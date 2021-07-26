The 50 Cheapest, Most Clever Home Upgrades On Amazon

Switching things up every now and then is what keeps life exciting. Remember when you got a new pair of sneakers as a kid, and you felt like you could run faster and jump higher? As grownups, the focus is now on updating our homes. But I still feel like a new set of dishes makes dinner taste better and that a cozy new comforter on my bed helps me sleep better. Simply put, upgrades are fun. Except now, they can be pretty expensive. That’s why Amazon is my favorite place when the mood to refresh my home space hits. You can find so many clever home upgrades on Amazon for really cheap, and you can read reviews and check ratings before you put them in your cart. What do you have to lose?

If you’re sitting there thinking, “Time is what I have to lose,” worry not. I’ve taken the time to check out some of the most clever (and cheap) home upgrades among hundreds on Amazon, and I’m here to share the very best with you. Check out this peel-and-stick wallpaper that lets you create a focal wall with the look of vintage wood. And I really love this hanging closet organizer that keeps shirts or sweaters neat and at eye level. All these products have hundreds — if not thousands — of satisfied customer reviews, letting you weigh the pros and cons of your potential purchase.

Keeping reading as I let you in on some of my favorite cheap home upgrades.

1 This Lightweight Sheet Set That Comes In Dozens Of Colors & Patterns Amazon Basics Lightweight Sheet Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Dress up your bed for comfortable sleep with this set of lightweight sheets. Dozens of colors and patterns make it easy to match your other linens and decor, while the microfiber construction is gentle on your skin. These sheets are easy to maintain in your machine — I mean, over 200,000 reviewers can’t be wrong.

2 This Patio-Perfect Mosquito Repeller That Doesn’t Use Flame Or Deet Thermacell Mosquito Repeller Amazon $35 See On Amazon Reclaim your porch or patio from pesky mosquitoes with this DEET-free mosquito repeller. The heat-activated repellent mats don’t need flames for safe use around children and pets, and a 15-foot radius creates a mosquito-free zone so you can enjoy evenings outdoors. Each of the included three mats offers 4 hours of use.

3 A 2-Pack Of Fruit Fly Traps That Blend In With Your Fruits Terro Fruit Fly Trap (2 Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Get rid of fruit flies effectively with this pack of cute traps. They look like apples, so they blend in with your fruit bowls. A liquid lure draws the flies in and keeps them from escaping, and a built-in window lets you monitor your success. So simple and so cheap.

4 This Expandable Hose That Comes With A Spray Nozzle Double Couple Expandable Garden Hose Amazon $30 See On Amazon Working on your lawn or washing your car is easy with this expandable garden hose in hand. Reviewers are amazed at how quickly it expands from compact for easy storage to a full 50 feet in length. An included spray nozzle has nine functions and an ergonomic grip so you can take on any task.

5 A Personal Air Conditioner That You Can Move From Room To Room COAIRI Portable Air Conditioner Amazon $31 See On Amazon Sometimes, you need a little extra help to keep your cool — and this portable air conditioner really does the trick. It’s compact for easy placement anywhere, and the three-in-one design can be used as a fan, humidifying mister, or as an air conditioner. Place ice cubes and water in the tank and turn it on for quick cooling.

6 A Plug-&-Play Mini Indoor Security Camera That Works With Alexa Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon Play with your pets or keep an eye on your home when you’re at your desk at work with this versatile mini indoor security camera. It’s small, so you can place it anywhere — and built-in motion detection sends alerts straight to your phone. Two-way communications let you engage with family members, and it pairs with Alexa devices for even more control.

7 This Magnetic Garage Door Hardware That Updates Without Tools skysen Magnetic Garage Door Hardware Amazon $16 See On Amazon Deliver a quick, classic update to your garage door with this magnetic garage door hardware. The handles and hinges secure easily to your door with strong magnets — not tools. They stay in place securely no matter how many times you open or close the door. These sure sellers have a 4.8-star rating.

