a ton of chic texture to any lounging area. With plush fleece on the other side, the entire blanket is super soft and snuggly. It comes in a dozen rich colors and few festive patterns as well.

29 An Emergency Radio That Can Be Used As A Portable Charger Eoxsmile Emergency Radio and Flashlight Amazon $36 See On Amazon This emergency radio can help keep your loved ones connected and safe if and when there is severe weather. They’ll be able to tune in to local radio stations for updates and use the bright LED light for guidance in case of an electricity loss. In that case, they’ll also be thankful that the radio is equipped with a built-in charger that can keep their phones from dying and has five different charging options.

30 A Panini Maker With Nonstick Plates That Are Easy To Clean Hamilton Beach Sandwich Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon This panini press can make two sandwiches at once, so your giftee can feed themselves and a loved one in just minutes. The nonstick plates can handle even the stickiest, messiest ingredients so they can go ahead and make that grilled cheese with brie and jam without having to worry about scrubbing off crusty bits after. And best of all, it’s easy to store. Just lock the top handle to vertically put it away in any cabinet.

31 This Candle Making Kit That Is So Giftable Hearts & Crafts Wax Candle Making Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon This candle making kit is really two gifts in one. You’ll be giving them a fun DIY project for them to spend time on and a relaxing candle that they can enjoy afterwords. The kit comes with absolutely everything that’s needed and simple step-by-step instructions to follow for this new hobby. By the end they’ll have organic soy wax candles in chic teal and gold tins.

32 A Pretty Glass Honey Dispenser That Prevent Sticky Messes Hunnibi Honey Dispenser Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pouring out a condiment is oftentimes a mess, but this honey dispenser makes it more tidier and less sticky. The glass container (shaped like a sweet honeycomb) has an easy-to-hold handle that can be used to control each pour. It can hold 8 ounces of sugar, chocolate syrup or anything else that would typically require getting a spoon dirty. Plus, it comes with a glass lid that it can rest in so that any residual drips don’t reach your countertop.

33 This Herb Starter Kit To Easily Grow 9 Different Plants Planters' Choice 9-Herb Window Garden Amazon $35 See On Amazon Even those who don’t have the most green thumb will succeed at setting up this herb starter kit. It comes with nine reusable pots to go with the variety of seeds, including basil, chives, and parsley. Just stick in the bamboo markers to know which is which, follow the watering instructions, and in the blink of an eye you’ll have fresh herbs to add to your homemade meals.

34 This Facial Steamer That Doubles As A Towel Warmer Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer Facial Steamer Amazon $40 See On Amazon The key to unclogging pores is opening them first, and the easiest way to do so is with this facial steamer. The vaporizer releases an ionic steam that is 10 times more effective at penetrating the skin so that unwanted blackheads will really be ready for extracting. Luckily, this kit also comes with all the tools needed in a protective carrying case to keep them free of germs. In addition to being a soothing steamer, this device also acts as a towel warmer and humidifier.

35 A Cell Phone Stand With A Speaker Base jteman Phone Stand with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $27 See On Amazon While having your phone propped up with this cell phone stand certainly does make watching a movie easier, its speaker base is what actually completes the experience. It wirelessly connects to the phone and projects whatever call or video is being presented. Plus, the piece is fully covered in anti-skid silicone to keep all devices safe from scratches.

36 These Natural Soap Bars That Smell Like Sweet & Spicy Ales Beer Soap Gift Set (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether they like wheat beer, stouts, or IPAs, this beer soap will definitely get them excited. The unique scents are meant to resemble their favorite drinks options like Vanilla Porter and Honey Pilsner. This set comes with all six which are made with natural ingredients like orange peels and crushed oats — and beer. The blends are safe to use on your face, body, and even hair.

37 These Inflatable Lanterns That Any Camper Would Love LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lantern Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether your friend wants to be camp out in the wilderness or just needs some extra light on their patio, these inflatable lanterns are easy to bring just about anywhere since they’re completely waterproof, shatterproof, and dust-proof. They can be recharged via USB and solar for up to 24 hours of wireless light. Its 75 lumens of LED light can be adjusted to make it comfortable for both indoor and outdoor use. Use the top stap to carry it while hiking or hang it on a hook during a backyard party.