8 A Pack Of Cabinet Handles That Add An Instant Modern Touch Ravinte Cabinet Handles (30 Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon It’s amazing how easy it is to do a whole kitchen upgrade with this set of cabinet handles. A minimalist design adds a sleek designer touch, and the 30-count pack offers more than enough for every drawer and cabinet. At just $27, these handles offer an inexpensive way to update your space.

9 A Set Of Solar Pathway Lights For Energy-Efficient Illumination GIGALUMI Solar Pathway Lights (12 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Warm up the path to your front door with these sweet solar lights. They’re waterproof for safe, lasting outdoor use and 100% solar-powered so you save on batteries. Simply stake them in place along a walkway or your patio for stunning illumination. Choose from warm white or cool white to create a custom look.

10 This Anti-Skid Textured Bath Mat That Also Helps You Scrub Asvin Soft Textured Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Help protect your shower floors with this textured bath mat that provides more grip. The unique construction doesn’t need suction cups to keep it from skidding on wet floors. With a rough, loofah-like surface, this mat makes it easy to scrub your feet without bending over. You can pick from five colors to match your bath.

11 These Faucet Lights That Change Colors Based Off The Water Temperature Dogxiong Temperature Sensitive Faucet Light Amazon $8 See On Amazon Know when your water is hot, warm, or cold and add bold color to your kitchen with this temperature-sensitive faucet light. It changes colors from blue to green and then red, letting you know the temp. The threaded attachment works with most standard faucets for a seamless, leak-free fit. There’s no need for batteries — water powers this fun little fixture.

12 A 2-Pack of Indoor Humidity Meters For Your Living Room And Basement Antonki Indoor Humidity Meter (2 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Monitor temps and humidity in your home and adjust your thermostat accordingly with help from these indoor humidity meters. Magnets let you hang them on the fridge, but you can also use the kickstand to set on a bookshelf or counter. The large LCD screen is easy to read and provides detailed feedback on your readings.

13 A Pair Of Thermal Blackout Curtains That Protect Your Privacy BGment Thermal Blackout Curtains Amazon $19 See On Amazon Block out prying eyes and make a stunning statement with these thermal blackout curtains. The rod pocket construction slides easily along standard curtain rods for effortless hanging. These generous panels are thermal insulated, helping you save on utility bills while sprucing up your space. One reviewer called them, “The best budget blackout curtains by far.”

14 This Waterproof Kitchen Mat That Cushions & Supports WISELIFE Cushioned Kitchen Mat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Relieve the strain of standing at your sink, stove, or even at your desk with this cushioned kitchen mat. Anti-fatigue gel foam construction offers comfort and posture support, and the PVC exterior is super easy to keep clean with a regular mop or sponge. The contemporary Moroccan pattern delivers a stunning instant update.

15 This Portable Air Purifier That Works At The Touch Of A Button RIGOGLIOSO Air Purifier Amazon $30 See On Amazon Breathe easier at your desk, in bed, or even in the kitchen with this compact air purifier. It’s super quiet for use in bedrooms, and the 360-degree filtration helps remove smoke, pollen, and cooking odors from the air. One tap operation lets you clear the air and add a soft glow to your space.

16 This Repair Putty That Covers Up Nail Holes On Drywall, Wood & Plaster Erase-A-Hole Drywall Repair Putty Amazon $11 See On Amazon Quickly repair small holes and cracks with this versatile repair putty. It’s ideal for renters who want to get a security deposit back and dries quickly for painting. No sanding is needed to apply this putty. Simply apply, wipe, and then add a little paint.

17 A Set Of Large Gallery Photo Frames For Your Artwork Or Memories upsimples Gallery Photo Frames (Set of 5) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you’ve got a box of favorite photographs just waiting for a frame. This set of five gallery photo frames makes it simple to display your memories in an artful way. Use them with or without the included mats — or switch it up across your collage — to create a statement-making wall. They’re available in a range of finishes.

18 These LED Strip Lights That Can Be Controlled By Smartphone Or Remote DAYBETTER Color Changing Strip Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon Colorful lighting is a simple way to update your home and offer dramatic ambience. This 50-foot color-changing light strip comes on a roll for easy installation and storage. Brilliant LEDs offer lasting use, letting you pep up your kitchen, living room, or bedroom. Control is effortless with the included remote or your smartphone.