38 A Compact Blender With Cups That Can Be Taken On-The-Go Magic Bullet Blender Amazon $38 See On Amazon With this high-power blender, they’ll be able to mix up their favorite fruit smoothie in just seconds and then enjoy it in the same cup it was made in. The stainless steel machine comes with three different cups and lids so that they can take their breakfast to-go. The blades can also chop, whip, and grind, making it helpful to use when baking. And if they need some recipe inspiration, they can flip through the included booklet.

39 This Cleaning Gel That Can Get Dust Out Of Even The Smallest Crevices PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel Amazon $8 See On Amazon Even the smallest brush isn’t able to pick up every last bit of dust — but this cleaning gel sure can. All they’ll have to do is push it into any crevice and pull it out to reveal a spotless surface. It’s perfect for car vents, door handles, keyboards, and so much more. It’s lightly fragranced with a sweet smell that refreshes the entire area. It can be used multiple times until the gel turns black to alert you that it’s lost its sticky power.

40 This Facial Cleansing Brush That Gently Exfoliates Away Dead Skin Olay Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $23 See On Amazon For a fresh start each morning, they’re gonna want this facial cleansing brush. It gently buffs away dead skin cells to prep the skin to better absorb hydrating products. It also easily removes makeup and leaves behind no residue or bacteria that may cause breakouts. There are two different speed options to alternate between giving skin a gentle or deeper cleanse.

41 An Easy-To-Use Air Fryer That Is So Cheap Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer Amazon $35 See On Amazon This 2-quart air fryer is an easy way to cook their favorite foods. The handle remains cool as everything crisps inside, and the and the auto-shutoff function prevents any burnt chicken or fries. Even cleanup is easy, since the the nonstick frying basket can be placed in the dishwasher, Plus, it’s lightweight and more compact that other models. It’s no wonder why it has over 21,000 five-star reviews.

42 This Super Soft Heated Blanket With A 10-Foot Cord Vremi Electric Blanket Amazon $44 See On Amazon This heated blanket has a solution for every possible dilemma you may have. If you’re worried about accidentally leaving it on, this model can be put on a timer to shut off automatically. And if you don’t really want to sit right next to an outlet, you don’t have to. The 10-foot cord gives you enough space to freely move around. Meanwhile, the blanket itself is made of a super soft fleece that has six different heat levels, ranging from 85 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

43 A Chic Cocktail Shaker Set That Won’t Ever Rust Mixology & Craft Bartender Kit (14-Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only does this cocktail shaker set give them everything they need to make a fabulous drink, but it also acts as a cute piece of decor. Each of the stainless steel pieces (a 24-ounce shaker, two double-sided jiggers, a mixing spoon, and more) will look great displayed on a bar cart or kitchen counter. The set even comes with two cocktail picks to add some color, from fruits or olives, to your creations.

44 An Acupressure Mat & Headrest To Relieve Muscle Tension ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Before they spend money on acupuncture appointments, suggest this acupressure mat to naturally reduce muscle tension. The cushioned foam mat and pillow are covered in thousands of acupressure points that massage joints to relieve pain. They’ll be the easiest recovery tools to use, since all they’ll have to do is lay down and relax. Loosen up tight muscles in just 10 to 30 minutes.

45 This Portable Air Purifier That Removes 99.97% of Dust & Pollen Pure Enrichment PureZone Air Purifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon Weighing under one pound and equipped with a removable top handle, this air purifier can easily be carried around. It has an activated carbon pre-filter and a HEPA filter to clear the air of 99.97% of dust, pollen, smoke, and odors, whether it’s in a bedroom, car, or out in the world. The purifier can run for 12 hours on any of its four fan speeds before having to be recharged via USB.

46 A Drink Chiller That Cools Down Hot Coffee In 1 Minute HyperChiller Beverage Cooler Amazon $20 See On Amazon No more sitting around waiting for your overnight cold brew to be ready or spending way too much on an iced latte at a cafe. This drink cooler can instantly bring down the temperature of your coffee from 205 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s equivalent to adding 30 large ice cubes to your drink — without the dilution. And because there are no gels or chemicals involved in the freezing process, the entire piece is safe to put in the dishwasher.