19 This Smart Garage Door Control That Works With Bluetooth And Wi-Fi Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Control Amazon $30 See On Amazon Life can get busy, which makes you forget simple things — like forgetting to shut the garage door when you leave home or go to bed. This smart garage door control lets you check your door’s status from your phone at work or on vacation. Schedule the system to open when you arrive home, or setup a time to close at night for added security.

20 A Smart Dimmer Switch That Lets You Control Your Lights From Anywhere WeMo Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $33 See On Amazon Begin your smart home setup journey with this app-compatible smart dimmer switch. It installs like a standard dimmer, and compatibility with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Hey Google offers easy voice control. Schedule your lighting so you can come home to welcoming illumination, or set it on “Away” so lights turn on and off randomly for added home security.

21 A Set Of Edison String Lights That Upgrade The Look Of Your Landscape Brightown Waterproof String Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Brighten your balcony with the vintage appeal of these waterproof globe string lights. The Edison glass bulbs deliver a throwback look and gentle illumination, and the 25-foot string is ideal for placement along your porch roofline or crisscrossed above your patio. This set comes with two replacement bulbs to keep the party lit.

22 The Patio Umbrella Light That Lets You Extend Your Outdoor Entertaining OYOCO Patio Umbrella Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon Dinners at dusk can be romantic, but not when you’re in the dark. This patio umbrella light installs easily on standard poles for effortless illumination so you can dine outdoors. Three light settings let you adjust the ambience from dim to bright, and the versatile function is great for use in tents. Battery operation (four AA) supports super-flexible placement.

23 This Toilet Paper Holder That Offers A Little Extra Storage AOJEZOR Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $35 See On Amazon Keep extra rolls or your toilet-cleaning brush close-by (yet out of sight) with this slim toilet paper holder. Ideal for powder rooms and smaller apartment bathrooms, this holder boasts a spindle for the roll in use and a cabinet underneath provides thoughtful space for storing extra stuff. It’s available in black or white.

24 This Sleek Water Filter That Fits Right On Your Faucet Brita Basic Faucet Water Filter Amazon $20 See On Amazon Save the earth and stop buying bottled water with this simple water faucet filter. It attaches easily to standard kitchen taps, and a convenient switch on the side lets you turn it on and off in between glasses or pitcher fills. A sleek chrome finish adds an instant update to your kitchen fixtures.

25 A Silicone Weather Strip That Stops Drafts Under The Door Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon It’s amazing how that little gap underneath an exterior door can add to your utility bill. This door draft stopper installs easily and helps keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The 3M adhesive holds the silicone strip securely in place, eliminating the need for a toolbox.

26 An Energy-Saving Surge Protector That Has Auto Switching Technology Smart Strip Energy Saving Surge Protector Amazon $9 See On Amazon Set up your workstation with this energy-saving surge protector. A control outlet lets you plug in your computer CPU and control your monitor, speaker, and other device power, while the adjustable current-sensing circuit lets you customize the power to your control device. With its onboard surge protection light, this strip offers really safe use alongside a lower power bill.

27 This Pack Of Smart Switches That Don’t Require A Hub Kasa Smart Light Switches (3 Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Sometimes, it’s exhausting to get up off the bed and turn out the lights. This pack of smart light switches ensures you never have to again. They don’t require a hub — and you can still switch them on and off — but they offer the added convenience of voice control and Wi-Fi connectivity, letting you manage your lighting from in the room or out of town.

28 This Bidet Attachment That Saves On Toilet Paper Purchases Veken Ultra Slim Bidet Attachment Amazon $26 See On Amazon As one reviewer shares, this bidet attachment is “a game changer for toilet paper shortages.” Installation is simple with a sturdy braided hose and brass T-adapter. The dual-nozzle design delivers a cleansing spray, keeping you cleaner than just toilet paper would. Easy one-hand control supports effortless control.

29 A Filtered Showerhead With Three High-Pressure Modes Nosame Filtered Shower Head Amazon $18 See On Amazon Hard water problems can really impact your shower experience. This filtered shower head helps remove calcium and magnesium for softer hair and skin. Micro-nozzle technology increases water pressure, turning your shower into a truly spa-like experience. With its universal fitting, this shower head works with most standard fixtures.

30 These Mirror Lights That Eliminate The Need For A Separate Vanity LPHUMEX Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Turn any old mirror into a makeup mirror and save on space with these vanity mirror lights. A DIY design is easy to set up without the need for tools or drilling. The brilliant LEDs last long, and smart touch dimmer allows effortless light control. Use these versatile lights for more than just mirrors; they work well artistic illumination throughout your space.

31 A 2-in-1 Sink Stopper That Keeps Your Pipes Free From Clogs OXO Good Grips Sink Strainer & Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Stop food scraps from clogging up your drain with this sink stopper. Like a regular drain plug, it lets you fill the sink with suds for dish washing. Then, when you’re done, simply twist the tab open for draining along with straining. What an ingenious design. The stainless steel and silicone construction offers years of use.

32 This Under-Table Drawer For Office Or Crafting Supplies TuTuShop Under Table Drawer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Organize a crafting table or a minimalist desk with this under-table drawer. You can stick it anywhere you need a little storage. The adhesive delivers a secure hold (on a clean surface), letting you attach it in seconds. Use this drawer for everything from paperclips to charging cables.

33 This 2-Pack Of Drain Stoppers That Fit Most Bathtub Drains LEKEYE Bathtub Drain Stoppers (2 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Replace a leaky stopper for a more enjoyable soak in the tub with these universal drain stoppers. The graduated design fits drains of almost every size and ensures a tight fit that keeps water from seeping through. A chrome finish delivers an upscale look and creates an inexpensive update to refresh your bath’s look.

34 A Sleek LED Desk Lamp With A Wireless Charging Base AFROG Desk Lamp with Wireless Charging Amazon $30 See On Amazon I love finding things that serve more than one purpose — and look good while doing it. This modern desk lamp offers minimalist appeal, ample lighting for work, a USB port for peripherals, and has a wireless base that charges your phone while you work. Adjust the lamp for personalized brightness levels and reduced eyestrain.

35 A Motion-Activated Toilet Light With Over 21,000 Reviews Ailun Motion Activated Toilet Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon Know where you go with this clever motion-activated toilet light. The LEDs cycle through eight brilliant hues, or you can choose your favorite color to light up the night. This toilet light stays on for two minutes, making it ideal (and fun) to use. Many reviewers have said this pack of two is cheaper than one from a well-known brand.

36 This 8-Piece Under-Cabinet Lighting Kit You Can Use Just About Anywhere LAFULIT Under Cabinet Lighting Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Under-cabinet lighting can give your kitchen a completely updated look without having to do anything else. This lighting kit provides everything you need to set up a customized design. Cut the wires to match your cabinet lengths and bend the wires to outline any sort of shape. A convenient remote offers effortless control.

37 This Peel-&-Stick Wallpaper That Really Looks Like Wood Abyssaly Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon There’s no end to the things you can do with this peel-and-stick wallpaper. For one, it really looks like wood, so it’s great for creating a focal wall. For two, it’s really easy to apply and you can even cut it to match your space. And last but not least, it’s a super inexpensive way to make it look like you spent a ton.

38 This Cute Closet Storage With 2 Drawers & 2 Shelves Simple Houseware Closet Storage Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you put it in your closet or next to your door, this simple storage system offers an appealing way to take care of organization. Two shelves are ideal for keeping shoes or books, while the pull-out cubbie-style drawers offer space for accessories. A sturdy metal frame supports stable use, and the fabric shelves and cubbies are completely on-trend.

39 A Splash Guard That Keeps Water In The Sink Where It Belongs BLUE GINKGO Sink Splash Guard Amazon $30 See On Amazon With this sink splash guard, there’s no need to change into dish-washing garb; the clever protector keeps water in the sink where it belongs while you’re doing the dishes. The food-grade silicone construction adheres to your countertop without needing adhesive and is easy to move as needed.