47 A Mini Vacuum Cleaner That Tidies Up Deskspace ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instead of just pushing crumbs, paper scraps, and dust to the floor, give them this mini vacuum cleaner so they can clear up their desk space properly. The device has powerful suction that can pick up even the smallest bit of paper. It can also be used in the car to clean the console and seats without having to lug a full-size vacuum out. And while it has a shine similar to that of glass, it’s actually made of durable plastic acrylic.

48 This Cup Holder That Makes It Easy To Sip Wine In The Bath SipCaddy Shower Drink Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon This cup holder can hold seven pounds, which is more than enough to rest a wine glass or beer can in during a bath. The suction cup creates a strong hold onto any smooth surface, so that they can sip away as they relax under bubbles. And if they’re not the biggest bath-taker, the holder can be used to prop up shampoo bottles upside down so that none of the product is wasted.

49 A Water-Repelling Blanket That Folds Down Into Pocket Size Matador Pocket Blanket Amazon $36 See On Amazon When they want to be prepared for any cold weather their travels may bring them but don’t have much luggage space to give up, this pocket blanket will come in handy. Made of nylon with PU-coating, the cloth is completely waterproof so that it can be used to sit on the beach or set up a nice picnic too. It even comes with ground stakes to keep it secure in windy conditions.

50 A Hooded Scarf That Makes Any Outfit A Bit Warmer Facecozy Hooded Scarf Hat Amazon $23 See On Amazon This hooded scarf is a stylish yet comfortable way to be ready for the colder months. The knit cap can be rolled up and kept in their bag or even pocket so that they can stay warm when some unexpected snow starts to fall or the temperature drops a bit more than they were expecting. The knit piece is made with a ton of elasticity and a drawstring so that it can be tightened and heat can be kept in. Available colors: 16

51 A Pack Of Fruit Bags That Can Be Used For Every Grocery Trip YUYIKES Fruit Reusable Shopping Bags (10-Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These reusable fruit-shaped bags will make every one of their trips to the grocery store more earth-friendly and adorable. Instead of using the disposable plastic bags that are typically in the fruit and vegetable sections, they can pack them individually in these nylon bag. Each of the 10 has a drawstring closure and can be placed in the large tote bag that is included in the set. The tote can hold up to 20 pounds, so they can feel free to put in other groceries as well.

52 This Sponge Pen That Cleans Dust From Headphones Hagibis Airpods Cleaning Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Cleaning small spaces like headphones or those frustrating gaps on your keyboard can feel nearly impossible. This Airpod cleaning pen makes it simple and quick to complete. The tool has three parts: a sponge, a high-density brush, and a metal tip, all of which will be useful when trying to get into every little crack and crevice.

53 These Ceramic Match Holders With Striker Bases Amarcado Ceramic Match Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Instead of keeping an unattractive match box next to their gorgeous candle, gift them these match holders that will add to their decor, especially since their neutral colorways can go with anything. And at just two inches wide, they’ll take up hardly any space. This adorable ceramic pair is handmade, so each set has its own unique style. The side strips and bases are strikers that can be used to light any matches.

54 A Durable Hammock That Can Be Rolled Up Into A Compact Storage Bag Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Amazon $40 See On Amazon For some camping gear that will last them trip after trip, grab this heavy-duty hammock that comes in two different sizes. Both are made of 210-thread rip-resistant nylon which is why the single can hold up to 400 pounds and the double can hold up to 500. Each comes with two nine-foot straps that make it possible to set them up and even adjust their height in just 60 seconds. When heading home, the piece can be rolled up and stored in the included carrying bag.

55 This Pizza Stone & Wooden Peel For Cozy Nights In Hans Grill Pizza Stone & Wooden Peel Amazon $43 See On Amazon This pizza stone is made of tough natural materials that can handle being put in the oven or on the grill. The surface is porous so that oils are absorbed and you’re left with a crispy pie every time. The stone also comes with a wooden pizza peel that will glide right under and easily lift the dough without ripping it apart.

56 A Touch-Control Bedside Lamp With 4 Fast-Charging USB Ports Macally Table Lamp with USB Port Amazon $40 See On Amazon Instead of cluttering your bed area with extra-long cables that are needed in order to actually reach the wall outlet, plug your devices into this small but mighty lamp. The adorable gadget has three levels of brightness and four stage controls (dim, mid, bright, and off) so you can have the perfect amount of light as you charge up to four things at once. The USB ports are fast-charging as well, so devices won’t even have to be plugged in for very long. Grab a white one for youself and the one with a rustic wooden base for your friend.

57 This Bamboo Utensil Set That’s Specifically Made To Mix Matcha BAMBOOWORX Japanese Whisk Set Amazon $11 See On Amazon This bamboo whisk, scooper, and teaspoon set will give the matcha-lover everything they need to whip up the perfect cup. Being made of natural wood, the utensils won’t disrupt the delicate flavor of the the matcha, like metal tools can. In fact, the shape and size of these tools are made for optimal mixing so that each batch comes out smooth and clump-free

58 This Dry Body Brush That Will Leave Skin Smooth POPCHOSE Dry Brushing Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon For anyone who is obsessed with self care, this dry body brush will easily become a part of their everyday routine. The natural boar bristles can exfoliate and promote circulation to leave skin smoother and softer. Its oval shape and anti-slip cotton strap are easy to control as you scrub away dry skin cells.

59 A Glass Teapot That Comes With Tea That Blooms Into Flowers Teabloom Glass Teapot Amazon $25 See On Amazon A glass teapot is beautiful on its own but it becomes even more magnificent when brewing a jasmine-infused blooming tea inside. This minimalistic pot comes with two tea bags that bring color to the decorative piece and make soothing brews for your friend to enjoy. It can hold about five cups and has a vented lid to release steam as everyone pours themselves a cup.

60 This Memory Foam Pillow That Will Help Their Neck Pain Anvo Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon This memory foam pillow has a contoured shape to support side, back, and stomach sleepers so that their muscles can relax as they try to fall asleep. The high-density foam has a slow rebound which is what will give them the stable support they need. The pillow’s cover is made of a nylon fiber that allows the materials to breathe and never get stuffy. It can also be removed for a quick wash.

61 This Slim Pop-Up Wallet With RFID-Blocking Technology VULKIT Pop Up Wallet Amazon $15 See On Amazon This pop-up wallet creates a thin and protected home for up to five cards. The aluminum build is made with RFID-blocking technology to stop scanners from stealing data. And it’s also made with a button on the bottom that causes all the contents to partially peak out from under the case. The interior silicone strips keep everything from sliding out. For those who try to fit as much as they can in just their pockets, this is the perfect gift. Available colors: 12

62 An Essential Oil Roller Ball To Help Them De-Stress Bliss Bound Wellness Roll-On Essential Oil Amazon $14 See On Amazon Something as simple as rubbing this essential oil roller on their pressure points can help reduce stress and promote sleep. Made with therapeutic cedar wood, lavender, and coconut, this vegan blend has a sweet and floral aroma that they and everyone around them will fall in love with.

63 This Chic Digital Alarm Clock That Doubles As A Mirror SZELAM Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $24 See On Amazon This digital alarm clock has a mirrored surface that looks so sleek in any room — and yes, when not displaying the time, this decor piece doubles as a mirror. It comes equipped with three brightness settings and is a functional alarm (with a snooze button, of course). Best of all, it has two USB ports, so you can use it to charge electronics overnight.

64 This Intricate Coloring Book That Can Help Reduce Stress Mindfulness Coloring Book For Adults Amazon $7 See On Amazon Each picture of this 50-page coloring book for adults has an intricate animal and mandala designs. The complex shapes and small areas to shade can help to alleviate stress after a long day and promote mindfulness — and coloring is just plain fun. Reviewers love this coloring book, which is why it has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

65 This Essential Oil Diffuser That Has 44,000 Five-Star Reviews Pure Daily Care Aromatherapy Diffuser & Essential Oil Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser is made of BPA-free plastic and has a large 300-milliliter capacity. Plus, it still has a very chic look and 15 differently colored lights, which can really add to the ambiance of a space. This easy-to-use diffuser can be set on a timer or run constantly, and it has two different misting levels. If your giftee is new to aromatherapy, this diffuser even comes with 10 essential oils to kick things off.