40 A Set Of Self-Watering Planters That You Can Hang On Your Porch YCOCO Self Watering Hanging Planters (Set of 2) Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s hard to remember to water your plants on a schedule. Thankfully, this set of hanging planters does it for you. A simple design features a netted inner pot to drain extra water away from the roots, and the second pot keeps it ready for when your plant actually needs it. Easy — and totally inexpensive.

41 This 2-Pack Of Smart Bulbs That Illuminate With 16 Million Colors Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon A 4.6-star rating makes this pack of light bulbs a smart choice — see what I did there? — for automating your home illumination. More affordable than “bigger” brands, these light bulbs offer all the things, including app control, away mode, and voice control. They’re also UL-certified.

42 A Sun Shade Sail For Your Patio, Porch, Or Pool Lulu Home Sun Shade Sail Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sun shade sails are the latest way to get a little shade without wrecking your aesthetic. This one is made of sturdy polyethylene shade fabric that can handle the worst of the summer sun, and it attaches easily to rooflines and railings using the stitched-in D-rings. Use this sophisticated sail over patios and pools.

43 This Sunset Lamp That Delivers Instant End-Of-Day Ambience BBAMK Sunset Lamp Amazon $27 See On Amazon Create a little drama at any time of day with this five-star-rated sunset lamp. It clips easily to a table, shelf, or railing and delivers a perfect reproduction of the sun’s waning rays. An adjustable design lets you create instant ambience, and this lamp is USB powered for flexible use.

44 This Toothpaste & Toothbrush Holder That Does So Much More BHeadCat Toothpaste & Toothbrush Holder Amazon $26 See On Amazon Clean up the clutter on your countertops with this toothbrush and toothpaste holder. An automatic dispenser offers hygienic toothpaste dispensing, while space for up to four brushes keeps everything in place. It even comes with three cups, so you can ditch paper products. Use the bar underneath for your washcloth and the shelf on top for your products.

45 A Hanging Closet Organizer For Sweaters, Towels, Shoes & More HOLDN' STORAGE Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Organize your closet without having to invest in expensive modular solutions. This hanging closet organizer has three cubbies for your accessories, sweaters, or towels, while the bar underneath offers a spot for hanging up shirts. Two hooks keep it balanced on your closet rod for a neat look and effective use.

46 A Cushion Support Insert That Refreshes Your Couch KEBE Furniture Cushion Support Insert Amazon $27 See On Amazon Stop before you put your favorite couch out on the curb. This furniture cushion support insert can revive and refresh, saving you cash and keeping your standby sofa around. It folds out to fit pieces ranging from love seats to three-person couches, and a protective layer of vinyl helps you keep it clean.

47 This Wi-Fi Extender That Helps Eliminate Weak Spots In Your Home Network TP-Link WiFi Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon Expand the reach of your home Wi-Fi network with this compact plug-in extender. It uses standard outlets for simple integration, and a smart indicator light lets you know that it’s working. OneMesh technology works with compatible routers to extend your coverage by up to 1,200 feet for up to 20 devices.

48 This Marble Contact Paper That Transforms Virtually Anything Oxdigi Marble Contact Paper Amazon $22 See On Amazon At first, I thought this marble contact paper would look cheap and wasn’t worth it. Then, I read the reviews and saw the pictures — and I am sold. Use it to refresh the look of tired kitchen counters or boost the look of an old bookcase. Grid lines on the back are easy to cut. This paper is waterproof, so you can use it anywhere.

49 An Almond Stick Scratch & Stain Remover That Refurbishes Wooden Furniture Tibet Almond Stick Scratch and Stain Remover Amazon $11 See On Amazon Worn wooden furniture can be renewed. Simply apply a little of this scratch and stain remover, wipe, and be amazed by the results. The colorless formula goes on easily — with no unwanted odor — and leaves behind a lasting smooth look that refreshes your heirloom pieces.