66 A Set Of Whiskey Stones That Chill Your Drink Without Diluting It Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones (Set Of 6) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re sipping on bourbon, a cocktail, or just a glass of soda, these whiskey stones are a great way to cool down your drink without watering it down. They’re made of real, natural granite that was smoothed by a machine for a sleek look. The wooden tray and minimalist packaging makes these extremely giftable.

67 This Rolling Pin That Ensures Your Dough Is Rolled Out Evenly Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin with Removable Rings Amazon $15 See On Amazon For the baker in your life, this rolling pin will ensure their cookie dough and pie crusts have even thickness, which means everything will bake at the same rate. This handy kitchen gadget comes with four rings that allow you to adjust the thickness from 1/16 to 3/8 inches. To allow for even more precision, this rolling pin also comes marked with measurements etched into its center.

68 These Owl-Shaped Planters That Come On A Stylish Wooden Stand BESTTOYHOME Bamboo Stand & Owl Succulent Pots (4 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s hard not to love these adorable succulent pots. The three ceramic pieces are shaped like owls and each have a drainage hole so that the plants can properly grow. The pots also come with a bamboo stand that positions them on three different levels bringing dimensions of greenery to their bedroom, kitchen, or bathroom. The stand helps them save space at the same time.

69 This Luxurious Hand Cream That Is Made With 20% Shea Butter L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream Amazon $13 See On Amazon Though it may be small, a little of this hand cream goes a long way. Why? It’s formulated with 20% shea butter, which makes it ultra soothing and softening for even the driest hands. It’s also infused with coconut oil, honey, and almond extract, and the finish is so silky and luxe.

70 This Muscle Roller That Can Be Used All Over The Body URBNFit Muscle Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Give the gift of relaxed, soothed muscles with this massage roller. It weighs just eight ounces but has six independent rollers with multiple trigger points to massage anywhere. This roller can be gripped by the comfortable handles and use it on thighs, the back, or glutes, or it can be placed on the floor to offer relief for sore feet.

71 This Endlessly Reusable Notebook That Sends Thoughts Into The Cloud Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook - Lined Amazon $24 See On Amazon Students and notorious listmakers alike will love this reusable notebook. Yes, its 36 lined pages can be used again and again with any erasable pen. To save the thoughts forever, they can scan the pages using an app, which then sends them to their preferred cloud service. The pages of this eco-friendly notebook can then simply be wiped clean with the included microfiber cloth.

72 A Beard Straightener That Has 12 Different Heat Levels Arkam Beard Straightener - Premium Amazon $32 See On Amazon In order to get rid of frizz and lock in moisture, they’re going to need this heated beard brush. It heats up in just 30 seconds and has a digitally-displayed temperature that can be adjusted to 12 different heats based on their hair type. In just minutes, their facial hair will go from unruly to smooth. And the 30-minute auto shut-off helps you avoid any accidents — as does its anti-scald design that prevents it from ever touching the skin. The kit also comes with a comb and durable carrying case that’ll keep it dust-free while storing.

73 These Unique Tealight Candle Holders That Are Made With Himalayan Salt Greenco Himalayan Tealight Candle Holders Amazon $12 See On Amazon These tealight candle holders are made from real Himalayan salt, which produces a soft, amber glow that will add a level of coziness and style to any space. Each piece is naturally cut and hand-shaped, which gives them a truly unique appearance and makes this set very giftable.

74 This Hawaiian Lip Balm That’s Super Moisturizing Hanalei Lip Treatment Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made without parabens and animal-testing, you can feel good supporting this lip treatment. It’s made with kukui oil, which is packed with fatty acids and vitamins A, C, and E for extra moisturization and hydration that’ll soothe even the most chapped lips. It also has a subtle tint to it, which makes this a one-step beauty product.